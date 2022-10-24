ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ángela Aguilar, Marc Anthony and More Added to 2022 Latin Grammys Performers Lineup

By Thania Garcia
 2 days ago
The Latin Recording Academy has announced additional performers for the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards, including current nominees and past winners Ángela Aguilar, Marc Anthony, Banda Los Recoditos, Carin León, Nicky Jam and Sin Bandera.

Aguilar is nominated for best ranchero/mariachi album for “Mexicana Enamorada” and best regional song for “Ahí Donde Me Ven.” Anthony is up for a total of four awards including record of the year and album of the year (“Pa’lla Voy”); previous Latin Grammy winners Banda Los Recoditos are up for best banda album (“Me Siento A Todo Dar”).

León is nominated for the first time in his career with a nod for best regional song with “Como Lo Hice Yo,” Nicky Jam is nominated for best urban song (“Ojos Rojos”) and best reggaeton performance (BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 41); and Sin Bandera are up for best traditional pop vocal album and best short form music video.

They join a previously billed group of performers that also includes Rauw Alejandro, Chiquis, Jesse & Joy, Marco Antonio Solís and Sebastián Yatra.

Top nominees this year include Bad Bunny, who leads with 10 nods; followed by producer-songwriter Edgar Barrera, who earned nine; Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía each boast eight; and Christina Aguilera comes in with seven. See more 2022 nominees here .

The 23rd annual awards show airs on Nov. 17 live on Univision beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. central). It will be telecast from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Leading up to the event is the Latin Grammy premiere ceremony, where the winners in most categories will be announced.

Variety

Variety

