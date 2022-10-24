Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
New art show at Damariscotta River Grill
The new show at the Grill opens Oct. 31 with three seasoned Midcoast Maine artists. Kathleen Horst, Will Kefauver, and Candace Vlcek utilize very different styles and mediums to capture scenes in and around the Midcoast. The show will be on display through Dec. 12. Join us for dinner Thursday evening Nov. 17 to celebrate the artists. The Grill will offer a prix fixe three course menu for $29, with a choice of wine pairings for $10, or choose a selection from the regular menu. A portion of the dinner proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art education. Please call ahead to make a reservation.
boothbayregister.com
Opening soon in Wiscasset, Back River Bistro
A restaurant with upscale, farm-to-table dining will return at 65 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro before Thanksgiving in the building where Midcoast Provisions was. The Stums promise a modern menu featuring a variety of locally sourced meats, fish, produce and dairy products when seasonably available. They’ll also have a fully stocked bar, locally brewed beers, fine wines and spirits.
boothbayregister.com
Halloween happenings ... some haunted, some not
Here are some spooky seasonal options in the Boothbay Region and Wiscasset ... and a few from beyond ... Scary Readings & Halloween Potluck- Opera House at Boothbay Harbor. Doors creak open at 5:30 p.m. Bring a main dish, side dish, or salad to share, with the serving utensils. Please do not bring bread or rolls. Also, bring dishes and silverware. 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor. FMI: https://bit.ly/3ekdOFY.
What is a Hot Pot Restaurant and Does Portland, Maine Have One?
Hibachi restaurant? Sure. An all-you-can-eat grill experience like Fire & Ice in Boston? Absolutely. But never have I heard of a Hot Pot restaurant until I was scrolling through social media the other day -- and now I'm super intrigued. According to Sichuan Kitchen in Portland, when it comes to...
boothbayregister.com
Honoring veterans with a free community event
The Lincoln Theater and The Peace Gallery are pleased to be offering a free screening of the documentary film “The Wake Up Call,” playing Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. Lincoln Theater will host the free screening with guest filmmakers Alison Gilkey and Eric Neudel who will be in attendance for a post-screening discussion. And immediately following, all are invited to The Peace Gallery, Damariscotta’s Veterans Art Collaborative and Community Resource, for a reception. This is a free event, open to the public, and is being offered in honor of our Veterans and the upcoming Veteran’s Day holiday.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Region Lions Club
The Fall Foliage Fair is always a fun time for area Lions. King Lion Jay and his Lion member helpers have been making fish chowder since around 1988. The booth was originally built by then Lion Greg Bolster with the sign lettered by then Lion Jon Marsh. Many cups of chowder have passed thru that booth since then. Lions peel 50 pounds of potatoes and process 50 pounds of haddock along with other “secret” ingredients for Lion Jay to stir his kettles of magic and create chowder that fans keep coming back for. Jay gives some credit to his brother Craig for teaching him the recipe which has stayed the test of time. Once again, this year our booth sold out by 2 p.m. on the first day of the fair.
New Buffet Coming Soon to Former Super Great Wall Location in South Portland
Fans of the Super Great Wall buffet located at Mall Side Plaza in South Portland have been through a lot of disappointment with their favorite buffet over the years. The popular restaurant had its problems over the years, including a labor lawsuit in 2009 and a long closure and reopening in 2019 under new management which didn't last long before closing again, permanently.
boothbayregister.com
Second Congregational Church to celebrate the ministry and spiritual gift of Jane Wilmot
The Sunday, Oct. 30 service at the Second Congregational Church, UCC in Newcastle will celebrate the ministry of Jane Wilmot who is retiring. Jane’s 20 years of service at Second Cong included two years as an interim, and beginning in November 2004 as settled minister of music, director of choirs, and organist. During this time Jane directed a children’s choir, the Tower Ringer’s Handbell Choir, and an adult choir. Additionally, she organized and directed an Ecumenical Choir Festival with other choirs in town (the Handbell Choir has been open to community participation since its inception). Jane also directed the Coastal Chorale (now disbanded) for 10 years.
WMTW
Maine couple gives new life to coffee sacks, feed bags for everyday use
Plenty of businesses around the state brand their products as "made in Maine," but a new company in Jefferson prefers "re-made in Maine." Blue Earth Bags repurposes old feed and coffee bean sacks into a durable tote. Kim Fenn likes knowing she’s saving and repurposing materials instead of throwing it...
lcnme.com
Characters of the County: Dick Mclean Moved To Maine and Found Home
There was a time when Richard J. “Dick” McLean was a fixture in the Damariscotta community. While he was in office, the one-time long-serving select board member made it a point to be visible in his community, stopping downtown daily to check his mail, grab his coffee, and really, chat with his neighbors.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
Cindy Wade, president of LincolnHealth, joined us last Thursday for a very detailed and informative review of the changes and challenges in providing care in Lincoln County currently. Cindy, with nursing in her background, is from Lincoln County as well as family for generations preceding her. She is passionate about providing the best of care in these difficult times. She first reviewed our St. Andrews campus health center offering primary care where the goal remains local access to care. New physician specialties have been added such as dermatology, cardiology, and urology providing closer more accessible contact. The Coulombe Center and Wellness Rehab offers PT, OT, Speech with added specialties of pediatrics and difficult to access care such as lymphedema treatment as well as dementia care provider support.
mainebiz.biz
$1M restoration of old sea captain’s house in Searsport almost complete
When a retired medical provider from Florida and her daughter bought a 19th-century sea captain’s home in Searsport in 2019, they knew a lot of restoration work would have to be done to bring it back as a bed-and-breakfast. To date, they’ve invested about $1 million to tackle the...
Martha Stewart has a ‘Great Foodie Morning’ in Maine
Martha Stewart was in Maine over the weekend and visited a few of the foodie sights in Portland. On Sunday Morning, she went to the Standard Baking Co on Commercial Street. She said on her Instagram post that she enjoyed “coffee, breads, english muffins etc.”. Post Goes Viral. Stewart...
Are Motorized Bicycles Taking Over Maine And The World?
When I was growing up, I loved riding my bicycle. As I road my bicycle I would sing, "Bicycle Race," by Queen. But there is now a phenomena that has taken over Lewiston/Auburn, pretty much all of Central Maine, from my point of view and I need to get your thoughts on it!
Who Remembers the Spectacular Glamour Shots in the Maine Mall?
A lot of the 1990s is awesome. I mean, it's the decade that brought us 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld'. But there were some serious missteps too. I give to you Glamour Shots. Maybe you are scratching your head and thinking, but Lori, what exactly IS Glamour Shots? According to the Portland Public Library's digital commons,
My Half-Apology to the Woman at the South Portland CVS
Not a full apology - only half. So let me tell you why I found myself going the wrong way in a CVS parking lot. I am not familiar with the Mill Creek CVS in South Portland. I needed to pop in for a quick greeting card. Now, unfamiliar with this CVS I went in the first driveway. WRONG! Boy was I wrong. I was basically going into a one-way situation and I was not going the right way. However, in my defense, there were no signs to warn me!
boothbayregister.com
Irwin C. Nichols and Mary F. Nichols
Irwin “Nick” Carlysle Nichols, age 88, and Mary Francis Nichols nee Hoffner age 68 of Palatine, Illinois and Southport, Maine passed away on Sept. 19 and 27, 2022, respectively. After nearly 47 years of marriage, they did not want to be without each other. Nick was born Jan....
boothbayregister.com
Y Arts presents ‘A Year With Frog and Toad’
The Boothbay Y Arts theater ensemble performed “A Year With Frog and Toad” at the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta on Oct. 21 and 22 to a full house. The cast of nearly 30 students ranged in age from 5 to 15. Director Emily Mirable told the audience, “The older kids help the younger kids, and the younger kids keep the older ones young.”
boothbayregister.com
Tricia Warren seeks House District 48 seat
Education: Boothbay Region High School; Radford University, BA Foreign Languages, Marketing. Political History (Board, Committees): Boothbay Harbor Selectboard – 2016 - current, currently Vice Chair; Boothbay Harbor Broadband Committee – Chair (current) Boothbay Region School Exploratory Committee; Communications Sub-Committee (current) Clubs/Organizations: Friends of Windjammers Committee – Children’s Tent...
The Emotional Meaning Behind the Red Ribbons in Gardiner
I witnessed magic this week and it is something that will stay with me, forever. Here's the tea, it is Red Ribbon Week at Gardiner Regional Middle School. Red Ribbon week takes place each year between October 23rd through the 31st, according to redribbon.org and is open to all who want to participate. It is a mission to keep kids and everyone for that matter, drug free. As well as raising awareness on the prevention of drugs.
