The Independent

CMA Awards to open with a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn

The Country Music Association Awards will open this year's show with a tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn, who died this month at the age of 90. Other announced performers for the Nov. 9 show include co-host Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen. Kelsea Ballerini will team up with Kelly Clarkson and Pearce for a performance of her song “YOU'RE DRUNK, GO HOME,” while leading nominee Lainey Wilson will perform a duet with HARDY. Zac Brown Band will perform with Jimmy Allen and blues rocker Marcus King. Bryan is co-hosting 56th annual CMA Awards with football star Peyton Manning. The show airs live on ABC and the next day on Hulu. __Online: https://cmaawards.com/ Read More Rishi Sunak vows to fix Truss ‘mistakes’ in first speech as PM - liveSunak is no ‘saviour’ – we’re in this mess because of people like him
CMT

Carrie Underwood Kicks off Denim & Rhinestones Tour With Guns N’ Roses Cover

Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour is officially in full swing. The eight-time GRAMMY Award winner embarked on her 43-city trek over the weekend (Oct. 15) in Greenville, South Carolina. The sold-out show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena was jammed packed with new material and fan favorites from her impressive catalog.
GREENVILLE, SC
Outsider.com

George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT

CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright To Honor Her at CMT Artists of the Year

Loretta Lynn’s sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright will make a rare appearance at the CMT Artists of the Year event on Friday to pay tribute to their late sister. Loretta Lynn died this month at the age of 90. This is one of the first major country music events to happen since her passing. So she’ll certainly be heavy on everyone’s minds. It’s a big evening, in which Loretta Lynn’s old friend Alan Jackson will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime Award.
American Songwriter

The Judds’ Love is Alive Final Concert Set to Be Televised

The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour marked not only a special moment in the lives and careers of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but also a special moment in country music history. Parting ways due to mother Naomi’s retirement, The Judds said their goodbyes as a twosome with a final tour that came to a close at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Airing in living rooms everywhere, the television special depicted a heartfelt send-off of the mother-daughter duo who launched their careers together in 1983.
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Tennessean

Nashville mourns 'heartbreaking' Leslie Jordan death: 'Truly a legend'

Leslie Jordan, the spirited "Will & Grace" actor and Tennessean who endeared himself to a legion of Nashville entertainers during his career, died Monday after a car wreck in Los Angeles. He was 67. Tributes for Jordan - a Chattanooga native - began flooding social media, where hip-hop artists, Americana story-spinners and bona fide stars mourned the late funny-man and one-time Nashville gospel singer. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

It's Lizzo week, Nashville. | The Pick

Let's talk concerts, Nashville. Tennessean entertainment reporter Matthew Leimkuehler here to break down a BUSY (yes, all-caps BUSY) weekend for show-going in Music City U.S.A. Friday: Reba McEntire - the "Fancy" country music icon known for everything from bedazzled hitmaking to once playing Kentucky Fried Chicken's Col. Sanders - plays Bridgestone Arena with 1990s hitmaker Terri Clark. Friday-Sunday: Songwriting giant Jason Isbell wraps his latest residency at the Ryman, ending the latest chapter in an...
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN

