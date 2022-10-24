ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger sustains facial fracture

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger sustained a facial fracture in Sunday’s win at Jacksonville, ESPN reported Monday.

He exited the Giants’ 23-17 victory after a hit by Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd in the second quarter. He grabbed at his face after the tackle and eventually was carted to the locker room.

Bellinger, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, suffered a fracture around the eye socket and septum, per the report.

He tallied one catch for 13 yards at Jacksonville and has 16 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns in seven games (six starts). He also rushed for a 2-yard touchdown in the Week 5 win at Green Bay.

–Field Level Media

