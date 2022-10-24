Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school
Monday’s school shooting was the 40th this year resulting in injuries or death, according to a tally by Education Week
Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty to 24 charges in deadly Oxford shooting
Ethan Crumbley has pleaded guilty to 24 charges, including one count of terrorism and four counts of first-degree murder, in last year's deadly Oxford High School shooting.
Woman pleads to assaulting man in Saginaw County road rage incident
SAGINAW, MI — Last fall, a Lansing woman allegedly conspired with her brother to shoot at a motorist in an act of road rage in Carrollton Township. While she has accepted a plea deal that may keep her from having a felony on her record, her brother — who allegedly was the one to open fire on the man — remains at large.
Saginaw County woman died of asphyxiation, though the manner of death is ‘indeterminate’
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — Closing in on a year since a woman was found dead in her Carrollton Township home, details of what caused her death have been released. What’s still unknown is the manner in which she died, though police say they are treating the death as a homicide.
WILX-TV
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
WILX-TV
Kayak, roof rack comes loose, causes fatal crash in Upper Peninsula
SENEY, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Colorado died Sunday after a kayak and roof rack caused a crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to authorities, the crash happened on M-28 after a kayak and roof rack came loose from a westbound Honda, which struck an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck. WLUC reported the roof rack pieced the windshield, striking the driver, a 31-year-old man from Colorado. WDIV reported the man’s wife, a woman from Saginaw, was a passenger in the vehicle and was not injured.
Gov. Whitmer Makes a Statement on Oxford Shooter Pleading Guilty
Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement after the Oxford High School shooter pled guilty to all charges on Monday:. “My thoughts are with the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High. I hope this outcome offers them some peace after last year’s horrific shooting.”. “I want to...
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel faces GOP challenger Matthew DePerno: What to know
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel faces Republican challenger Matthew DePerno in the race to become the state's top law enforcement officer, a close contest marked by a looming criminal investigation and personal attacks. Nessel, a Democrat, is running on another four years focused on civil rights, consumer protection and public safety. DePerno, who rose to prominence through touting unfounded election conspiracies, blasts Nessel for some of her office's failures while suggesting he can declare Critical Race...
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
8 Kick-Ass Metal Bands from Right Here in Michigan
As a transplant from Alabama, it's quite refreshing to see so much appreciation for rock and metal music in the state of Michigan. As a metalhead in the Yellowhammer State for 23 years, I saw exactly one hard rock show within state lines. To see Metallica, had to go to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Automotive supplier to invest $526M, create 1,500 jobs at 3 SE Michigan facilities
A mobility technology company is investing big money in three different locations around Southeast Michigan. Magna, a mobility technology company and one of the largest suppliers in automotive, announced three investments in St. Clair, Highland Park, and Shelby Charter Township, with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. In total, the...
prepbaseballreport.com
Michigan Is College Destination For Finkbeiner
Interested in attending a PBR Michigan event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2025 / RHP. Rankings StateRank: 4 / POS: 3 OverallRank: 196 / POS: 43. Player Information. Graduating Class: 2025. Primary...
Kept from key meetings, Wurtsmith experts decry PFAS cleanup secrecy
OSCODA, MI — Mark Henry and Bob Delaney know a thing or two about how pollution is moving through the soil and water at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base. Henry began working at Wurtsmith in the 1990s as an environmental engineer for the state of Michigan. Today, he serves as co-chair of a community board which advises the Air Force on its toxic PFAS cleanup around Oscoda.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan
Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Devin Scillian: Biggest takeaways from final Whitmer, Dixon debate
The second (and final) debate between Governor Whitmer and Tudor Dixon lands a little late for full impact just two weeks before election day; plenty of voters have already cast their ballots in a massive return of absentee votes. But that doesn’t lessen the intrigue of this matchup given the tightening of the race.
wdet.org
A look at Michigan’s 2022 race for governor
In the Michigan gubernatorial race, both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican opponent Tudor Dixon acknowledge problems facing the wider public. They each discussed some of these things at last night’s debate. Republican nominee Dixon says crime is too high, prices are rising too quickly, and K-12 education is too...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Reveals Prediction For Rivalry Game
Everybody in the state of Michigan seems to have a prediction for this weekend's Michigan-Michigan State matchup, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer attended Michigan State for undergrad and law school, while her lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist is a Michigan alum. The two appear to have a friendly rivalry building heading into Saturday.
Comments / 0