ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Calipari Invites Coal Miner, Son From Viral Photo to Rupp Arena

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUZkg_0iklD1UH00

The Wildcats coach was touched by a photo of a fan and his son at the team’s scrimmage in Pikeville, Ky.

Kentucky basketball continued its preparation for the upcoming season over the weekend with a scrimmage in front of fans in Pikeville, Ky., and you never know who will come to watch the game.

Wildcats coach John Calipari shared a picture of what appeared to be a coal miner who came directly from work to watch the game with his son. Calipari was touched by the photo. So on Monday morning, he offered the man and his family VIP tickets to a future home game in Lexington.

“Don’t know who this is,” Calipari tweeted, “but I have tickets for him & his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!!”

Calipari later revealed that he was able to identify the fan as Michael McGuire through his wife, Mollie, and invited the entire McGuire family to a future game.

Calipari wrote that his family’s “American dream” started in a West Virginia coal mine, connecting him to the fan.

The Wildcats’ season begins in two weeks with home games against Howard and Duquesne.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dukebasketballreport.com

John Calipari Deserves Major Props For This

As you may have gathered if you have read here for any length of time, we’re not the biggest John Calipari fans in the world. We don’t have anything necessarily against Kentucky itself. We get it. If any fan base gets Kentucky fans, it should be Duke. So...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Upworthy

Coal miner races from work to take son to his first basketball game covered in coal dust, wins hearts

Fathers often do anything in their power to bring a smile to their children's faces. They try to provide for everything as well as be present on any and every occasion their child needs them. They are superheroes in the true sense. A staunch example of this was on display at the Kentucky Wildcats' annual "blue-white scrimmage" game. Head Basketball Coach John Calipari saw that a coal miner was sitting there with coal dust still on his face beside his son at the game. Calipari clicked a photo of the father-son duo and wrote on Twitter, "My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home. From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son & watch our team." The sight of the father, who was most likely fatigued and fresh off his shift, sitting there with his son prompted Coach Calipari to offer them VIP tickets to a future game.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Only 2 SEC Programs Are Averaging 100 Percent Attendance

As usual, SEC college football programs are doing well in the attendance world this season. According to the conference, every program in the league is averaging 96% capacity except for Mississippi State, Missouri and Vanderbilt, and MSU and Mizzou are at just under 90%. The only two schools in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Kentucky No. 4 in Preseason Coaches Poll

On Tuesday morning, the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll was released, pegging Kentucky in the same exact spot as the Preseason AP rankings.  The Wildcats checked in at No. 4, behind North Carolina, Gonzaga and Houston.  Kentucky is one of five SEC teams rated in the preseason poll:  ...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky high school football polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Harlan 4. Paintsville 1. Class 2A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Beechwood (3) 8-1 74 2. (tie) Mayfield (4) 9-0...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky

In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two EKY educators selected for 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky educators were recently selected for a special honor at the state level. Last week, the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) announced the selection of 11 educators for its 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort. Among those joining the team are Amy Newsome from Adams...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good. Mellow Mushroom announced on Facebook that it’s closing its downtown Lexington location on South Upper Street. In the post, the restaurant attributed the closing to rising costs and a decrease in sales due to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UPDATE: Woman found dead in Lexington home identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning. Police were called around 4 a.m. for a report of shots being fired into a home on Maple Avenue near Loudon Avenue. Officers say a woman was found inside the home...
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

105K+
Followers
41K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy