ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Local artists to be featured in illustration expo

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d5XlQ_0iklD51B00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local illustrators from Northwest Arkansas and surrounding regions are set to be featured in a new illustration and print expo, a press release announced Monday.

“Death-Illustration & Print Expo” will reportedly feature over three dozen illustrators from the area, including Marvel Comics’ Aaron Kuder and John Lucas, acclaimed children’s book author and illustrator, Brian Biggs, as well as indie artists Benji Nate and Cole Closser.

Attendees will have a chance to chat with artists while shopping for original art, prints, books, stickers, and more in a diverse range of styles, the release says. Food and drink at the expo will be provided by Girls Gone BBQ.

The expo will also feature artist panels hosted by Kyle Stuck, host of the podcast, “Humming Fools” and “The Night Shift”, and an art installation created by Acadia Kandora and Shelby Fleming.

Entry to the expo is $5 for adults and free for children and students. Attendees will receive a limited-run event comic by artist and event organizer, Chad Maupin of Big Bot Art Lab.

It will be held at the Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville on Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information and a full list of artists, visit deathrayexpo.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA Today: Fayetteville PD to host Cops & Coats drive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The event scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 has been canceled due to weather. FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is collecting coats for schools and non-profits in the area. You can donate new or gently-used coats to officers outside the Walmart Supercenter on N. Mall Avenue in Fayetteville […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Arkansas Business Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Announced

The Sam M. Walton College of Business and the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame Board have named four outstanding business leaders as the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame class of 2023:. Curt Bradbury, chief operating officer, Stephens Inc. E. Fletcher Lord Jr., chairman of the board, Bumper to Bumper/Crow-Burlingame Co.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Multi-Craft Contractors takes IT provider to court

A Springdale business has filed a lawsuit against its longtime information technology (IT) services provider for what it claims is an ongoing refusal to cooperate with its transition to a new IT services provider. Multi-Craft Contractors, an industrial and commercial contractor with approximately 750 employees, filed the suit Tuesday (Oct....
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy