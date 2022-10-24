ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
paradiseresortmb.com

Book a Myrtle Beach Ghost Tour This Fall

Myrtle Beach doesn’t monkey around when it comes to ghost stories. The area’s history extends back way before golf courses and calabash shrimp. It’s been home to an Air Force base and timber mills, plus pirates and members of the Waccamaw tribe. There’s plenty of haunting potential....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Surfside Beach approves rules for new pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach officials have adopted new rules for the town’s pier, which is currently under construction and expected to open next spring. The motion approved at Tuesday’s night regular town council meeting prohibits smoking on the pier, and fireworks and glass containers. Pets, except for service animals, will not be […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Horry County relocates, combines polling locations for 2022 elections

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County recently relocated and combined voting precincts for early voting as well as the upcoming elections in November. Horry County Voter Registration & Elections Director Sandy Martin said the changes are temporary. Martin also said Horry County ballots will include two amendments and a very lengthy county question. You can preview the ballot, amendments and question by clicking here.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Community, Myrtle Beach business raise funds to cover lunch debt at Carolina Forest school

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — What started as an announcement to parents through social media turned into the community rallying for students at one local elementary school. The cafeteria department at Carolina Forest Elementary school made a statement on Facebook on Oct. 22, notifying parents that students with outstanding balances of $20 or more would have to receive a sandwich and juice for lunch.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Some Horry County voting locations temporarily change for election day

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County voting locations will temporarily change for election day, according to county officials. The following precincts will temporarily vote at these locations on election day: Dunes #1 — Ocean View Education Center, 900 79th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach 29572 Myrtlewood #2 — MB Adult Education Center, 3301 N […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Horry County Education Capital Improvement Sales Tax up for renewal

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- In 2008, Horry County voters approved the Education Capital Improvement Sales Tax. For nearly 15 years, $953.6 million has been collected from the 1% sales tax, which expires in March 2024. The capital improvement funds are split between Horry County Schools which receives 80%, Coastal...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Georgetown County deputies mourn loss of retired K9

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one of their own. Retired K9 unit Spike passed away of old age Tuesday night, according to the department. Spike served in Georgetown County for five years and had two handlers during...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Injuries reported in rollover crash near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash near Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The SCHP incident map shows the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard. A photo from a News13 crew shows one car that […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

