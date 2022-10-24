The late Bruno Munari is a legend. Not a fly-by-night one but a real pillar of Italian culture, and an artist of the world. I am certain you’ve seen at least one of his stunning books for children or his pocket-sized paperback lexicon of Italian hand gestures. I own a few books on Munari’s books, and some of the books themselves. His oeuvre is vast; he dealt with so many themes and he’s especially fond of books that take liberties with form and content.

