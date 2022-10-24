Suspect sought after assault at East Nashville gas station
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man who got into a fight with a customer and fired gunshots as he fled from an East Nashville gas station earlier this month.
Metro police reported the man fought with a customer at the Citgo on Main Street on Oct. 17.
The suspect punched the customer in the face before exiting the store and firing shots at the building, according to Metro police. The man left the scene in a maroon Mercedes.
No one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
