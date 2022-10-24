Read full article on original website
Minnesota DNR certifies a state record hybrid sunfish
An angler caught a one pound 12-ounce hybrid sunfish from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has certified as tying the weight-based state record. The record fish’s weight ties that of a hybrid sunfish caught from the Zumbro River in 1994. Aaron Ardoff...
Unsolved Mysteries features missing Minnesota college student
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On Nov. 9, it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville. Guimond left a friend’s party at 11:45 p.m., but never made his three-minute walk back to his dorm.
Charges filed in deadly shooting outside St. Cloud business
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a coworker in St. Cloud. He’s accused of shooting her in the neck outside their workplace. Michael Carpenter of St. cloud is charged with 2nd-degree murder for the shooting of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond in the parking lot of Dubow Textile early Monday morning. Hammond was found next to her vehicle in the parking lot with a puddle of blood around her head.
Tuesday’s local scoreboard
(KFGO/KNFL) It’s the opening night of the Minnesota high school football playoffs, plus some volleyball on the local scoreboard. Norman Co. East/Ulen-Hitterdal 24, Clearbrook-Gonvick 20. MN Section 4 9-Man Football:. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 64, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 8. Verndale 40, Bertha-Hewitt 6. Rothsay 58, Hillcrest 20. Sebeka 24, Brandon-Evansville 22. Volleyball:. West Fargo...
Woman dead after shooting at St. Cloud business, man arrested for murder
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A St. Cloud man faces murder charges following a shooting at Dubow Textile Monday morning. When officers arrived, they found the body of a 28-year-old St. Cloud woman in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Officers attempted life-saving measures. Police say the shooter...
