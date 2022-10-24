Read full article on original website
Tenn-ex-see! Miranda Lambert Takes Nashville By Storm Weeks After Ex Blake Shelton's Steamy Performance
Shortly after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made headlines for their steamy performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry earlier this month, it seems the country crooner’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, is taking the southern city by storm. On Thursday, September 29, Lambert revealed that she had added yet another...
Shania Twain Clears Up One Of The 'Rumours' About Her
Shania Twain unveiled big plans in Nashville.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Treats Her to a Homemade Meal Amid Vegas Residency
In between concerts for the country singer's Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin made them a homemade meal.
CMA Awards to open with a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn
The Country Music Association Awards will open this year's show with a tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn, who died this month at the age of 90. Other announced performers for the Nov. 9 show include co-host Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen. Kelsea Ballerini will team up with Kelly Clarkson and Pearce for a performance of her song “YOU'RE DRUNK, GO HOME,” while leading nominee Lainey Wilson will perform a duet with HARDY. Zac Brown Band will perform with Jimmy Allen and blues rocker Marcus King. Bryan is co-hosting 56th annual CMA Awards with football star Peyton Manning. The show airs live on ABC and the next day on Hulu. __Online: https://cmaawards.com/ Read More Rishi Sunak vows to fix Truss ‘mistakes’ in first speech as PM - liveSunak is no ‘saviour’ – we’re in this mess because of people like him
Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
Carrie Underwood Kicks off Denim & Rhinestones Tour With Guns N’ Roses Cover
Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour is officially in full swing. The eight-time GRAMMY Award winner embarked on her 43-city trek over the weekend (Oct. 15) in Greenville, South Carolina. The sold-out show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena was jammed packed with new material and fan favorites from her impressive catalog.
George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT
CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
2022 CMT Artists of the Year: Everything You Need to Know About the Show
The 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration will premiere on CMT on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. CT. The five CMT Artists of the Year include first-time honorees Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, and Walker Hayes, as well as three-time honorees Luke Combs and Kane Brown. According to CMT,...
Alan Jackson, Lainey Wilson + More Among 2022 CMT Artists of the Year Performers
CMT will honor the most successful artists of 2022 during their Artists of the Year event on Friday (Oct. 14). In addition to the heavy hitters of the past year, the network will also hand out its Artist of a Lifetime and Breakout Artist of the Year awards. Carly Pearce,...
Loretta Lynn’s Sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright To Honor Her at CMT Artists of the Year
Loretta Lynn’s sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright will make a rare appearance at the CMT Artists of the Year event on Friday to pay tribute to their late sister. Loretta Lynn died this month at the age of 90. This is one of the first major country music events to happen since her passing. So she’ll certainly be heavy on everyone’s minds. It’s a big evening, in which Loretta Lynn’s old friend Alan Jackson will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime Award.
Watch Carrie Underwood Perform Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” At The 2020 ACM Awards
A sad day for country music. Country music icon, and one of the greatest pioneers for female artists in country music, Loretta Lynn, passed away this morning in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee at the age of 90. Although she’s gone, we will forever be thankful for Lynn’s heart...
CMT Artists Of The Year: (WATCH) Kane Brown Receives Standing Ovation After High Energy Performance Of “Like I Love Country Music”
Kane Brown has proved yet again that he’s a genre-transcending artist forging his own path within country music. The CMT Artists of The Year honoree received a standing ovation Wednesday (Oct. 12) evening at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center after his high-energy performance of “Like I Love Country Music.”
The Judds’ Love is Alive Final Concert Set to Be Televised
The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour marked not only a special moment in the lives and careers of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but also a special moment in country music history. Parting ways due to mother Naomi’s retirement, The Judds said their goodbyes as a twosome with a final tour that came to a close at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Airing in living rooms everywhere, the television special depicted a heartfelt send-off of the mother-daughter duo who launched their careers together in 1983.
A Look Back at Leslie Jordan’s Best Country Music Moments [Pictures]
The country music community is mourning the loss of charismatic actor, singer, performer and pop culture personality Leslie Jordan, who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. According to TMZ, the larger-than-life talent was killed after a suspected medical emergency caused his career to veer off the...
Nashville mourns 'heartbreaking' Leslie Jordan death: 'Truly a legend'
Leslie Jordan, the spirited "Will & Grace" actor and Tennessean who endeared himself to a legion of Nashville entertainers during his career, died Monday after a car wreck in Los Angeles. He was 67. Tributes for Jordan - a Chattanooga native - began flooding social media, where hip-hop artists, Americana story-spinners and bona fide stars mourned the late funny-man and one-time Nashville gospel singer. ...
It's Lizzo week, Nashville. | The Pick
Let's talk concerts, Nashville. Tennessean entertainment reporter Matthew Leimkuehler here to break down a BUSY (yes, all-caps BUSY) weekend for show-going in Music City U.S.A. Friday: Reba McEntire - the "Fancy" country music icon known for everything from bedazzled hitmaking to once playing Kentucky Fried Chicken's Col. Sanders - plays Bridgestone Arena with 1990s hitmaker Terri Clark. Friday-Sunday: Songwriting giant Jason Isbell wraps his latest residency at the Ryman, ending the latest chapter in an...
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Blocks Gwen Stefani Over 15-Year-Old Singer [Watch]
Blake Shelton insisted he was not going to turn around for another artist during Monday night's (Oct. 3) edition of Season 22’s The Voice. But he did just that. The country star couldn't help but hit his red button for 15-year-old Ansley Burns of South Carolina. Burns, who stands...
Ashley Judd says grief-associated clumsiness led to her fracturing her leg after death of mother
Ashley Judd fractured her leg this summer in what she called a "freak accident," noting that clumsiness is associated with grief. Her mother died last April.
