Suspect sought after assault at East Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man who got into a fight with a customer and fired gunshots as he fled from an East Nashville gas station earlier this month.

Metro police reported the man fought with a customer at the Citgo on Main Street on Oct. 17.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The suspect punched the customer in the face before exiting the store and firing shots at the building, according to Metro police. The man left the scene in a maroon Mercedes.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.