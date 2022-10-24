Heather Dubrow Slams Erika Jayne For Being Rude

It’s undoubtedly a Pretty Mess when it comes to Heather Dubrow and Erika Jayne getting along.

According to Page Six , during a panel at BravoCon 2022, Heather shared that Erika snubbed her when she tried to speak to her. Fancy Pants was shocked that when she attempted to say hi to Erika that the response was a true-to-form Ice Queen cold shade. This snub did not sit well with Heather and she did not mind letting that be known during the panel discussion.

The other Real Housewives of Orange County ladies on the panel disagreed with her. Tamara Judge and Emily Simpson both felt like that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills diamond could not have been any nicer during their interaction. In true fashion, Heather did not let it bother her a bit. She even offered up a possible reason for Erika not speaking back to her. She actually proudly claimed, “alright, well she doesn’t like Fancy Pants, what can I say?”

I mean, maybe Erika didn’t even hear her. Or it could be that Erika heard about Heather reading her over the whole Tom Girardi embezzlement case stuff. I mean honestly, both of The Golden State housewives are a lot alike. Both have been accused of being quite stand-offish and often in their own world. It really is that both of them are often seen as being not that likable. One fan even posted online: “I’m not a fan of Erika’s, but I probably wouldn’t be thrilled about meeting Heather either.”

We will see what happens from this. We will see if Erika ends up responding or sharing her side. We will see if the shade intensifies. Either way, we can say as of now, we should not expect to see Fancy Pants ‘patting the puss’ anytime soon.

[Photo Credit: Joe Scarnici/Bravo]

