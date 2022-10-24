Read full article on original website
Flying Southwest Airlines: 3 Things Every Passenger Should Know
Flying has become more difficult over the years and the pandemic did the airline industry no favors. And while masks have become optional and social distancing exists only on signs, not through any actual enforcement, travelers must still deal with long lines, slow security, and airports in many parts of the country that have seen better days.
I went inside the secret room where flight attendants sleep on Qatar's Boeing 777 and was shocked at how big it was
The huge space was hidden in the back of the plane and had single beds lined across the fuselage, complete with privacy curtains and plush linens.
Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29
It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
United Airlines pilot declares emergency when bird strike forces plane to return to Chicago's O'Hare airport
A United Airlines flight had to return to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday when it hit a bird after takeoff. A pilot on another plane reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the side of the Boeing 737, and the FAA said it landed without further incident. United Flight...
A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow
Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
American Airlines passenger who demanded ‘reparations’ for sitting between ‘obese’ travelers gets $150 voucher
A conservative commentator who received flak after she demanded “repatriations” from American Airlines for having to sit between two overweight passengers on a three-hour-long flight says she’s been given a $150 voucher. Sydney Watson, an Australian-American political commentator, had taken to Twitter to share her discomfort onboard a flight on 10 Octber, which she described as being “literally wedged between two obese people”.“This is absolutely not acceptable or okay. If fat people want to be fat, fine. But it is something else entirely when I’m stuck between you, with your arm rolls on my body, for three hours,” she...
Boy, 12, desperate to see his dad for the first time in nine months is kicked off a Qantas flight due to a major airline blunder
A young boy desperate to see his dad for the first time in nine months was left 'distraught' after Qantas refused to let him board a flight to see him. Charlie Mooney, aged 12, was set to fly from Auckland to Bangkok to see his dad for the first time in nine months when he was turned away at the boarding gate.
American Airlines will refund $7.5M to travelers for baggage fees
American Airlines has agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit from passengers who alleged they were wrongfully charged baggage fees.Five passengers filed a federal lawsuit against American in February 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas, where the airline is based. The customers claimed they were forced to pay bag fees at an airport counter even though the tickets they purchased online from the airline included free checked bags. One passenger paid the fee at the airport, then later requested a refund from American Airlines and was told no, according to the lawsuit. Airfares surge 50% as domestic and international travel...
American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem
Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. While frequent flyer status or a class beyond economy will get rid of...
American Airlines Introduces New Perks You're Going To Love
It’s a violative time in the airline industry, as the aftereffects of covid-19 continue to impact nearly everything. Thanks to pent-up demand, more people are ready to fly, and to pay a bit more for a luxury flight. But also, due to covid, there’s been a labor shortage that is leading to more delays and canceled flights than ever before.
Delta Is Taking Passengers to 20 New European Destinations—But Not by Plane
Delta Air Lines just expanded service in Europe in the most sustainable way possible. On Tuesday, the Atlanta-based airline announced that it is connecting passengers to 20 new destinations in Europe via its Air+Rail program. The program, which first debuted in August 2021, allows travelers to purchase flights to Europe...
Flight nightmares: Overstuffed baggage bins, rude passengers and not enough space
Today's air travel brings with it some tough situations, including overstuffed baggage bins, cramped seating and rude passengers. Here is reaction to some difficult flying issues.
Virgin Atlantic has a surprise for passengers who steal its salt and pepper shakers from flights
Passengers who steal Virgin Atlantic’s inflight salt and pepper shakers might just get a shock when they get them home.The airline’s iconic tableware frequently finds its way into travellers’ hand luggage, according to the airline, thanks to its cute design of cartoon-like planes on little feet.The fun shakers come in silver, gold and black, and have become something of a collector’s item.Caught red handed? 😲 If you’ve walked away from one of our flights with a 'new' salt and pepper shaker, take a peek at their feet and you’ll be in for a surprise. pic.twitter.com/m6INViFl81— virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) October...
How A Frontier Flight Is More Expensive Than American Airlines
I know it’s exciting to read about people booking trips to exotic locations on once-in-a-lifetime trips, but that’s not what all travel is about. You’re more likely to need a flight to Philadelphia and the only airlines that fly non-stop are Spirit, Frontier and American. That’s what happened to me on a recent search for a flight.
Amazon Hires Hawaiian Airlines to Fly Its New Cargo Planes
As of the next fall, Hawaiian Airlines will begin operating 10 Amazon.com cargo planes as part of an agreement that might grow to include additional planes and give Amazon a 15% ownership in the airline.
American Airlines Changes International Flights in Surprising Way
There are many reasons everyone hates the airline industry at the moment. Lost luggage has become increasingly common, and some irate passengers have become so unhinged, often due to covid-induced stress, that they’ve just forgotten how to act on airplanes, or society in general. (One drunk dude on a Turkish Airlines straight up bit the finger of one flight attendant.)
