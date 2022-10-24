ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Kayak, roof rack comes loose, causes fatal crash in Upper Peninsula

SENEY, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Colorado died Sunday after a kayak and roof rack caused a crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to authorities, the crash happened on M-28 after a kayak and roof rack came loose from a westbound Honda, which struck an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck. WLUC reported the roof rack pieced the windshield, striking the driver, a 31-year-old man from Colorado. WDIV reported the man’s wife, a woman from Saginaw, was a passenger in the vehicle and was not injured.
COLORADO STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel faces GOP challenger Matthew DePerno: What to know

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel faces Republican challenger Matthew DePerno in the race to become the state's top law enforcement officer, a close contest marked by a looming criminal investigation and personal attacks. Nessel, a Democrat, is running on another four years focused on civil rights, consumer protection and public safety. DePerno, who rose to prominence through touting unfounded election conspiracies, blasts Nessel for some of her office's failures while suggesting he can declare Critical Race...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

8 Kick-Ass Metal Bands from Right Here in Michigan

As a transplant from Alabama, it's quite refreshing to see so much appreciation for rock and metal music in the state of Michigan. As a metalhead in the Yellowhammer State for 23 years, I saw exactly one hard rock show within state lines. To see Metallica, had to go to...
MICHIGAN STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Michigan Is College Destination For Finkbeiner

Interested in attending a PBR Michigan event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2025 / RHP. Rankings StateRank: 4 / POS: 3 OverallRank: 196 / POS: 43. Player Information. Graduating Class: 2025. Primary...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Kept from key meetings, Wurtsmith experts decry PFAS cleanup secrecy

OSCODA, MI — Mark Henry and Bob Delaney know a thing or two about how pollution is moving through the soil and water at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base. Henry began working at Wurtsmith in the 1990s as an environmental engineer for the state of Michigan. Today, he serves as co-chair of a community board which advises the Air Force on its toxic PFAS cleanup around Oscoda.
OSCODA TOWNSHIP, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan

Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Devin Scillian: Biggest takeaways from final Whitmer, Dixon debate

The second (and final) debate between Governor Whitmer and Tudor Dixon lands a little late for full impact just two weeks before election day; plenty of voters have already cast their ballots in a massive return of absentee votes. But that doesn’t lessen the intrigue of this matchup given the tightening of the race.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

A look at Michigan’s 2022 race for governor

In the Michigan gubernatorial race, both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican opponent Tudor Dixon acknowledge problems facing the wider public. They each discussed some of these things at last night’s debate. Republican nominee Dixon says crime is too high, prices are rising too quickly, and K-12 education is too...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Reveals Prediction For Rivalry Game

Everybody in the state of Michigan seems to have a prediction for this weekend's Michigan-Michigan State matchup, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer attended Michigan State for undergrad and law school, while her lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist is a Michigan alum. The two appear to have a friendly rivalry building heading into Saturday.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy