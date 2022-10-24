ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Kathleen Kennedy
2d ago

This wonderful Doctor saved my Husband's life just a few days ago.Thank you so very much you are the best surgeon. God bless you!!!

WNEM

Bay City announces new public safety director

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Bay City has announced a new public safety director following the retirement of Michael Cecchini, the former public safety director who came under fire following a complaint from a resident. The complaint stemmed from an incident that happened Sept. 17 near Rivers...
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Great Lakes Bay Health Centers Celebrating New Saginaw Location

Rendering of new location in Old Town Saginaw (source: Great Lakes Bay Health Centers) Great Lakes Bay Health Centers is opening a new location in Old Town Saginaw with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at 3:30 Tuesday afternoon. Located at 700 Court Street, the 30,000 square foot building...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

See who’s running to lead Bangor, Kawkawlin areas on Bay County Board of Commissioners

BAY CITY, MI - Democrat incumbent Ernie Krygier is facing a Republican challenger who is no stranger to serving in the public eye. Republican Timothy Banaszak is challenging Krygier for the District 2 seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Banaszak has served on several boards and committees including the Bay City Building Code of Appeals, the Bay City Downtown Development Authority, the Kawkawlin River Watershed Association, the Bangor Township Board, and the Bangor Township Zoning Board of Appeals, according to Vote411.
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Independent film ‘Red’s Shadow’ to premiere at Saginaw’s Temple Theatre

SAGINAW, MI — “Red’s Shadow,” an independent film featuring Michigan talent and Saginaw landmarks, will premiere Friday, Nov. 11, at the Temple Theatre. “Red’s Shadow,” a production of Good Harbor Blue LLC, is described as a heart-warming mystery/drama for general audiences starring Justine Brooks, Rebecca Moore and Jacob Lounsbury and written and directed by Taylor A. Gradowski.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Child found in Flint this morning reunited with family

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A little girl was found alone in Flint Wednesday morning. The Flint Police Department took to social media to track down her family. The girl was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. Shortly before 11 a.m., police announced...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

EGLE grants Saginaw $425K for electric street sweeper

SAGINAW, MI— As many Michigan residents slowly make the transition to the electric vehicle market, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will be helping Saginaw take another step towards that future. Saginaw City Council approved on Oct. 24 a purchase agreement with MTech Company worth...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

New development for Flint Township

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast!. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your...
wsgw.com

Two Chemical Leaks on Same Day in Midland

Authorities in Midland are investigating a potential chemical spill into the Tittabawassee River. Around 6:45 P.M. yesterday, a bright green substance was discovered flowing from a storm sewer pipe on Main Street near State Street. A boom has been placed in the river near the spill location. City officials say...
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

MLive

