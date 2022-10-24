ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Why the NFC is wide open this season

By Brian Gebhardt, Midday Show W Andy Randy
 2 days ago

During Monday’s “No Huddle” segment on Andy & Randy the guys bounced around the NFL with a focus on the Atlanta Falcons loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and just how surprising the NFC has been for certain teams playing well and certain teams that are below .500.

Through Week 7 (regardless of what the Chicago Bears do tonight against the New England Patriots) the NFC only has five teams with winning records and three of those teams play in the NFC East. The list includes the Philadelphia Eagles (who were on a bye this week and remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL), the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants, the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks.

The Los Angeles Rams, who were on a bye in Week 7, sit at 3-3 overall with all of the following teams being 3-4 at the moment: Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders and the Arizona Cardinals. The Bears could join the group at 3-4 with a win tonight on Monday Night Football against the Patriots but New England is favored by 8 points at home in this one. You can hear that game on 92.9 The Game with pregame coverage beginning at 7:30pm tonight.

That led Andy & Randy to talking about how the NFC is wide open and that plenty of teams are still in play to win their division or become one of the wild card playoff teams.

The Falcons look to get back on track at home this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Kick-off will be at 1pm and pregame coverage on 92.9 The Game starts at 11am.

You can hear Andy & Randy Monday-Friday from 11a-2p on 92.9 The Game.

Atlanta, GA
All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

