ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Suspect sought after assault at East Nashville gas station

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7HbX_0iklDnZm00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man who got into a fight with a customer and fired gunshots as he fled from an East Nashville gas station earlier this month.

Metro police reported the man fought with a customer at the Citgo on Main Street on Oct. 17.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWvM7_0iklDnZm00
(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7ToE_0iklDnZm00
(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The suspect punched the customer in the face before exiting the store and firing shots at the building, according to Metro police. The man left the scene in a maroon Mercedes.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Aim to Nab Subject in Check Forgery Case

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A stolen check that was reportedly written to the tune of more than $4,700 was allegedly used to purchase a Toro brand zero-turn radius lawn mower. Murfreesboro Police say the mower was purchased at a Chattanooga Home Depot store this past September. The check, that authorities say was fraudulently written, belonged to Management Marketing Concepts, a property management and rental company in Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Bystanders help stop robbery suspect who fled from security guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bystanders were able to stop a man who fled from security after he had robbed and threatened two people at gunpoint. Officers responded to a shooting at the Dominion House Apartments at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Two victims told police that the suspect, 26-year-old Alexander Dudley, had threatened them both with a gun and stole one of their wallets.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Video shows burglars attempting to enter house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said you need to keep your doors locked even while you’re at home. Joshua Anthony showed WSMV4 video of what could have been a dangerous situation. Anthony said he was home with all of his lights on at his house on 35th Avenue...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Police looking for 3 suspects after weekend shooting in Planet Fitness parking lot

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police are looking for three unidentified males involved in a shooting that happened on Fort Campbell Boulevard on Oct. 21. According to a news release, a silver Nissan sedan occupied by three unknown males fired shots at a dark-colored SUV in the Planet Fitness parking lot, 1600 Fort Campbell Blvd., at 7:39 p.m. on Friday.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Clarksville PD investigating Fort Campbell Boulevard shooting

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in getting information about a shooting that took place in the 1600 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard. According to a news release, the shooting happened Friday evening in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Clarksville, when a silver car occupied by three unknown males fired shots at a dark colored SUV. Both vehicles fled the scene, and the SUV would later drop off a gunshot victim at an emergency medical center.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teen arrested for vehicle break-ins in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old with a long history of auto burglaries, auto theft and gun possession arrests over the past two years was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department yet again for vehicle break-ins on Monday morning in downtown Nashville. The teen was arrested after being chased...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police: Fairview murder suspect beat man to death, put body in freezer

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) — A Fairview family is behind bars after police said they played a role in the death of a man who was murdered and then stuffed into a freezer. Michael Charles Lee is charged with criminal homicide in the death of his brother-in-law Sean Carr. Police responded to the Lee family home after being tipped off by a witness that a homicide had occurred.
FAIRVIEW, TN
WSMV

Suspect leads police on foot chase onto runway at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Airport Police arrested a man after he led officers on a foot chase through Nashville International Airport grounds early Sunday morning. According to the arrest affidavit, 27-year-old Deangelo Fisher and another man were driving on Donelson Pike when they crashed at the Airport Service...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy