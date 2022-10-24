ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Local man arrested after handgun, box of ammo seen at checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local man is behind bars after a handgun and a box of ammunition was found at a security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), officers found the gun and box of ammunition on Friday, Oct. 21.

The .40-caliber handgun was found in a man’s carry-on bag.

The man, from Duquesne, was arrested and the gun was confiscated by Allegheny County police.

This is the fifth gun that TSA officers have found at the checkpoint this month.

“The recent uptick in the number of guns that people are bringing to the airport in their carry-on bags is inexcusable,” said TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport Karen Keys-Turner. “TSA has been in existence for 21 years and long before we were here, bringing a gun onto an airplane was prohibited, so this is nothing new. Bringing a gun to a security checkpoint means that we will issue a financial civil penalty that can run into the thousands of dollars, and if you get arrested, you’re going to have to hire an attorney, which is also likely to run into the thousands of dollars. My advice to people who own firearms is to pack them properly to be transported in checked baggage or leave your gun at home.”

Comments / 9

Jayson Schott
2d ago

I would rather have a law abiding citizen with a gun on my flight then I terrorist from the southern border

Reply(1)
4
 

Daily Voice

Train Drives Over Man Laying On Tracks In Western Pennsylvania: Coroner

A 29-year-old man has died in what authorities call a "train/pedestrian incident," on Oct. 25. William T. Taylor Jr., was "lying within the gauge of the Radebaugh Subdivision Track near Mile Post: R13" when a Carload Express, Inc. train was traveling south in East Huntingdon Township at at 10:54 p.m., according to a release by Westmoreland County Coroner, Timothy Carson.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fishermen in Ohio cheating scandal plead not guilty to felony charges

Two men accused of cheating en route to roughly $30,000 in prize money at a Lake Erie fishing tournament pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges on Wednesday. Jacob Runyan, 42, of Ashtabula, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, entered their not-guilty pleas through their attorneys in a Cleveland courtroom on Wednesday. The Associated Press reports that both men remained silent during the arraignment.
ASHTABULA, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in connection to South Side shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection to a shooting that took place on the South Side earlier this month. According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA, Nicklas Gay II is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, attempted homicide, and firearms violations. Back on October 16, a man was found shot in the chest at S. 14th Street and E. Carson Street just after 2 a.m. That victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.RELATED: South Side shooting leaves one man in critical conditionWitnesses described the shooter to police and using surveillance footage, police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

6-Year-Old Buried Alive By Pennsylvania Dad: DA

A 6-year-old girl was repeatedly beaten and buried in a hole smelling of raw sewage, authorities say. John Edward Kraft, 50, of Waynesburg, was arrested in connection with the abuse allegations on Friday, Oct. 21, according to court documents. Kraft would beat her with a belt and his arm, which...
WAYNESBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Kiski Township police arrest warrant suspect who they say tried to flee traffic stop by running into river

Kiski Township police say they arrested a man wanted on multiple warrants after he fled from a traffic stop and then tried to avoid being captured by swimming across a river. David Wayne Siford, 41, of the 100 block of Washington Avenue in Vandergrift, was charged with two felony counts of fleeing from police along with counts of driving while intoxicated and failing to appear for a court proceeding.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Beaver County parents frustrated from seeing delayed emergency response time

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Beaver County parents say their township’s response times to emergencies could have cost them their daughter’s life. Shane Sadauskas called 911 Monday night after his 11-month-old was turning blue inside their Hanover Township home. A piece of plastic toy lodged in her throat. Shane and his wife are both CPR certified, and immediately began CPR.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
