Local man arrested after handgun, box of ammo seen at checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local man is behind bars after a handgun and a box of ammunition was found at a security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), officers found the gun and box of ammunition on Friday, Oct. 21.

The .40-caliber handgun was found in a man’s carry-on bag.

The man, from Duquesne, was arrested and the gun was confiscated by Allegheny County police.

This is the fifth gun that TSA officers have found at the checkpoint this month.

“The recent uptick in the number of guns that people are bringing to the airport in their carry-on bags is inexcusable,” said TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport Karen Keys-Turner. “TSA has been in existence for 21 years and long before we were here, bringing a gun onto an airplane was prohibited, so this is nothing new. Bringing a gun to a security checkpoint means that we will issue a financial civil penalty that can run into the thousands of dollars, and if you get arrested, you’re going to have to hire an attorney, which is also likely to run into the thousands of dollars. My advice to people who own firearms is to pack them properly to be transported in checked baggage or leave your gun at home.”

