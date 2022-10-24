Read full article on original website
Make-A-Wish Wyoming Grants Puppy Wish for Rock Springs Boy
ROCK SPRINGS — Nothing gives you that warm, fuzzy feeling quite like a dog, or better yet, a puppy. Scientifically proven to improve our mood, health, and happiness, it’s easy to cuddle up next to our furry friends. Wyatt, from Rock Springs, always wanted a dog of his own, and after a year of medical ups and downs, his wish came true.
Rebecca M. Hall (February 16, 1971 – October 23, 2022)
Rebecca M. Hall, 52, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 31, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1109 Tulip Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY, and one hour prior to services at the church.
Early morning fire call in Green River
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 5:06 a.m. this morning, Green River Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in a four-plex type apartment building in Green River. Shortly after the call, Co-Chief Bill Robinson arrived on the scene and found the upstairs apartment to...
Jenifer Lee Weeks (November 28, 1956 – October 16, 2022)
Jenifer Lee Weeks, 65, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Donna D. Ward (May 9, 1948 – October 16, 2022)
Donna D. Ward, 74, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She died peacefully in her sleep. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Union Congregational Church, UCC, 350 Mansface Street, Green River, Wyoming.
Jacqueline Brown (October 29, 1933 – October 22, 2022)
Jacqueline Brown, 88, passed away on October 22, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation in Green River, Wyoming. She died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; a graveside service will be conducted at a later date.
Get to know your candidates at the State Level for the upcoming election
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The General Election is coming up fast. On November 8, 2022, everyone will have the chance to vote if they haven’t already done so through the mail. Do you know who you are voting for? Wyo4news took some time to message most of the candidates that have a little competition to see why they should be chosen for this term. The list is below with each candidate’s responses.
Jayces Blatter to Complete Internship at RS Animal Control Shelter
ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs resident Jayces Blatter will be taking part in a very special internship at the Rock Springs Animal Control Shelter during the next several months. Blatter was selected to complete a Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services (SBOCES) program that will include all aspects of...
Castle Rock Hospital Taking Over Ambulance Services
Sweetwater County Commission in Wyoming voted last year to end its contract with Sweetwater Medics and a plan has finally been implemented to move forward with emergency services. Castle Rock Hospital started taking over ambulance service in Rock Springs by hiring EMT’s to staff ambulances on September 29th. They are now fully staffed for three ambulances and will complete the transition of takeover completely by November 21st. Castle Rock will have 26 ½ Full-Time Equivalents, four more than what they had previously, that help staff two full-time ambulances in Rock Springs and one in Green River. Every call will have a paramedic or an EMT Intermediate on board, which is the highest level of EMT that can be had in Wyoming. Traditionally services were provided to Daggett County in Utah and Farson. Right now there are no plans for that to change.
Wyoming Sheriff’s Office Nov. 1 Car Auction, Bids Start At $100
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is holding a car auction on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Bids on some vehicles start at $100. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, the following vehicles are up for auction:. - 2007 Hyosang 650 GT Motorcycle (starting bid...
Get to know your WWCC and School Board Trustee candidates for the upcoming election
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The General Election is coming up fast. On November 8, 2022, everyone will have the chance to vote if they haven’t already done so through the mail. Do you know who you are voting for? Wyo4news took some time to message most of the candidates that have a little competition to see why they should be chosen for this term. The list is below with each candidate’s responses for the school districts and Western Wyoming Community College trustees.
One suspect in Greys River Assault turns himself in. Arrest Warrant is active for additional suspect.
One of the suspects involved in a fight that put a Jackson man in the hospital has turned himself into police. The second suspect remains at-large. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred told SVI News that Shea Sanchez, 30, of Green River, Wyoming turned himself in Wednesday morning. He has been booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and battery as well as theft. According to Attorney Allred, an active arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect, identified as Jared Olquin, 35, of Elizabeth, Colorado. Olquin faces the same charges as Sanchez.
The K-9s of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The K-9 unit at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office has been growing and developing over the last few years with 3 Belgian Malinois on the team and their handlers. Many in the community may have seen the dogs in action around town, or maybe on TV. Many will remember hearing of the passing of former K-9s and the devastation by the department when that happened. But who are the K-9s currently working at SWCSO? Wyo4news was able to sit down with Deputies Morrel, Morris, and Sprecher as they talked about their dogs Jara, Arry, and Deena. Each duo has a bond, a partnership, and a story. Over the next few days, these stories will be shared with the public in a one-of-a-kind interview with the entire team.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 26, 2022
October 26, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – A slight chance of snow before 2 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 2 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of snow after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 25 – October 26, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
