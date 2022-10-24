Browns Notes: Jacob Phillips likely lost for season with pec injury, David Njoku week to week

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns have lost a second linebacker for the season. While tight end David Njoku might miss time as well.

Jacob Phillips suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday’s 23-20 loss at Baltimore and is “likely lost for the season” head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday afternoon.

Njoku is “week to week” according to Stefanski, who did not want to rule Njoku out for next Monday night’s game with the Bengals just yet.

“It is a Monday night game so I want to get later in the week before I make that determination,” Stefanski said.

Njoku caught seven passes for 71 yards in Baltimore and is tied with Amari Cooper for the team lead with 34 catches and is just 5 yards behind Cooper in total yardage this season.

Moments after Stefanski’s Zoom video conference with local reporters ended, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Njoku suffered a high ankle sprain and will be sidelined 2-5 weeks.

Phillips, a 2020 third-round pick, is the second linebacker to see his season end due to injury. Anthony Walker suffered a torn quadriceps in Week 3 against the Steelers.

“I feel for all of our guys when they are going through these,” Stefanski said. “It is not fun to be hurt. It is not fun to be in the training room. It is not fun to go get surgery. Unfortunately, Jacob has had to do that. I know this, he responds when he has to do this. He works like crazy. I know he will work like crazy to get back out there. Unfortunately, injuries are part of our game. You see it too often in this league, and it is so unfortunate for the players and in this case Jacob, but it also is part of the game.”

Can’t win ‘em all – Stefanski accepted responsibility for a failed challenge in the first half on a Lamar Jackson scramble in which they believed Jackson was down in the backfield before he sprung free for a 7-yard gain.

Regardless of the outcome of that challenge, the Ravens were forced to punt and the Browns wasted a challenge and timeout.

“We missed that one,” Stefanski said. “It happens. It is always on me. Even if they tell me one thing, it is ultimately my decision on what to do. Just felt like in the first half you can be a little bit more aggressive in those situations. It was about 15 yards of field position potentially, and you are playing that field-position game. Obviously, if I could do it over, you don’t challenge that for the reasons that we all saw. You are going to miss that at times, but that is my responsibility.”

Call waiting – Stefanski is still waiting clarification from the league office as to why the Browns were flagged for a false start when replays showed no one on the Browns line moved before two Ravens jumped into the neutral zone while lined up for a 55-yard field goal try.

“Not yet,” Stefanski said. “I have had one phone call in. I will have another phone call later today.”

As to those pointing out Charlie Hughlett adjusting the football slightly before the snap as the reason for the flag, Stefanski defended his long snapper.

“He did nothing differently than he has done his entire career,” Stefanski said. “We are in no way trying to draw them offside in that situation. The risk-reward is way, way, way, too high. You may do that if it is on the plus-10 and it is a short field goal – there are teams I see do that – but that certainly is not what we were doing there.”

Hunting for Kareem – Backup running back Kareem Hunt is well rested, as in not getting used much these days.

Hunt got just five carries and netted 4 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s loss. He has 66 carries for 263 yards and three touchdowns this season to go with 15 catches for 87 yards and a score.

“The run opportunities he had were not blocked correctly,” Stefanski said. “To Baltimore’s credit, they did a nice job so that is not on Kareem. He is playing hard like he always does. Opportunities didn’t come up necessarily, but he did a nice job on his plays and scored for us late. He will continue to do things that help us win.”

Concussion protocol – Tight end Pharaoh Brown is the third player added to the concussion protocol. Cornerback Denzel Ward, who has missed the last two games, and offensive tackle Joe Haeg remain in the protocol.

Up next – Players off Tuesday, practice Wednesday.