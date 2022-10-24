ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

WIBW

Shawnee man dies after crash witnesses attempt to treat gunshot wound

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee man is dead after witnesses to a crash on I-35 attempted to help treat his self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Oct. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and K-33 Highway with reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway.
SHAWNEE, KS
WIBW

19-year-old arrested after Topeka Police called to domestic disturbance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka 19-year-old is behind bars after officials were called to a domestic disturbance. The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the 4100 block of SW 6th Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance. When officials arrived, they said...
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence man accused of calling police, then assaulting 3 officers with a gun

A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court after allegedly assaulting three police officers with a firearm. Tiburcio Joe Reyes III, 38, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and one felony count of interference with law enforcement, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after adult with injuries found by officers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another adult male with non-life-threatening injuries was found by officers. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officers were called to the 1200 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. with reports of a disturbance.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kansas teen allegedly sold marijuana near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block SE 33rd Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence police detective faces DUI charge

A Lawrence police detective is set to be arraigned in December in a DUI case. Adam C. Welch, 38, was driving his personal vehicle on Sept. 3 when he allegedly struck a parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane, according to a news release from LPD. The parked vehicle “sustained obvious damage,” according to the release, but no people were injured.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Driver refuses hospital after semi-truck flips in south-central Kansas

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a semi-truck refused the hospital after his rig flipped along the Interstate in south-central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 70.6 on southbound I-35 near the Butler Co. Kansas Turnpike Authority Plaza 71 southbound exit ramp with reports of an injury accident.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
WIBW

2 treated for injuries after deer causes collision on I-70 in Geary Co.

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An adult and a minor were treated for injuries after a deer caused a head-on collision on I-70 in Geary County. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Activity Report indicates that just before 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident near mile marker 310 on westbound I-70.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff asking for help on investigation of Kansas grass fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire investigators are investigating a series of suspicious fires. Firefighters have responded to several grassfires in recent weeks that occurred generally in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Police arrest woman in connection to Ogden overnight shooting

OGDEN (KSNT) – A 76-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a overnight shooting in Ogden. The Riley County Communications Center received a call from a woman stating she had shot her husband around 9 p.m. Friday, Riley County Police Department said. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 75-year-old man suffering from […]
OGDEN, KS
JC Post

Deputies work accident on I-70

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a single vehicle injury accident involving a deer. Marissa Hulsey, S. Peters, MO, was westbound on the interstate at mile marker 310 in a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta when a deer entered the roadway and her vehicle struck the deer head on. Emergency services responded...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Ogden woman jailed after shooting husband in head

An Ogden woman is jailed after she reportedly shot her husband in the head Friday night. Riley County Police say 76-year-old Bernice Farmer was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. Police received a call shortly after 9 p.m. Friday with Farmer stating she had shot her husband. The 75-year-old...
OGDEN, KS
Little Apple Post

2 hospitalized in Manhattan after head-on crash

RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an crash just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Boyd, 32, Wamego, was northbound on North 4th at Laramie in Manhattan. The Ford and a southbound 2004 Volkswagen...
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Sheriff's Office warns against payment scam

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has a “Deputy Baker,” but he’s not calling people about paying fines. The office advised on social media Monday that a scammer has called several people in the county seeking money for “fines, DNA testing and other numerous fees.”. The...
LYON COUNTY, KS
