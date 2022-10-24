Read full article on original website
hcplive.com
How To Improve Pediatric Eczema Screening, Prevention
Lawrence Eichenfield, MD, discusses recent achievements in identifying and possibly preventing atopic dermatitis development in infants. Pediatric patients of practically any chronic disease or age group within dermatology may have been benefitted from a recent boom in evidenced agents reaching the US market. But just as these systemic, biologic and...
hcplive.com
Sleep Quality Improvement in Children Treated with Dupilumab for Atopic Dermatitis
New research suggests the sleep quality of caregivers and patients with atopic dermatitis (inadequately-controlled with topical therapies) may improve with dupilumab treatment. A recent study found that dupilumab treatment and low-potency corticosteroids (TCSs) significantly improved sleep quality for children 6 months to 5 years-old with atopic dermatitis (AD) and their...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
MedicalXpress
New gene editing strategy could lead to treatments for people born with inherited diseases of the immune system
A fault in cells that form a key part of the immune system can be repaired with a pioneering gene editing technique, finds new research demonstrated in human cells and mice, led by UCL scientists. Researchers say the study, published in Science Translational Medicine, could lead to new treatments for...
HealthCentral.com
Science-Backed Ways to Slow Multiple Sclerosis Progression
The research around MS—including how to slow it down—is ongoing and evolving. Here’s what we know. If you have multiple sclerosis (MS), you probably know which of the four types you have: Clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting MS, secondary progressive MS, or primary progressive MS. Regardless, you might not know exactly what “progression” of the disease means, and how—or if—you might be able to do something to help halt that progression. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society, MS is a highly individualized condition (meaning every person experiences their own disease course), so there’s no one way to determine how (or when) one person’s disease might change. Still, by understanding the principles of progression with MS, you’ll be better equipped to know what to keep an eye out for.
CNET
Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Impurity
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These are compounds that are found in water and foods including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels, but nitrosamines may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
MedicalXpress
Fatty liver is increasingly the cause of liver cell cancer
Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In Germany, there are currently around 9,000 new HCC diagnoses per year, and almost 8,000 people affected do not survive the disease. Before the tumor develops in the liver, the organ is often already damaged by chronic inflammation. The...
NASDAQ
Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson's therapy for treating a type of multiple myeloma, giving another treatment option to patients with the incurable blood cancer, the company said on Tuesday. Adds details on approval. Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Medical News Today
Exercise and chemotherapy: Is it safe for cancer patients?
Researchers in the Netherlands conducted a 5-year study on cancer patients receiving chemotherapy to assess whether the timing of an exercise program makes a difference in cardiorespiratory health. The researchers placed the participants in one of two groups: patients who exercised during their chemotherapy program and patients who exercised after...
hcplive.com
Ramy Mahmoud, MD: Phase 3 Trials for Chronic Rhinosinusitis Treatment
During a recent interview regarding Re-Open-1 and Re-Open-2 trials, Dr. Mahmoud described a new treatment device for chronic rhinosinusitis patients. In an interview with HCPLive, Ramy Mahmoud, MD, preventative medicine specialist and President of Optinose, Inc., discussed the results of recent clinical trials for the treatment of acute exacerbations of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).
hcplive.com
Phase 3 Trial Data Indicates Roflumilast Cream Helpful for Seborrheic Dermatitis Patients
Recent phase 3 trial data suggests the efficacy across multiple endpoints of roflumilast cream as a treatment for seborrheic dermatitis. New research finds that roflumilast cream may lead to positive outcomes for seborrheic dermatitis (SD) patients. The study was led by Andrew Blauvelt, MD, MBA, of the Oregon Medical Research Center, and these findings are the finalized version of preliminary findings published previously on HCPLive.
Scientists say routine test could detect those with high risk of blood cancer
A routine blood test may be able to detect patients who are at high risk of developing blood cancer, new research has found.The study, by scientists at Institut Gustave Roussy in France and presented at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, Spain, found that blood samples could be used to identify those with a greater risk.Blood cancer is the fifth most common cancer in the UK with around 41,000 people diagnosed with the disease each year.The most common groups of blood cancer include leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.At present, blood samples are currently used...
hcplive.com
Bincy Abraham, MD: Treating IBD Patients With Upadacitinib
A greater proportion of the upadacitinib 15 mg and upadacitinib 30 mg group achieved clinical remission based on the Crohn’s Disease Activity Index. New data shows upadacitinib is a viable option for treating patients with Crohn’s disease. A team of investigators, led by Edward V. Loftus, Jr., MD,...
hcplive.com
Jordan Axelrad, MD, MPH: The State of IBD Care at ACG
The approval of risankizumab represents the first IL-23 approved for IBD. With the approval of risankizumab (SKYRIZI) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the first interleukin-23 (IL-23) medication approved for patients with ulcerative colitis,there may be a new wave of drug development for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Many...
hcplive.com
Insomnia Severity High in Patients with Post COVID-19 Related Fatigue
In patients with post COVID-19 related fatigue, the mean insomnia severity was 11.46 and prevalence of clinical insomnia was 64%. Research suggests a substantial number of patients have reported persistent fatigue and insomnia following COVID-19 infection. New findings published in the Journal of Sleep Research indicate insomnia severity and the...
hcplive.com
FDA Grants Review, Sets PDUFA Date for SER-109
The agency has set an April 26, 2023 action date for the live microbiotic therapeutic for the prevention of recurrent CDI. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a Biologics License application (BLA) for SER-109, live microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (rCDI). The...
ajmc.com
Are NK-Cell–Based Treatments the Next Approach in Immuno-Oncology?
Highlighting their ability to quickly destroy malignant cells without antigen specificity, natural killer (NK) cells have been identified as an opportunity for use, particularly in cases where T cells are not effective. Amid efforts to improve and expand the use of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, researchers of a...
hcplive.com
IBD Patients Maintain Antibodies 6 Months Following COVID-19 Vaccination
In a late-breaking abstract, the investigators compared antibody levels at month 6 compared to month 1. Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) maintain levels of antibodies up to 6 months following 3 or 4 doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses. A team, led by Mazen Almasry, MBBS, University of Wisconsin...
hcplive.com
Guselkumab/Golimumab Induction Safe and Effective for Ulcerative Colitis
Patients with ulcerative colitis treated with combination induction therapy with guselkumab plus golimumab followed by guselkumab monotherapy achieved higher rates of the several end points at week 38 as compared to either guselkumab or golimumab alone. The combination of induction guselkumab (Tremfya) and golimumab (Simponi) followed by guselkumab monotherapy maintenance...
Promising Immunotherapy Drug May Soon Become Standard Treatment For Skin Cancer
Next to basal cell carcinoma (BCC), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) is the second-most common non-melanoma-based form of skin cancer, according to 2022 research published in the scientific journal Biomedicines. Cases of cSCC are on the rise, as they are most often seen in older adults. In addition to aging, those with increased exposure to the sun's ultraviolet rays, individuals with chronic immunosuppression, and those with a history of skin cancer may also be more susceptible to the disease.
