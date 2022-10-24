SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year, a Valley family puts on a show for thousands of Valley families to enjoy right in their front yard. The “House of Haunts” is giving you a walk-through experience with animated props and special effects to frighten along the way. The house is found at 325 East Lincoln Drive in Scottsdale. The house’s Facebook page describes the experience as a walk-thru and cautions guests with any physical or psychological limitations to avoid the house out of safety precautions. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO