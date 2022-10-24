The Fall Foliage Fair is always a fun time for area Lions. King Lion Jay and his Lion member helpers have been making fish chowder since around 1988. The booth was originally built by then Lion Greg Bolster with the sign lettered by then Lion Jon Marsh. Many cups of chowder have passed thru that booth since then. Lions peel 50 pounds of potatoes and process 50 pounds of haddock along with other “secret” ingredients for Lion Jay to stir his kettles of magic and create chowder that fans keep coming back for. Jay gives some credit to his brother Craig for teaching him the recipe which has stayed the test of time. Once again, this year our booth sold out by 2 p.m. on the first day of the fair.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO