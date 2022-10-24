Read full article on original website
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold at Food City in Gray
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Powerball ticket that turned out to be worth $50,000 was sold at Food City in Gray, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The Powerball drawing was held Monday night. The player matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball. No other information...
Tennessee approves lease for regional addiction recovery center
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee’s state building commission has approved a lease for the former Roan Mountain prison annex to be used as an addiction treatment facility, state Rep. Tim Hicks told News 5 Tuesday. The lease is one of the final steps in the plan that...
Jury finds 3 men guilty of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan governor
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — Three men accused of being part of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 have been found guilty on felony charges of gang membership, providing materials for an act of terrorism and felony firearm. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico and...
Local agencies warn citizens of EBT/SNAP card phishing scam
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Social Services put out an alert for a phishing scam in the area. Brandy VanHoy, Virginia DSS Snap Specialist says scammers are targeting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or SNAP benefits and EBT card holders. Text messages that are being sent...
Survey names Kingsport City Schools as "Best Place to Teach in Tennessee"
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport City Schools has been ranked as the "Best Place to Teach in Tennessee." KCS was ranked out of 135 schools in the state in the 2023 Niche Best Schools ranking section for best place to teach. Niche ranks schools across the country to help...
Tennessee early voting turnout is down
Voter turnout is down across Tennessee compared to the election in 2018 when Governor Bill Lee won his first term. According to the Secretary of State's Office, it's down 54% in Sullivan County. In Washington County it's down 36%. It's down 48% in Carter County and down 32% in Greene...
Beyond the Podium: Tennessee Governor Race
As people head to the polls for early voting, Tennesseans will be choosing whether to give Republican Gov. Bill Lee a second term or switch to newcomer Democrat Jason Martin. Martin is a critical care doctor from Middle Tennessee. He said the pandemic is what pushed him to run. “I...
Gov. Youngkin talks economic and workforce development in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin was back in Southwest Virginia Wednesday morning, talking about economic and workforce development. It was part of a guest speaker series held in part by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, at the Bristol Train Station. Youngkin said economic development is a team...
