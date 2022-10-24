Read full article on original website
Alisa Scott
2d ago
The judge need to be ashamed of him/herself!! Provoked license & no insurance. She needs to pay his hospital bills, bike and anything else!!! Licenses need to be taken away too! Shameful!!!Sending prayers for the victim🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Reply(1)
4
Related
Fire at 100-year-old Duplin County home under investigation
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County fire officials are investigating after a home was badly damaged Tuesday night. Duplin County Fire Marshall Matthew Barwick told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to the fire at 141 N. Blizzardtown Rd. in Beulaville around 11 p.m. The home, which was believed to be around 100 years old, suffered […]
WITN
Two dead, three injured after tractor-trailer rear-ends SUV on I-95
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are dead and three others are injured after a tractor-trailer collided with the back of an SUV on I-95 in Halifax County on Tuesday. The crash happened southbound on the interstate, south of Roanoke Rapids at about 9:45 p.m. Troopers’ investigation found that...
neusenews.com
Driver transported to ECU Health in Greenville after single car accident
On Tuesday around 12:30pm, Emergency Services, the Kinston Police Department and Kinston Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of E New Bern Road and Meadowbrook Dr. According to Officer Rouse, “A male in his 30s has been transported to ECU Health in Greenville with non-life...
WITN
Martin County deputies seize 5 kilos of cocaine
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say they seized five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop on Friday. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says at about 1 p.m., deputies stopped a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche on North Main Street in Robersonville. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Hugo Lopez-Carreon, Jr., of Kansas City.
Jacksonville police charge man in death of child on scooter
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say they have completed an investigation into the death of a child on a scooter that happened on Oct. 1. In a media release from Jacksonville Public Safety on Wednesday, officials said Ismaldo Alberto Sanchez, 35, was charged with driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle. The […]
WITN
Man says he tried to save daughter in Craven County fire
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man said he tried to save his daughter in a fire Tuesday night, but there was just too much smoke. The fire happened around 8:45 p.m. on Stadiem Drive, east of New Bern. Assistant Emergency Services Director Ira Whitford says when the...
WITN
Two arrested in Edgecombe Co. on drug & gun charges
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop on Friday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were doing a license checkpoint on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run when they searched a black Nissan with Jermaine Hewitt and Jaylem Jones inside.
WITN
Onslow County dad gets 40-50 years for killing 13-month-old daughter
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County father admitted to killing his 13-month-old daughter more than seven years ago. Anthony Young will serve between 40 and 50 years in state prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse with physical injury in a Jacksonville courtroom this afternoon.
'I saw him breathing': NC woman wants answers after claiming first responders wrongfully declared stepfather dead twice
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina family is searching for answers after a 62-year-old man who was pronounced dead by first responders was later seen breathing with cardiac activity. Yuwanda Matthewson said she believes first responders could have done more to save her stepfather James Purvis. Purvis was found...
Four arrested on weapon of mass destruction charges in North Carolina
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of four North Carolina men on charges of possession of a weapon of mass destruction. On Monday at about 4 p.m., an NC State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside Tarboro. The trooper called for assistance and was […]
Person killed in Tuesday night New Bern house fire
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A house fire killed a person Tuesday night in New Bern, according to officials. Ira Whitford, assistant emergency services director for Craven County, told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca they responded to a call of a house fire at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday at 213 Stadiem Dr. Two people were inside the home […]
WITN
11th Annual NC Bikewalk Transportation Summit happening Thursday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An internationally recognized transportation analyst and several advocates for transportation safety, active mobility and walkable communities will headline the 11th annual NC BikeWalk Transportation Summit. This year’s theme is “Safety: At the Heart of Active Mobility.”. There will be discussions on bike safety and...
WITN
Edgecombe County makes arrest after high speed chase
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is arrested after a high speed chase through Edgecombe County. On Tuesday, Corporal J. Jones pulled over Shia-Quan Johnson. Johnson took off after handing Cpl. Jones his license and fled toward Tarboro. According to ECSO, Johnson was running cars off the road...
cbs17
Victims in separate deadly shootings in Edgecombe County identified
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the victims in two separate deadly shootings in Edgecombe County. The county sheriff’s office said Tuesday that Lamichael Everette, 29, was shot early Sunday morning off of Tolbert Place in Princeville. Deputies got to the scene around 3 a.m. and found...
WITN
Martin County deputies arrest man after finding more than a $160,000 worth of cocaine and cash
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Williamston Police Department worked together and arrested a man for possession and transportation of cocaine. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled Hugo Lopez-Carreon, Jr. over on North Main Street in Robersonville around 1 p.m. on Friday.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man wanted after he and other driver were driving, shooting guns at each other
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are searching for a man they say was driving across the county with another driver shooting shots at each other. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says it has felony charges out for Kendric Knight, of Conetoe, who was driving a Dodge Charger. Deputies...
WITN
Pitt County robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices are crediting teamwork with helping them catch an armed robbery suspect. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over 18-year-old Dentavis Staton from Pinetops, and found warrants for his arrest dating back to a robbery reported on Oct. 5.
Kinston child honored for saving brother’s life in fire
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One local youth in Kinston was honored in a ceremony Wednesday for her lifesaving actions when faced with a deadly fire. Zsakiyah Sutton’s courage is why the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, Mike Causey, recognized her with a special commissioner’s award for heroism. Causey said Sutton deserved the […]
WITN
When is trick or treat this year?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins will be knocking on your door at the end of the month, asking the age-old question: trick or treat?. But when should you expect visitors on Halloween this year? October 31st this year on a Monday, and some are wondering when to expect the children.
Persons of interest wanted in assault of Aurora business owner
AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people of interest are wanted by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after a business owner was robbed and assaulted on Monday. Officials said the incident happened during the early-morning hours at Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant. The owner, a 75-year-old man, was robbed and assaulted as he arrived to open the […]
Comments / 7