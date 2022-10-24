ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Shawn Michaels Leads NXT’s ‘Rebirth’

By Justin Barrasso
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmDle_0iklD2N000

WWE’s developmental brand is leaving its colorful ‘2.0’ presentation behind.

Shawn Michaels retired in 2010, a few months shy of turning 45.

Having performed against multiple generations of pro wrestlers, he understands how an industry landscape turns. Michaels saw the way a locker room changes—how you go from wide-eyed rookie to a dressing room stalwart. Then, seemingly suddenly, the faces, a lot younger than yours, aren’t nearly as familiar.

This is also all part of the unfolding tale of Tom Brady, whose Buccaneers mustered only three points Sunday in a deflating 21–3 loss to the struggling Panthers. Brady had 32 completions for 290 yards but also 17 incomplete passes and, surprisingly, no touchdowns. The loss drops Tampa Bay to a game under .500, a precarious position for a team that was expected to contend.

Michaels has watched Brady with far more than a cursory glance. While the two arrived at athletic fame in different fashion, Michaels has paid close attention to those criticizing the 45-year-old Brady for his play this season.

“I don’t know if I’m the one to give advice to Tom Brady, unless he wants to step into the Performance Center, but it’s not the worst thing for him to hear a reminder,” says Michaels, who spent the past week holding one-on-one sessions with Logan Paul ahead of his Crown Jewel match against Roman Reigns. “He just needs to remember he’s Tom Brady. Even if he walks off that field never to win another game, he’s still Tom fricking Brady. That’s never going to change.”

Most retirements in pro sports do not deliver fairy-tale endings, though Michaels and Brady both appeared to have one. Michaels wrestled one of the greatest matches in pro wrestling history against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 , while Brady was sensational in Super Bowl LV, throwing for three TDs, outplaying younger counterpart Patrick Mahomes and winning the MVP in a 31–9 rout. Yet both came back for more. Michaels returned for another match in 2018 at Crown Jewel , a tag that was not met with anywhere near the praise he received following WrestleMania 26 —and, even after briefly retiring last winter, Brady is still playing, two years removed from that Super Bowl triumph.

“In the moment, Brady may not be happy,” Michaels says. “But there is more to your career than how it ends. If it doesn’t end great, that’s not a reflection of who you are. You need to look at the entire picture. And when people do that for Tom Brady, they better make sure to count his rings and MVPs. He’s still the greatest of all time.”

Michaels, who was recently promoted to the position of WWE’s senior vice president of talent development creative, is one of the greatest ever to step inside a wrestling ring. He has a myriad of responsibilities in his new position, including overseeing the NXT brand for WWE.

NXT ran Halloween Havoc over the weekend, which was bookended by a superb ladder match in the open and a triple-threat world title match to close out the night.

“NXT has been around for a long time, but the Halloween Havoc show kicked off our rebirth,” says Michaels, whose brand has shifted away from the colorful 2.0 moniker and presentation. “I hope people are tuning in to see the future of this business give their best.”

Wes Lee put forth an incredible performance to win that show-opening ladder match, crowning himself the new North American champion in the process. That match also included Carmelo Hayes, who delivered another sensational showing.

“Carmelo Hayes, he’s such a talented kid,” Michaels says. “The first time I saw him at our pop-up PC, I said, ‘He’s ready.’ I worked on getting him on 205 Live as quickly as possible. I remember him saying, ‘I don’t want to be a cruiserweight,’ and I understood. But it was not about categorizing him; it was about getting him in front of people. The goal I gave him was to be classified as only one thing, and that’s a superstar. He’s bright, a hard worker and passionately hungry. I heard him say, ‘Sometimes, Shawn has to hold me back.’ That’s true. I told him what Vince [McMahon] told me a long time ago—to go out there, push the envelope and let me be the one to reel you in. He’s ready to step on any roster in the world, and he’ll only get better when he’s in the ring with people who are better than him. The sky is the limit for him.”

With Hayes removed from the North American title picture, it is time to start laying the foundation for a world title program, likely culminating in the spring at Stand & Deliver against another emerging star in Bron Breakker.

“Bron gets better every single day and every single match,” says Michaels, who was proud of Breakker’s main-event triple threat against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov. “Being in the ring with those Dragunov and JD, that helps Bron grow, which he’s already doing in a staggering way.

“Ilja Dragunov has this old-school pro wrestling aura. As a viewer, you see the passion and you know it’s real. That makes him stand out unlike anyone else on the show. JD is so good. From a talent standpoint, there isn’t anything he can’t do. That’s three guys visibly growing right in front of your eyes and climbing to the next level.”

There was plenty of nostalgia embedded in the Halloween Havoc show, which was originally a WCW hallmark in the 1990s, including two “Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal” matches. Michaels never left WWE for WCW, but he knows who he would have liked to have shared the ring with had he ever worked for WCW during the height of the Eric Bischoff era.

“I would have loved a Halloween Havoc match against Randy Savage,” Michaels says. “I got to work with ‘Mach’ a couple times, but it was when I was younger. I certainly wasn’t at his maturity level, professionally or physically in the ring, or knowledge-wise. For me, it’s either Randy or Eddie Guerrero. Either of those would have been fantastic.”

As Michaels leads NXT into its newest era, he is excited to further develop an identity that is rooted in fundamentals and creativity.

“We want to continue to develop talent,” Michaels says. “Creatively, try to round them out as performers, characters [and] athletes. Every time we do that, every positive we have and every step in the right direction we take, that helps us develop our identity.

“It’s always somebody’s NXT, and this one belongs to our talent. We’re all here growing together, we work really hard, and we’re going to learn and grow together. We’re the developmental brand that helps build superstars.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com . Follow him on Twitter @ JustinBarrasso .

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
tjrwrestling.net

Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Refused To Join The NWO

Kevin Nash has discussed the WWE Hall of Famer who turned down a spot in the famed NWO group during their time in WCW. The NWO is one of the most popular and widely recognised groups in wrestling history, beginning life in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were joined by the turncoat Hulk Hogan, declaring war on WCW. The faction soon added Ted DiBiase as its money man and The Giant before their version of Sting and Sean Waltman also donned the black and white.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Raw Preview (10/24): Bianca Belair Vs. Bayley

Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" will emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, just 12 days away from the Crown Jewel premium live event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A major encounter has been booked for tonight's broadcast, as reigning "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will take...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Reveals His AEW Asking Price

With an impressive body of work over the years competing for WWE and Impact, Kurt Angle rode his Olympic gold medal into a legendary professional wrestling career, culminating in being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. Therefore, it should come as very little surprise that AEW expressed interest in bringing Kurt Angle to the company upon his WWE retirement in 2019. Even past that point, Tony Khan has offered non-wrestling appearances to Angle that have similarly been turned down.
wrestletalk.com

8 More WWE Stars Triple H Could Return To Old Gimmicks

One of the major changes that Triple H has made to the WWE roster following him taking over from Vince McMahon back in July was seeing many stars return to their previous gimmicks. Stars such as Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa were rechristened with their full names, as...
wrestlinginc.com

The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming

The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
PWMania

Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for WWE Special Halloween Edition of RAW

WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote his rematch with Bobby Lashley from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley did not appear on this week’s RAW, but WWE did air a video package featuring the two, which you can see below.
DALLAS, TX
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s Raw

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw as Karl Anderson vs. Finn Bálor will take place. The O.C will wrestle The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the Crown Jewel event on November 5th. The only other match confirmed...
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Comments On Rumored Plans For Eddie Guerrero Match

When Shawn Michaels returned to in-ring action at "SummerSlam" 2002 after a four-year absence, "dream matches" once thought improbable were suddenly possible. Over the next eight years, many of those "dream matches" occurred as Michaels faced a "Who's Who" of pro wrestling icons: Rob Van Dam, Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and more. One match that was rumored but never happened was Michaels against Eddie Guerrero.
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Is Not Sure Randy Orton Will Return To WWE

There's one guy Kofi Kingston wants on his dream team for WarGames, but he isn't so sure the wrestler in question is returning to the WWE. During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kingston began to list off teammates he'd like to see join his team for a WarGames-style wrestling match. The WWE announced last month that men's and women's WarGames matches will headline its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event for the first time in its history. The extreme matches feature steel cages around two side-by-side wrestling rings with two teams of wrestlers vying for a pinfall or submission, as team members intermittently join the match every couple of minutes.
wrestlingrumors.net

Sami Zayn Possibly In Line For Huge WWE Push

That would be a way to go. There are all kinds of stars in WWE but Roman Reigns is far ahead of just about everyone else. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Title for over two years and there is nothing to suggest that he will be losing the title anytime soon. After dominating for so long, it is going to take someone special to take the title from him. Now we know who might be one of his next challengers.
wrestlinginc.com

Solo Sikoa On Possible WWE Royal Rumble Confrontation With Roman Reigns

The Royal Rumble is only a few months away and will officially kick off WrestleMania season. The winner of the men's Royal Rumble match may receive a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, should he still be the champion. At the current moment, Reigns is surrounded by a faction that helps him hang onto WWE's top prizes, The Bloodline, which contains Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and his three real-life cousins, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Sikoa, who is the newest member of The Bloodline, was recently asked whether he would challenge Reigns for his championship gold if he wins the Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com

Bret Hart Names WWE Enhancement Talent More Deserving Of HOF Than Goldberg

Bret 'The Hitman' Hart is a bonafide wrestling legend, and it makes sense that a legend of his caliber might have some ideas for potential Hall of Famers. In a recent signing event with K & S WrestleFest, he threw some of those ideas out there. "They should," Hart said...
wrestlinginc.com

Apollo Crews Discusses Working With Shawn Michaels In WWE NXT

After undergoing a major character change on the main roster during the pandemic era, Apollo Crews returned to "WWE NXT" in June for another restart. Like Crews, "NXT" has evolved over the last couple of years, and is now under the direction of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Ahead of facing Grayson Waller in a "Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal" match at NXT Halloween Havoc this past weekend, Crews spoke to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda on what it's like working under the umbrella of The Heartbreak Kid.
wrestlinginc.com

Lita Gives Props To WWE Raw Match

This week's "WWE Raw" closed with a women's match, as Bayley defeated "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title bout. WWE Hall Of Famer Lita was pleased to see the ladies of WWE given the spotlight. The four-time WWE Women's Champion took to Twitter during the main event last...
tjrwrestling.net

Ric Flair Claims Seth Rollins Isn’t “Even Close” To Roman Reigns’ Level

Ric Flair thinks that there’s still a massive gulf in terms of success and recognition between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Reigns and Rollins are two of the most decorated wrestlers in WWE today. Both came up at the same time but more fans gravitated towards Rollins at first since he was a former indy wrestler and stronger in-ring technician.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

105K+
Followers
41K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy