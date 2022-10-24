ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flying Southwest Airlines: 3 Things Every Passenger Should Know

Flying has become more difficult over the years and the pandemic did the airline industry no favors. And while masks have become optional and social distancing exists only on signs, not through any actual enforcement, travelers must still deal with long lines, slow security, and airports in many parts of the country that have seen better days.
Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29

It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
American Airlines passenger who demanded ‘reparations’ for sitting between ‘obese’ travelers gets $150 voucher

A conservative commentator who received flak after she demanded “repatriations” from American Airlines for having to sit between two overweight passengers on a three-hour-long flight says she’s been given a $150 voucher. Sydney Watson, an Australian-American political commentator, had taken to Twitter to share her discomfort onboard a flight on 10 Octber, which she described as being “literally wedged between two obese people”.“This is absolutely not acceptable or okay. If fat people want to be fat, fine. But it is something else entirely when I’m stuck between you, with your arm rolls on my body, for three hours,” she...
American Airlines will refund $7.5M to travelers for baggage fees

American Airlines has agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit from passengers who alleged they were wrongfully charged baggage fees.Five passengers filed a federal lawsuit against American in February 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas, where the airline is based. The customers claimed they were forced to pay bag fees at an airport counter even though the tickets they purchased online from the airline included free checked bags. One passenger paid the fee at the airport, then later requested a refund from American Airlines and was told no, according to the lawsuit. Airfares surge 50% as domestic and international travel...
American Airlines Introduces New Perks You're Going To Love

It’s a violative time in the airline industry, as the aftereffects of covid-19 continue to impact nearly everything. Thanks to pent-up demand, more people are ready to fly, and to pay a bit more for a luxury flight. But also, due to covid, there’s been a labor shortage that is leading to more delays and canceled flights than ever before.
Delta Is Taking Passengers to 20 New European Destinations—But Not by Plane

Delta Air Lines just expanded service in Europe in the most sustainable way possible. On Tuesday, the Atlanta-based airline announced that it is connecting passengers to 20 new destinations in Europe via its Air+Rail program. The program, which first debuted in August 2021, allows travelers to purchase flights to Europe...
Virgin Atlantic has a surprise for passengers who steal its salt and pepper shakers from flights

Passengers who steal Virgin Atlantic’s inflight salt and pepper shakers might just get a shock when they get them home.The airline’s iconic tableware frequently finds its way into travellers’ hand luggage, according to the airline, thanks to its cute design of cartoon-like planes on little feet.The fun shakers come in silver, gold and black, and have become something of a collector’s item.Caught red handed? 😲 If you’ve walked away from one of our flights with a 'new' salt and pepper shaker, take a peek at their feet and you’ll be in for a surprise. pic.twitter.com/m6INViFl81— virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) October...
How A Frontier Flight Is More Expensive Than American Airlines

I know it’s exciting to read about people booking trips to exotic locations on once-in-a-lifetime trips, but that’s not what all travel is about. You’re more likely to need a flight to Philadelphia and the only airlines that fly non-stop are Spirit, Frontier and American. That’s what happened to me on a recent search for a flight.
American Airlines Changes International Flights in Surprising Way

There are many reasons everyone hates the airline industry at the moment. Lost luggage has become increasingly common, and some irate passengers have become so unhinged, often due to covid-induced stress, that they’ve just forgotten how to act on airplanes, or society in general. (One drunk dude on a Turkish Airlines straight up bit the finger of one flight attendant.)
