Scottsdale, AZ

citysuntimes.com

Kierland Commons offers new fall festival

The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
themesatribune.com

Avid customers become owners of Las Sendas coffee shop

During visits from their native Michigan to their second home in Mesa, Barb and Tim Beaubine became big fans of Hava Java Coffee Shop on Power and McDowell roads. They liked the ambience – and, of course, the coffee – at the 2-year-old Las Sendas sister of the 30-year-old Hava Java in Phoenix’s Biltmore district that lays claim to being the second oldest coffee shop in Arizona, behind Macy’s in Flagstaff.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Construction begins for food innovation center at former Phoenix landfill

A massive development is bringing new life to a part of south Phoenix that was a former landfill. It’s called Arizona Fresh: Agri-Food Innovation Center. The 140-acre development will be built at the former Del Rio landfill site just south of the Salt River. It’s along Elmwood Street between 7th and 16th streets.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rainbow colored fentanyl recovered for the first time by Phoenix police

Larry Fitzgerald, Roger Goodell surprise kids at a Boys and Girls Club in Phoenix. Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee present $25k to support Boys and Girls Club flag football, enough for one year. Surveillace photos show possible suspect after...
PHOENIX, AZ
whatnowphoenix.com

Gus’s Fried Chicken Opening Two Phoenix Locations Through Spring 2023

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is currently in the process of launching two new locations in the greater Phoenix region; one at 4523 N 16th St. that’s due to open February 2023, and another in the former Ahwatukee Keegan’s Grill at 4723 E Ray Rd that’s slated to start serving customers in April 2023, according to owner Wendy McCrory.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale family home ‘House of Haunts’ welcomes Valley families

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year, a Valley family puts on a show for thousands of Valley families to enjoy right in their front yard. The “House of Haunts” is giving you a walk-through experience with animated props and special effects to frighten along the way. The house is found at 325 East Lincoln Drive in Scottsdale. The house’s Facebook page describes the experience as a walk-thru and cautions guests with any physical or psychological limitations to avoid the house out of safety precautions. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
iheart.com

1 Arizona Bar Lands On List Of Best Wine Bars In America

For those who prefer a quieter night out with some nice cabernet and calm conversations with friends, theres a perfect place for that. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best wine bars in the country. The website says, "To determine the best wine bars in America, 24/7 Tempo exercised editorial discretion after reviewing information from a variety of sources including Decanter, Wine Enthusiast, Gayot, Tasting Table, Eater, Time Out, and the Sommeliers Choice Awards, as well as numerous local and regional sites and reviews by Google and Yelp users."
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best of Phoenix 2022: Top Spots to Find Food From Around the World

One of the riches of Phoenix is the Valley's collection of cultures and the amazing foods people create to share a taste of home. Whether you're looking for freshly made Korean tofu, rich and hearty Ethiopian stew, or a giant German pretzel, you can find it just a short drive away without leaving the Phoenix metropolitan area. Here are the best spots to try foods from all over the world right here in the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

VIDEO: Catalytic converter thieves caught in the act in Sun City, Tempe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Catalytic converter thefts are being reported around the Valley, including two robberies in Sun City and Tempe this month. A thief was caught in the act, stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked at a business in Sun City on Saturday morning. The victim says a man robbed him just before 10 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and Coggins Drive, just off Grand Avenue. Dashcam video shows the man lifting the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away.
TEMPE, AZ

