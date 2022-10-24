Read full article on original website
Field hockey: Verona tops Wayne Valley to end 3-game skid
Senior Sarah Knoetig and freshman Taylor McClain each had a goal to lead Verona to a 2-1 win over Wayne Valley in Verona. Sophomore Danielle Imbriano chipped in with an assist while senior goalie Ava Perry made three saves for Verona (9-7), which stopped a three-game losing streak. Verona is seeded 12th in the North Jersey Group 1 NJSIAA Tournament where it will visit fifth-seeded Newton in the first round on Monday.
Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title
History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
Alicia Battistelli, Hadley Hoffsmith score two goals apiece as Palmyra shuts out Spring Grove in playoff opener
PALMYRA— Kent Harshman told PennLive his team had a week and a half of intense practices to prepare for Wednesday evening’s District 3 2A field hockey playoff opener against No. 16 Spring Grove. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Lenape Valley over Kittatinny- Field hockey recap
Lindsay Fehir’s fourth quarter goal proved to be the game-winner in Lenape Valley’s 1-0 win over Kittatinny in Fredon. Abby Coppolella made one save to earn the shutout for Lenape Valley (12-4-1). Sarah VanKirk made six saves and Abby Albert made five saves for Kittatinny (7-11). The N.J....
Field Hockey: Phillipsburg hands No. 8 Northern Highlands 1st loss
Sammy Helman had a goal and an assist to lead Phillipsburg to a 3-2 win over Northern Highlands, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Phillipsburg. It marked the first loss of the season for Northern Highlands (16-1), which had just defeated Lakeland, 1-0, 24 hours earlier. Gracie Merrick...
Rutgers Prep girls soccer gets back to full strength, wins Prep B title (PHOTOS)
Just a few days ago, senior Melina Rebimbas was on a plane crossing the Earth to make her way back home from the U-17 World Cup. On Wednesday, the UNC commit was right back where she feels at ease and dominated in the middle of the field as usual for Rutgers Prep.
HS football: Previewing top players, teams & games in Group 3 & 4 state tournaments
The 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament is finally here. Sectional champions will be crowned over the next several weeks, and for the first time ever on the public school side, group champions will crowned, too. NJ.com is previewing every section, including making our selections on how things...
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Tuesday, Oct. 25
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Tuesday, Oct. 25 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Johnson over Millburn - Field hockey recap
Ava Wood’s goal in the first period turned out to be the difference, as Johnson notched a 1-0 victory over Millburn in Clark. The Crusaders, now 11-8 on the year, also received seven saves in a shutout performance from goalie Maria Dante. Millburn fell to 7-7-2 with the defeat.
Field hockey playoffs: Port Byron/Union Springs returning to Class D championship
The Port Byron/Union Springs field hockey team is returning to the Section III Class D championship after shutting out Weedsport, 6-0, on Monday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.
Shepkosky sparks Triton girls soccer in SJG3 opener (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
Her coach calls her “The Pitbull” and, on Wednesday, Triton senior Rebekah Shepkosky demonstrated why. The tenacious, four-year varsity starter showed off her ability to both attack and defend in leading the eighth-seeded Mustangs to a 2-0 victory over No. 9 Timber Creek in the first round of the South Jersey Group 3 Tournament in Runnemede.
