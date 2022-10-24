ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Napa Valley Film Festival Announces Honorees, Including Laura Dern, Janelle Monáe, Cooper Raiff and More

By EJ Panaligan
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9ytw_0iklCC0O00

The Napa Valley Film Festival announced its 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase programming and honors, to take place at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia on Nov. 10-13 featuring a curated group of films and honoree tributes that celebrate artistic achievement.

Leading the honorees is Laura Dern , who will be honored with the Legend Award. Additional honorees include rising director Cooper Raiff, actor Stephanie Hsu, actor and musician Janelle Monáe, actor Regina Hall and others. The showcase will also include CIA-curated culinary events to go along with four special screenings, which aims to celebrate the food and wine culture from each film presented.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about the 2022 NVFF Film, Food and Wine Showcase nor prouder of our team of dedicated board directors, our partners at The CIA at Copia, and our showcase team. This marks our post-COVID return to multi-day events that connect our community with storytellers and will serve as a prelude to the 2023 Napa Valley Film Festival,” said Cinema Napa Valley chair Rick Garber. “We’ve worked extremely hard to curate a diverse program that will undoubtedly deliver an exciting and fun-filled weekend of amazing films, food, wine and actor honorees.”

“Food has long played a central role in film,” said Thomas Bensel, managing director for the CIA’s California campuses. “Teaming up with the NVFF for the 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase gives us an opportunity to celebrate these incredible stories and artists with meals inspired by them. Each event will have its own unique flavor, and guests are in for something truly special.”

Tickets are on sale for the four-day showcase through the film festival’s website .

The full slate of NVFF Film, Food and Wine Showcase honorees is listed below:

Laura Dern – Legend Award

Luis Guzmán – Trailblazer Award presented mitú Studios

Frank Grillo – Spotlight Award

Regina Hall – Maverick Award

Stephanie Hsu – Rising Star Award

Janelle Monáe – Trailblazer Award

Cooper Raiff – Rising Star Award

The schedule and lineup for the NVFF 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase is as follows:

Thursday, November 10

6:00 p.m. “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” written and directed by Cooper Raiff

  • Intro, Q&A and tribute following film with Cooper Raiff

8:15 p.m. Reception celebrating “Cha Cha Real Smooth” and Cooper Raiff

Friday, November 11

6:00 p.m. “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend,” written and directed by Bobby Moresco (US Premiere)

  • Intro, Q&A and tribute following film with Frank Grillo

8:15 p.m. Dinner celebrating “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend” and honorees Luis Guzmán and Laura Dern

Saturday, November 12

2:30 p.m. “The Son,” written by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller and directed by Florian Zeller

6:00 p.m. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

  • Intro, Q&A and tribute with Stephanie Hsu

8:30 p.m. Dinner celebrating “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Stephanie Hsu

Sunday, November 13

11:00 a.m. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” written and directed by Rian Johnson.

  • Intro, Q&A and tribute with Janelle Monáe

1:30 p.m. Lunch celebrating “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and honorees Janelle Monáe and Regina Hall

3:00 p.m. “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Written and directed by Adamma Ebo

  • Intro and Q&A with Regina Hall

6:00 p.m. “Corsage,” written and directed by Marie Kreutzer

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Hugh Jackman Still Texts With Anthony Hopkins After Working on ‘The Son’: ‘Gives Me a Huge Smile’

Hugh Jackman has shared the screen with some of Hollywood’s biggest legends, but a standout moment for him was working with Anthony Hopkins on “The Son.” “The day I got to work with Anthony Hopkins, I will never ever forget,” Jackman told Variety at the screening of “The Son” in New York on Monday night. “And we’re still texting each other, which just still gives me a huge smile. Every time I get a text and it says ‘Tony,’ I’m like, ‘Hello, Tony!'” The two star in Florian Zeller’s follow-up to “The Father,” with 84-year-old Hopkins reprising his Oscar-winning role...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Tilda Swinton, Ranveer Singh, James Gray, Farida Benlyazid to be Honored at Marrakech Film Festival

The Marrakech Film Festival will honor a quartet of renowned film personalities at its 2022 edition. Honorees who will receive the festival’s Étoile d’or (Golden Star) include Scottish actor Tilda Swinton (“The Eternal Daughter”), U.S. filmmaker James Gray (“Armageddon Time”), Moroccan film pioneer and director Farida Benlyazid (“The Wretched Life of Juanita Narboni”) and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh (“’83”). The festival has also revealed a raft of well-known names who will participate in In Conversation events. They include British actor Jeremy Irons (“House of Gucci”), French actor and director Julie Delpy (“My Zoe”), Iranian auteur Asghar Farhadi (“A Hero”), French...
Variety

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘Devotion’ Among Winners at Newport Beach Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

The Newport Beach Film Festival has announced its 2022 award winners, including an Audience Award for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Festival Awards for “Devotion” and “The Lost King.” In its 23rd year, the festival showcased over 350 films from around the world, as well as hosted red carpet premieres, nightly special events, live music performances and conversations with filmmakers. This year’s festival also featured the 2022 Festival Honors program celebrating the NBFF honorees and Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch, along with NBFF’s selection of International Spotlights, Centerpiece screenings, Special Programs and curated shorts programs. The 2022 Festival honorees included...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Variety

Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’ Teaser: Natasha Lyonne Sniffs Out Liars and Killers in Peacock Murder Mystery Series

After months of secrecy surrounding the project, Peacock has debuted the first teaser for “Poker Face,” the upcoming murder mystery drama created by Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne. Additionally, the streamer announced that the series will premiere on Jan. 26 with four episodes followed by weekly drops on Thursdays. A 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series, “Poker Face” follows Charlie Cale (Lyonne), who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. With character details yet to...
IndieWire

Natasha Lyonne Is on the Case in Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’ Trailer

One month after the second “Knives Out” film premieres on Netflix, Rian Johnson is bringing his brand of whodunnit to television. The director’s upcoming series “Poker Face” is set to premiere January 26, 2023, on Peacock, the streamer announced Wednesday. The mystery-of-the-week series stars “Russian Doll” Emmy nominee Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a private investigator in the vein of James Garner in “The Rockford Files.” With a powerful ability to determine when someone is lying, no matter how airtight their alibi is, Charlie travels across America in her yellow ‘69 Plymouth Barracuda, stumbling upon bizarre crimes to solve along the...
Variety

Kim Kardashian Denounces Hate Speech After Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks

Kim Kardashian voiced her support of the Jewish community in wake of her ex-husband Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote Monday on Twitter without directly addressing West. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”
Variety

Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Testifies She Grabbed His Hair: ‘Get Off Me’

A former girlfriend of actor Danny Masterson testified Monday that she awoke one night in November 2001 to find that he was raping her. The woman — who is identified in court as Christina B. — told jurors that she yelled at him and tried to shove him away. But he just pressed down harder, pinning her down, she said. “I was screaming at him to get off me,” she said. “‘I don’t want to have sex. No. Get off me.’ I just kept screaming that over and over.” The woman was the second accuser to testify in Masterson’s trial, which began...
Variety

Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production

Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Variety

Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at ‘Emancipation’ Screening: ‘It‘s Truly Powerful and Moving’

Will Smith’s comeback got a boost from the likes of Rihanna and Dave Chappelle, who were just two of several high profile guests in attendance at a recent screening of “Emancipation.” The Antoine Fuqua-directed slavery drama marks Smith’s first movie release since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage. In a photo posted to Instagram, Smith is seen attending the “Emancipation” screening alongside Rihanna, Chappelle, Kenya Barris and ASAP Rocky, among others. Smith wrote in the caption: “EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya’ll enjoyed!!” “Emancipation” stars Smith as a runaway slave who becomes known...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

How ‘Call Me Kat’ Will Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan in Thursday’s Episode

The upcoming episode of “Call Me Kat” will include a title card paying tribute to Leslie Jordan after his death at age 67 in a car accident on Monday. Titled “Call Me Uncle Dad,” Season 3 Episode 5 will air on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Since the debut of “Call Me Kat in 2021,” Jordan starred in the comedy as Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe. He had completed production on eight episodes of Season 3, and was due to finish shooting Episode 9 this week. In Episode 7, which is set to air on Nov. 10,...
Variety

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Got Rejected From Playing James Bond: ‘I Wasn’t Edgy Enough’

“Outlander” served as Sam Heughan’s breakthrough acting role, but it would’ve been James Bond had he not been turned down by franchise producers. In his new memoir, “Waypoints: My Scottish Journey,” Heughan reveals he auditioned to play James Bond in “Casino Royale.” The role ended up going to Daniel Craig, who starred as 007 in a total of five Bond films. “It was a stage in my life where I probably wasn’t ready for it,” Heughan told Entertainment Weekly. “But I wonder what would have happened if I had got it.” Heughan writes in his memoir that his Bond audition was “so...
People

Married Pair Colin Donnell and Patti Murin Announce First Joint Album: 'It's a Slice of Us'

Something Stupid, named after the beloved 1967 Carson and Gaile tune, drops Nov. 18 Colin Donnell and Patti Murin have hit a new milestone in their marriage. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the actors, known for their roles on television (Chicago Med) and on Broadway (Anything Goes, Frozen), have collaborated on their first joint album — an LP of solo and duet covers set for release on Nov. 18 via Broadway Records. Titled Something Stupid after the beloved 1967 Carson and Gaile tune, the album — which Donnell...
Variety

Arthur Hughes, Gabriella Leon Among Performers Taking Part in Disney, ITV-Supported Deaf, Disabled and Neurodivergent Talent Celebration ‘About Time!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Arthur Hughes, “Casualty” actor Gabriella Leon and “Coronation Street’s” Melissa Johns are among the names lined up for “About Time!” a celebration of deaf, disabled and neurodivergent talent set to take place in London on Friday (Oct. 28). As well as Hughes, Leon and Johns, the actors taking part include Scottish Theater Award nominee Jack Hunter, who was nominated for his Edinburgh Fringe play “One of Two,” actor and comedian Jo Coffey (“Waterloo Road”), Nadia Nadarajah (“Vampire Academy”), Steph Lacey (“Bridgerton”), music artist Caroline Parker, Stephen Collins (“Dune”) and Tim Pritchett (“Black Mirror”). Also part of the showcase...
Variety

Jane’s Addiction Cancel String of Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell Injury

Jane’s Addiction has pulled out of five shows they were scheduled to play on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to frontman Perry Farrell’s unspecified injury. In a statement uploaded by the band on social media, Farrell explained he had sustained an injury “that resulted in my inability to perform” after their Madison Square Garden gig on Oct. 19. “I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” the vocalist wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Complex

Adam Sandler’s Daughters Cast Alongside Father in Upcoming Netflix Film

Adam Sandler’s daughters have been cast in his forthcoming Netflix movie. Produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, the film is based on Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2005 YA novel, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! Sandler’s daughters, Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 13, are set to both earn $65,000 for their roles, TMZ reports.
Variety

Maisie Williams Admits ‘Game of Thrones’ ‘Definitely Fell Off at the End’

Maisie Williams is weighing in on the “Game of Thrones” final season discourse. On a Twitch stream with her brother James Williams, the Arya Stark actor said she recently rewatched “Game of Thrones” and admitted, “It definitely fell off at the end.” She added that the HBO series “started really strong.” “It kinda popped off,” Maisie said. “For the longest time… I could never see it from the outside. So I could never say that and actually understand it. For the first time, it feels good to be proud of it. It was 10 years of my life.” She continued, “I was heartbroken when...
Variety

New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Reappoints Michelle Donelan as Culture Secretary

New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has re-appointed Michelle Donelan as culture secretary. Donelan was appointed by Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss, who lasted only 44 days as Prime Minister before she was dramatically forced to resign last week. Donelan was formerly universities minister and education minister, the latter role lasting only two days in Boris Johnson’s cabinet before she was among a wave of ministers who resigned their posts as they lost confidence in Johnson. He eventually stepped down in July and was replaced by Truss in September. Just two days after Donelan was appointed secretary of state for the department of digital,...
Variety

‘Leila’s Brothers,‘ ’Tug of War‘ to Bookend London’s Inaugural Muslim Themed Qisah Film Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL Saeed Roustayi’s Cannes winner “Leila’s Brothers” and Amil Shivji’s Toronto selection and Tanzanian Oscar submission “Tug of War” will open and close the inaugural Qisah International Film Festival in London. The festival seeks to provide a platform for films from across the Muslim world enabling filmmakers, both Muslim and non-Muslim, who are producing films exploring social changes in Muslim life. Qisah means stories in Arabic. The first edition of the festival will feature 14 films that explore themes of family, resilience, patriarchy, secularism and religion, empowerment, anti-colonial politics, love across Muslim cultures as well as questions of aesthetics, politics and censorship. It...
Variety

Ángela Aguilar, Marc Anthony and More Added to 2022 Latin Grammys Performers Lineup

The Latin Recording Academy has announced additional performers for the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards, including current nominees and past winners Ángela Aguilar, Marc Anthony, Banda Los Recoditos, Carin León, Nicky Jam and Sin Bandera. Aguilar is nominated for best ranchero/mariachi album for “Mexicana Enamorada” and best regional song for “Ahí Donde Me Ven.” Anthony is up for a total of four awards including record of the year and album of the year (“Pa’lla Voy”); previous Latin Grammy winners Banda Los Recoditos are up for best banda album (“Me Siento A Todo Dar”). León is nominated for the first time...
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy