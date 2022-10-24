Read full article on original website
Caleb Rowell selected as new Bay City Public Safety Director
BAY CITY, MI - A familiar face was selected to take the reins at the Bay City Department of Public Safety. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Bay City announced that Caleb Rowell was appointed as its new Director of Public Safety. “We are incredibly excited to have Rowell join our team...
Arab American Heritage Council celebrates community leaders at banquet
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI - Andrea Sahouri never had plans to become a journalist. But as her Columbia University School of Journalism professor, Ann Cooper said, Sahouri had a fearless trait that is hard to develop. That fearlessness is why Sahouri was named Arab American of the Year at the...
WNEM
Bay City announces new public safety director
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Bay City has announced a new public safety director following the retirement of Michael Cecchini, the former public safety director who came under fire following a complaint from a resident. The complaint stemmed from an incident that happened Sept. 17 near Rivers...
wsgw.com
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers Celebrating New Saginaw Location
Rendering of new location in Old Town Saginaw (source: Great Lakes Bay Health Centers) Great Lakes Bay Health Centers is opening a new location in Old Town Saginaw with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at 3:30 Tuesday afternoon. Located at 700 Court Street, the 30,000 square foot building...
New Engagement Center is ‘landing spot’ for unemployed, unenrolled youth to find support
FLINT, MI – A new program located at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village will allow opportunity youth to find access to job opportunities, education opportunities and wraparound services held its grand opening Wednesday morning. The Engagement Center works to identify what they call opportunity youth, 16-24-year-olds who are not...
WNEM
Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
See who’s running to lead Bangor, Kawkawlin areas on Bay County Board of Commissioners
BAY CITY, MI - Democrat incumbent Ernie Krygier is facing a Republican challenger who is no stranger to serving in the public eye. Republican Timothy Banaszak is challenging Krygier for the District 2 seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Banaszak has served on several boards and committees including the Bay City Building Code of Appeals, the Bay City Downtown Development Authority, the Kawkawlin River Watershed Association, the Bangor Township Board, and the Bangor Township Zoning Board of Appeals, according to Vote411.
Independent film ‘Red’s Shadow’ to premiere at Saginaw’s Temple Theatre
SAGINAW, MI — “Red’s Shadow,” an independent film featuring Michigan talent and Saginaw landmarks, will premiere Friday, Nov. 11, at the Temple Theatre. “Red’s Shadow,” a production of Good Harbor Blue LLC, is described as a heart-warming mystery/drama for general audiences starring Justine Brooks, Rebecca Moore and Jacob Lounsbury and written and directed by Taylor A. Gradowski.
WNEM
Child found in Flint this morning reunited with family
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A little girl was found alone in Flint Wednesday morning. The Flint Police Department took to social media to track down her family. The girl was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. Shortly before 11 a.m., police announced...
Historic mansion in Saginaw’s Cathedral District listed for $299,900
SAGINAW, MI — A historic mansion for sale in Saginaw’s Cathedral District just hit the market for $299,900. The 2,120-square-foot home located at 732 S. Warren Ave. on the city’s East Side is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
Genesee County Jail pretrial detainees hear from Flint mayoral, school board candidates
FLINT, MI – One mayoral candidate and four school board candidates visited the Genesee County Jail Wednesday morning to make their pitch to more than 20 pretrial detainees. The pretrial detainees, all registered voters, received an opportunity to hear from candidates in the Flint mayoral and school board races.
EGLE grants Saginaw $425K for electric street sweeper
SAGINAW, MI— As many Michigan residents slowly make the transition to the electric vehicle market, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will be helping Saginaw take another step towards that future. Saginaw City Council approved on Oct. 24 a purchase agreement with MTech Company worth...
WNEM
‘We heard ... a super loud crash’ in chase that ended inside Bay City townhome
Bay City, Mich. (WNEM) -Jenna Dean’s quiet Tuesday night ended abruptly. “My husband and I were going to bed. It was around 9:15. And we heard like a super loud crash,” said Dean, of Bay City. That took place across the street. “That was the scariest part for...
Election will be unaffected after Genesee County clerk retires in guilty plea
FLINT, MI – Genesee County officials have said the Nov. 8 election will go unaffected by Clerk-Register John Gleason’s sudden retirement. Gleason will resign from his position after he pleaded guilty to a violation of the State Marriage Act in a Livingston County courtroom on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Genesee County judge to decide if Snyder’s criminal Flint water charges get dropped
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm may be headed to a new position as a federal judge, but before she goes, she’s expected to decide whether criminal charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder are dropped. Behm heard oral arguments on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from Flint...
WNEM
Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
Midland investigating after bright green substance found flowing into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, MI -- Midland City staff is investigating after a bright green substance was seen flowing into the Tittabawassee River from a storm sewer pipe. Midland issued an alert about the situation about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. City staff said they are working to contain the substance, test and...
WNEM
New development for Flint Township
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast!. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your...
5 Grumpy Co-Workers You’ll Meet In Genesee County
Fall and Winter leads to moodier people, in general. Many of the folks we work with will also be irritable or exhibit behaviors we don't notice as much during happier moods in the spring and summer -- the sunshine really does hit different. #1 Grumpy Co-worker: Never enough sleep or...
wsgw.com
Two Chemical Leaks on Same Day in Midland
Authorities in Midland are investigating a potential chemical spill into the Tittabawassee River. Around 6:45 P.M. yesterday, a bright green substance was discovered flowing from a storm sewer pipe on Main Street near State Street. A boom has been placed in the river near the spill location. City officials say...
MLive
