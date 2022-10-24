ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Judge denies Legacy nightclub’s request for injunction; club will remain closed

By Gavin Stone, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
Legacy Nightclub in downtown Norfolk, Virginia on Oct. 6, 2022. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A Norfolk Circuit judge denied a request from Legacy Restaurant and Lounge to reopen while the court considers its appeal of the city’s decision to revoke its operating permit.

The downtown nightclub has now appealed the decision to the Virginia Supreme Court.

The Norfolk City Council last month revoked the nightclub’s conditional use permit following a quadruple shooting Aug. 5 outside the venue — an action that effectively shuts it down. The club is fighting the closure, arguing the council’s decision was “unlawful” and politically motivated, and attorneys sought a preliminary injunction that would have allowed it to reopen while the court case is argued.

Chief Judge David Lannetti denied Legacy’s request Thursday, writing in a 15-page opinion that Legacy has “failed to establish that it is likely to succeed on the merits of its petition or that it is likely to suffer irreparable injury without the requested preliminary relief.”

Additionally, Lannetti wrote that Legacy has not established the harm to the club from being closed outweighs the “potential harm” the City Council and the citizens of Norfolk face if it were to reopen.

The city has until Friday to respond to the appeal, and the Virginia Supreme Court will either schedule oral arguments or make a ruling, according to Legacy’s attorney Tim Anderson, a state delegate from Virginia Beach.

Anderson called the city’s approach to nightclubs “heavy handed” and a “short sighted” effort to address rising crime which has “proven ineffective.”

Norfolk City Attorney Bernard Pishko welcomed Lannetti’s ruling.

“The revocation of conditional use permits for violating the law and harming neighborhoods are matters for the City Council, which the Court has correctly respected,” Pishko said.

Legacy has been closed since mid-September when the city revoked its conditional use permit for allegedly showing a lack of integrity and professionalism and not having uniformed security on site — as required in their permit — the night of a shooting in August that injured four people, including a Norfolk sheriff’s deputy. This action was part of the city’s crackdown on code enforcement in response to a string of high-profile shootings downtown this year.

Legacy is arguing that it did have uniformed security that night in addition to local law enforcement.

“Shutting down a veteran owned business will not fix the dangerously low police shortages and Norfolk is not safer because City Council has sidelined Legacy from operating in the city,” Anderson said in an email. “We hope the Supreme Court will see this case for what it is and stop Norfolk from using its police powers to close businesses that owners have poured their life savings into because criminals are committing crimes in Norfolk.”

Anderson said it will take the Circuit Court about a year to rule on the original appeal of the city’s decision to revoke Legacy’s permit.

Legacy is one of four clubs that shut down since the city announced it would ramp up code enforcement in response to rising crime in the area. The city closed Culture Restaurant & Lounge entirely Sept. 2 by revoking its restaurant zoning certificate, and revoked the conditional use permits of Scotty Quixx on Sept. 27 and California Burrito on Oct. 11 .

The incident at Legacy is one of three recent high-profile shootings downtown this year.

An April shooting at MacArthur Center mall left one dead and two injured. A shooting in March outside Chicho’s Backstage left one person injured and three dead , including a Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press reporter .

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806 , gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

