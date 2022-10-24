Read full article on original website
Related
Print Magazine
Catch Up on the First PRINT Book Club with Steve Heller and Debbie Millman
From a traumatic haircut to a slew of great (and not so great) roles as an art director— well, everywhere— Steve Heller shared personal stories from his long, illustrious creative career at yesterday’s inaugural meeting of the PRINT Book Club. Debbie Millman helmed the discussion for readers around the world.
Print Magazine
The Daily Heller: Bruno Munari’s Playtime
The late Bruno Munari is a legend. Not a fly-by-night one but a real pillar of Italian culture, and an artist of the world. I am certain you’ve seen at least one of his stunning books for children or his pocket-sized paperback lexicon of Italian hand gestures. I own a few books on Munari’s books, and some of the books themselves. His oeuvre is vast; he dealt with so many themes and he’s especially fond of books that take liberties with form and content.
Comments / 0