Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
New program using tiny homes to help Fayetteville homeless veterans
Off-Road Veteran Outreach acquired three tiny houses earlier this year through donations that will be completely remodeled to assist veterans.
'Come visit us on Sunday:' Church responds to teens accused of vandalizing two Zebulon churches
ZEBULON, N.C. — Two Zebulon teens are accused of breaking doors and windows, setting fires and damaging fixtures in three locations last week. Police said the pair, ages 15 and 16, did roughly $30,000 worth of damage at Zebulon United Methodist Church, Zebulon Baptist Church and the Zebulon Lions Club on Oct. 14.
WRAL
When is trick-or-treat this year? Monday, Oct. 31
RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: This is our friendly annual reminder that kids go trick-or-treating on Oct. 31. Every year, I ask that and end up having to look it up online to determine what day trick or treating is happening in my area. As with every year, Go Ask Mom has you covered!
WRAL
Community-focused health center opens on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — WakeMed on Wednesday cut the ribbon on a new medical office that will provide care for people in underserved communities. The Center for Community Health, located at 2600 New Bern Ave., was designed to reach people who have social barriers to health, such as homelessness, lack of insurance, lack of transportation and financial instability.
Raleigh fire leaves four people without a home
At least four people are without a home after an accidental fire at an apartment building in north Raleigh.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1.2 million
A house built in 1970 located in the 2800 block of Exeter Circle in Raleigh has new owners. The 3,179-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 10, 2022. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $377 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
jocoreport.com
Johnston Community College Foundation Hosts First-Ever Casino Night
SMITHFIELD – Johnston Community College Foundation recently hosted its annual raffle fundraiser with an exciting, new twist. The 2022 Annual Raffle & Casino Night was a Roaring Twenties themed event that raised $68,000, to-date, to help sustain programs including professional development grants, awards to faculty and staff for strategic projects to increase enrollment and enhance offerings, and direct institutional support.
warrenrecord.com
Sweetie’s aims to be go-to place for beauty supplies for hair
Mother and daughter duo Paulette Burton and JaNaé Horton are working to grow their business, Sweetie’s Beauty Supply & Smiles, into the local go-to place for beauty supplies related to hair so that local women — and men— won’t have to travel to larger towns and cities to find what they need.
jocoreport.com
Clayton Center Introduces Over 900 Students To Performing Arts
CLAYTON – The Clayton Center was thrilled to welcome over 900 local elementary school students to its auditorium for the new School Stage Series. The free performing arts experience was funded in part through a North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program grant awarded by the Johnston County Arts Council. The $3,705 grant was given to the Clayton Cultural Arts Foundation in support of programming at The Clayton Center. Funding was also provided by the Town of Clayton, who made it possible for Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS) and local homeschool students to participate in the events presented on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall
WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
WRAL
Celebrate Chinese New Year at Cary lantern festival
CARY, N.C. — Celebrate the Chinese New Year in Cary this year with a colorful and bright lantern display at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre. The festival will run from Nov. 18 until Jan. 8, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night at 8003 Regency Parkway. A section...
WRAL
Where to dine in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On average, the population in North Carolina spends approximately $2415 on eating out, per year. This just goes to show that dining out is, quite possibly, one of our favorite past times. Found in the center of North Carolina, Fayetteville can't help but be charming and...
Pickup truck crashes into North Carolina cookie store; workers donate cookies to fire crews as store forced to close
Instead, the store, which is located near Wegmans in Raleigh, gave the baked goods to Raleigh fire crews rather than let them go to waste.
cbs17
North Raleigh apartment fire displaces 4 people; 1 unit severely damaged
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday afternoon fire severely damaged one apartment and led to a brief road closure in north Raleigh. Lyn Road was closed for about an hour after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex just west of Creedmoor Road. Another apartment sustained smoke damage.
'Dedicated, Compassionate' N.C. Nurse Allegedly Stabbed to Death at Work by Psychiatric Patient
James Gomes has been charged with murder and currently being held without bond A 47-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed a nurse to death at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, N.C., according to multiple reports. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Oct. 18, Durham Police responded to a call at the non-profit behavioral health care agency and discovered Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner June Onkundi had been stabbed, according to WRAL. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her...
WRAL
Wilson city leaders, community share hopes for future of Wilson Mall
Earlier this month, the Wilson City Council voted to approve the city's purchase of the abandoned Wilson Mall. Earlier this month, the Wilson City Council voted to approve the city's purchase of the abandoned Wilson Mall.
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Durham: $1.4 million for a four-bedroom home
The property located in the 700 block of Anderson Street in Durham was sold on Oct. 2, 2022 for $1,400,000, or $390 per square foot. The house built in 1937 has an interior space of 3,588 square feet. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Diwali 2022 celebrations underway in the Triangle: What to know about 5-day festival of lights
"We celebrate good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and light over darkness."
Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary
CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
WRAL
Should you be worried this Halloween about Fentanyl disguised as candy?
RALEIGH, N.C. — As we approach Halloween, there is conflicting information regarding the risk of candy tampering in light of the surge in "rainbow fentanyl" – a colorful version of fentanyl that looks like candy. Fentanyl can been found in formulations including tablets, powder, and even blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk. Our children must know the candy form of fentanyl resembles their favorite and most popular candies (i.e., Skittles).
Comments / 0