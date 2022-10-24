CLAYTON – The Clayton Center was thrilled to welcome over 900 local elementary school students to its auditorium for the new School Stage Series. The free performing arts experience was funded in part through a North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program grant awarded by the Johnston County Arts Council. The $3,705 grant was given to the Clayton Cultural Arts Foundation in support of programming at The Clayton Center. Funding was also provided by the Town of Clayton, who made it possible for Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS) and local homeschool students to participate in the events presented on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Wednesday, Oct. 19.

