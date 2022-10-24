Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
myhorrynews.com
The old Presbyterian church in Myrtle Beach could be an entertainment venue next year
The old First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach could turn into a multi-use entertainment business after city council on Monday passed a resolution declaring the property abandoned, thus paving the way for the proposed developer to receive tax credits for renovations. The developers want to turn the old church location...
Man accused of embezzling $2 million from Air Power Inc, bought Myrtle Beach condo, jet skis, boats, four-wheelers, cars, golf carts, DOJ says
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Lexington man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $2 million from a business in High Point and stealing $750 thousand in pandemic relief fund money. 62-year-old, Samuel Allen Mouzon, will spend 41 months behind bars and serve three years of supervised...
paradiseresortmb.com
Book a Myrtle Beach Ghost Tour This Fall
Myrtle Beach doesn’t monkey around when it comes to ghost stories. The area’s history extends back way before golf courses and calabash shrimp. It’s been home to an Air Force base and timber mills, plus pirates and members of the Waccamaw tribe. There’s plenty of haunting potential....
WMBF
Crooked Hammock Brewery is voted 2022′s best brewery of the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pour a cold one. Fire up the grill or toss a bag. Pop-in or get comfortable. At The Hammock, they’re all just beer for a good time. This year they’ve been voted the best brewery in the entire Grand Strand. All of their...
Surfside Beach approves rules for new pier
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach officials have adopted new rules for the town’s pier, which is currently under construction and expected to open next spring. The motion approved at Tuesday’s night regular town council meeting prohibits smoking on the pier, and fireworks and glass containers. Pets, except for service animals, will not be […]
live5news.com
Deputies find missing Georgetown teen
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a missing teen was found Wednesday afternoon. He was found shortly after 2 p.m.
Man climbs over perimeter gate, gets onto runway at Myrtle Beach airport, authorities say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Tuesday after climbing over a perimeter gate and going onto the runway at Myrtle Beach International Airport, an airport spokesman said. The man was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after the incident and charged with “entry on another’s pasture or other lands after […]
Conway murder suspect asks judge to allow travel to North Carolina to help remodel church
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman accused of murder wants her bond conditions to be modified to allow her to travel to North Carolina to help remodel a church with her employer, according to documents obtained by News13. Meagan Jackson is requesting to be allowed to travel from Horry County to Whiteville, […]
33-year-old man missing from Aynor area since August, Horry County police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a 33-year-old man who was last seen in August in the Aynor area, according to the Horry County Police Department. Kevin Anthony Lightsey, 33, was last seen on Aug. 28 on Horse Pen Bay Road near Aynor, HCPD said. He is known to spend time in […]
WMBF
Police arrest man accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, running across runway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Aircraft operations had to be temporarily halted after the airport said someone ran onto the runway. The Horry County General Aviation said at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, a man climbed over a perimeter gate at Myrtle Beach International Airport and went on the runway. The...
WMBF
Horry County relocates, combines polling locations for 2022 elections
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County recently relocated and combined voting precincts for early voting as well as the upcoming elections in November. Horry County Voter Registration & Elections Director Sandy Martin said the changes are temporary. Martin also said Horry County ballots will include two amendments and a very lengthy county question. You can preview the ballot, amendments and question by clicking here.
abcnews4.com
Community, Myrtle Beach business raise funds to cover lunch debt at Carolina Forest school
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — What started as an announcement to parents through social media turned into the community rallying for students at one local elementary school. The cafeteria department at Carolina Forest Elementary school made a statement on Facebook on Oct. 22, notifying parents that students with outstanding balances of $20 or more would have to receive a sandwich and juice for lunch.
Some Horry County voting locations temporarily change for election day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County voting locations will temporarily change for election day, according to county officials. The following precincts will temporarily vote at these locations on election day: Dunes #1 — Ocean View Education Center, 900 79th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach 29572 Myrtlewood #2 — MB Adult Education Center, 3301 N […]
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Fish Fry & BBQ fundraiser: $15 all-you-can-eat food
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Do you like fish? How about barbecue?. You can have both this Saturday at North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad’s annual Fish Fry & Barbecue Fundraiser. The Rescue Squad assists with EMS calls and water rescues. They also stand by at high school...
Suspect in Myrtle Beach Police standoff identified
The suspect accused of shooting at officers in Myrtle Beach Tuesday has now been identified. 45 year old, William Berry Hodges of Myrtle Beach was arrested Tuesday after a confrontation with police, in a residential area.
WMBF
Barricaded suspect accused of tying up woman in Myrtle Beach home for 2 days before she escaped
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of sparking a seven-hour standoff in a Myrtle Beach neighborhood is accused of tying up a woman at the home for two days before she was able to escape. Officers were first called around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Myrtle Beach Fire...
WMBF
Horry County Education Capital Improvement Sales Tax up for renewal
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- In 2008, Horry County voters approved the Education Capital Improvement Sales Tax. For nearly 15 years, $953.6 million has been collected from the 1% sales tax, which expires in March 2024. The capital improvement funds are split between Horry County Schools which receives 80%, Coastal...
WMBF
Georgetown County deputies mourn loss of retired K9
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one of their own. Retired K9 unit Spike passed away of old age Tuesday night, according to the department. Spike served in Georgetown County for five years and had two handlers during...
Injuries reported in rollover crash near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash near Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The SCHP incident map shows the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard. A photo from a News13 crew shows one car that […]
Comments / 0