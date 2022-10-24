Read full article on original website
Related
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Trump Stashed 'Highly Sensitive' China, Iran Missile Intel At Mar-A-Lago: Report
Details about Iran’s missile program and American intelligence work aimed at China were among the most “highly sensitive” information Donald Trump had stashed at his Mar-a-Lago compound, The Washington Post reported Friday. Had the intelligence been shared with or acquired by other people it could have laid...
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
China’s strongman is here to stay. And weaker than he looks.
Xi is facing slowing growth and implementing politicized economic policies that could become his Achilles’ heel.
Moscow says U.S. sanctions charges against 5 Russians are 'cynical' bid to intimidate
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia sees charges brought by the United States against five Russian nationals for alleged sanctions violations as an attempt to intimidate the business community in Russia and abroad, its foreign ministry said on Thursday.
techunwrapped.com
40% of Chinese microchips received by Russian technology companies are defective
Good news for the US and the European Union, and not so much for Russia. And it is that Western sanctions on the country chaired by Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine seem to be bearing fruit. At least this is what the Kommersant newspaper, which is also owned by billionaire Alisher Usmanov and a friend of the Russian president, claims. 4 out of 10 microchips arriving from China are defective.
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
China Quietly Abandons Goal of Overtaking U.S. Economy
Chinese leader Xi Jinping appeared to revise his long-term economic outlook when he opened a major political event over the weekend, hinting at modest growth that may see China fail to surpass the U.S. Beijing's two-step plan to build what it calls a "great modern socialist country in all respects"...
Two Chinese spies charged with allegedly obstructing US investigation into Huawei
The US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York unsealed charges against two Chinese spies for allegedly interfering with a US investigation into Huawei.
U.S. charges Russians for shipping military equipment, Venezuelan oil
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday charged five Russian nationals for sanctions evasion and other violations related to shipping military technologies bought from U.S. manufacturers to Russian buyers, some of which ended up on the battlefield in Ukraine.
US Charges More Than A Dozen Chinese Agents With Multiple Acts Of Espionage: What You Need To Know
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland accused China of committing acts of espionage against the United States in a Monday press conference. Here's what you need to know:. The DoJ's Case: Garland said the Justice Department has taken several actions in the last week to disrupt criminal activity by individuals working on behalf of China. On Monday, a complaint was unsealed charging two Chinese intelligence officers with attempting to obstruct and influence a criminal prosecution of a Chinese telecommunications company, presumably Huawei.
Are these New York's Chinese spies? Long Island businessman, 55, and his daughter, 34, are charged with acting as foreign agents to find 'fugitives' who were then repatriated in covert mission dubbed 'Operation Foxhunt'
A Long Island businessman and his adult daughter have been charged with acting as spies for the Chinese government in New York to locate and report dissidents and have them sent home in a secret mission dubbed Operation Foxhunt. An Quanzhong, 55, and his 34-year-old daughter An Guangyang - also...
New footage sheds more light on moment Hu Jintao was led out of Chinese Communist Party Congress
New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the...
US charges seven Chinese nationals in alleged plot to bring fugitive back to China
The United States has charged seven Chinese nationals over an alleged long-running plot to intimidate a US resident into returning to China to face criminal charges.
New Zealand couple detained in Iran for months leave the country
Two New Zealand social media influencers who were detained in Iran for almost four months have been released and have now left the country. Social media influencers Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were undertaking a trip called Expedition Earth in which they aimed to travel across 90 countries in a Jeep. The two recorded their travels with near-daily vlogs and Instagram posts, and documented their border crossing into Iran from Turkey in early July.
Engadget
Justice Department alleges Chinese spies tried to disrupt a criminal investigation into Huawei
Two spies from the People's Republic of China attempted to interfere in a criminal investigation by the US Department of Justice into a prominent Chinese telecommunications company, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Wednesday. The two agents, Guochun He and Zheng Wang, were working for the benefit of Huawei, reports Bloomberg.
Washington Examiner
US indictments and Hu Jintao purge prove communist China's obsession with control
As Xi Jinping was coronated the most powerful Chinese communist leader since Mao Zedong, his predecessor Hu Jintao was literally dragged from the Communist Party stage on Saturday. Then, on Monday, the Department of Justice announced various indictments against people involved in Chinese intelligence activities. Though separate and distinct, these indictments underline Xi's obsessive ambition to establish his global political dominance.
Gizmodo
U.S. Claims Chinese Intelligence Seeking Confidential Huawei Information Were Duped by FBI Double Agent
Top U.S. law enforcement authorities revealed three newly unsealed cases Monday involving Chinese intelligence agents they say engaged in “malign influence efforts” targeting the United States. One allegedly involving a failed attempt to bribe a U.S official to give up confidential information related to Huawei, a global telecommunications company based in China.
Seven charged with plot to force U.S. resident's return to China
Federal prosecutors have charged seven people with conducting a multiyear operation of harassment and threats against a Chinese national and his family residing in the United States.
Russians are sailing to South Korea to avoid being drafted to Ukraine — most are refused entry
SEOUL, South Korea — Groups of Russians have sailed to South Korea to avoid being conscripted for the war in Ukraine — only for most of them to be refused entry at the border. South Korean coast guard records show five boats carrying 23 people have reached the...
Comments / 0