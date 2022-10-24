Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween Danger: Phoenix Police Take Candy-Colored Fentanyl Pills Off StreetsMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Taco Seafood Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Phoenix
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
Phoenix New Times
Located in Historic Homes, These Phoenix Restaurants Offer a Glimpse of the Past
Before Phoenix was a large metropolitan city, it was filled with dirt roads, farmland, and provincial residences. Ranchers and their families moved to Arizona to start a new life and empty lots sold for minuscule dollar amounts. These early settlers laid the foundation for many local businesses, desert dwellers, and...
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make three stops in Arizona this fall
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Glendale, Gilbert, and Tucson over the next few weeks! Here are the dates and locations to go.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state.
citysuntimes.com
Kierland Commons offers new fall festival
The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
themesatribune.com
Avid customers become owners of Las Sendas coffee shop
During visits from their native Michigan to their second home in Mesa, Barb and Tim Beaubine became big fans of Hava Java Coffee Shop on Power and McDowell roads. They liked the ambience – and, of course, the coffee – at the 2-year-old Las Sendas sister of the 30-year-old Hava Java in Phoenix’s Biltmore district that lays claim to being the second oldest coffee shop in Arizona, behind Macy’s in Flagstaff.
AZFamily
The House of Haunts in Scottsdale, near Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive
Gibby has been part of our family at Good Morning Arizona for decades, so it's no surprise that we had to celebrate his big day. Tonight's jackpot has climbed to around 700 million dollars!. Parents warned of toxic Halloween makeup. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Face painting, makeup and hair...
KTAR.com
Construction begins for food innovation center at former Phoenix landfill
A massive development is bringing new life to a part of south Phoenix that was a former landfill. It’s called Arizona Fresh: Agri-Food Innovation Center. The 140-acre development will be built at the former Del Rio landfill site just south of the Salt River. It’s along Elmwood Street between 7th and 16th streets.
AZFamily
Rainbow colored fentanyl recovered for the first time by Phoenix police
Larry Fitzgerald, Roger Goodell surprise kids at a Boys and Girls Club in Phoenix. Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee present $25k to support Boys and Girls Club flag football, enough for one year. Surveillace photos show possible suspect after...
AZFamily
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Three former Mesa officers off the job after being accused of sexual misconduct. The Mesa Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit investigated all three cases, determining the officers should be terminated. Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:33...
whatnowphoenix.com
Gus’s Fried Chicken Opening Two Phoenix Locations Through Spring 2023
Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is currently in the process of launching two new locations in the greater Phoenix region; one at 4523 N 16th St. that’s due to open February 2023, and another in the former Ahwatukee Keegan’s Grill at 4723 E Ray Rd that’s slated to start serving customers in April 2023, according to owner Wendy McCrory.
AZFamily
Scottsdale family home ‘House of Haunts’ welcomes Valley families
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year, a Valley family puts on a show for thousands of Valley families to enjoy right in their front yard. The “House of Haunts” is giving you a walk-through experience with animated props and special effects to frighten along the way. The house is found at 325 East Lincoln Drive in Scottsdale. The house’s Facebook page describes the experience as a walk-thru and cautions guests with any physical or psychological limitations to avoid the house out of safety precautions. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated.
Police investigating burglary at Katie Hobbs’ downtown Phoenix campaign office
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a burglary at Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' office in downtown Phoenix, campaign officials confirmed Wednesday. Police said officers were called to Hobbs' campaign headquarters near Central and Virginia avenues Tuesday at around 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered several items had been...
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
New Korean Corn Dog Joint, Krispy Dogz, Opening Phoenix Outpost in January
What started off as a pop-up concept in Santa Rosa, CA just outside San Francisco is getting a second life as a brick-and-mortar in Arizona.
iheart.com
1 Arizona Bar Lands On List Of Best Wine Bars In America
For those who prefer a quieter night out with some nice cabernet and calm conversations with friends, theres a perfect place for that. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best wine bars in the country. The website says, "To determine the best wine bars in America, 24/7 Tempo exercised editorial discretion after reviewing information from a variety of sources including Decanter, Wine Enthusiast, Gayot, Tasting Table, Eater, Time Out, and the Sommeliers Choice Awards, as well as numerous local and regional sites and reviews by Google and Yelp users."
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix 2022: Top Spots to Find Food From Around the World
One of the riches of Phoenix is the Valley's collection of cultures and the amazing foods people create to share a taste of home. Whether you're looking for freshly made Korean tofu, rich and hearty Ethiopian stew, or a giant German pretzel, you can find it just a short drive away without leaving the Phoenix metropolitan area. Here are the best spots to try foods from all over the world right here in the Valley.
AZFamily
VIDEO: Catalytic converter thieves caught in the act in Sun City, Tempe
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Catalytic converter thefts are being reported around the Valley, including two robberies in Sun City and Tempe this month. A thief was caught in the act, stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked at a business in Sun City on Saturday morning. The victim says a man robbed him just before 10 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and Coggins Drive, just off Grand Avenue. Dashcam video shows the man lifting the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away.
$4.3M lottery ticket sold at Arizona grocery store goes unclaimed: report
No one claimed a winning lottery ticket worth over $4 million that was sold at a Mesa, Arizona, grocery store in April. The deadline was 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
HAWK signal installed at deadly intersection in Phoenix
Back in April, Dorothy Dale-Chambers and Joseph Gutierrez were struck by a car and killed at 32nd and Yale streets in Phoenix.
Comments / 2