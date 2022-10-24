ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
techunwrapped.com

40% of Chinese microchips received by Russian technology companies are defective

Good news for the US and the European Union, and not so much for Russia. And it is that Western sanctions on the country chaired by Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine seem to be bearing fruit. At least this is what the Kommersant newspaper, which is also owned by billionaire Alisher Usmanov and a friend of the Russian president, claims. 4 out of 10 microchips arriving from China are defective.
Newsweek

China Quietly Abandons Goal of Overtaking U.S. Economy

Chinese leader Xi Jinping appeared to revise his long-term economic outlook when he opened a major political event over the weekend, hinting at modest growth that may see China fail to surpass the U.S. Beijing's two-step plan to build what it calls a "great modern socialist country in all respects"...
Benzinga

US Charges More Than A Dozen Chinese Agents With Multiple Acts Of Espionage: What You Need To Know

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland accused China of committing acts of espionage against the United States in a Monday press conference. Here's what you need to know:. The DoJ's Case: Garland said the Justice Department has taken several actions in the last week to disrupt criminal activity by individuals working on behalf of China. On Monday, a complaint was unsealed charging two Chinese intelligence officers with attempting to obstruct and influence a criminal prosecution of a Chinese telecommunications company, presumably Huawei.
Daily Mail

Are these New York's Chinese spies? Long Island businessman, 55, and his daughter, 34, are charged with acting as foreign agents to find 'fugitives' who were then repatriated in covert mission dubbed 'Operation Foxhunt'

A Long Island businessman and his adult daughter have been charged with acting as spies for the Chinese government in New York to locate and report dissidents and have them sent home in a secret mission dubbed Operation Foxhunt. An Quanzhong, 55, and his 34-year-old daughter An Guangyang - also...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

New footage sheds more light on moment Hu Jintao was led out of Chinese Communist Party Congress

New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the...
The Guardian

New Zealand couple detained in Iran for months leave the country

Two New Zealand social media influencers who were detained in Iran for almost four months have been released and have now left the country. Social media influencers Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were undertaking a trip called Expedition Earth in which they aimed to travel across 90 countries in a Jeep. The two recorded their travels with near-daily vlogs and Instagram posts, and documented their border crossing into Iran from Turkey in early July.
Washington Examiner

US indictments and Hu Jintao purge prove communist China's obsession with control

As Xi Jinping was coronated the most powerful Chinese communist leader since Mao Zedong, his predecessor Hu Jintao was literally dragged from the Communist Party stage on Saturday. Then, on Monday, the Department of Justice announced various indictments against people involved in Chinese intelligence activities. Though separate and distinct, these indictments underline Xi's obsessive ambition to establish his global political dominance.
Gizmodo

U.S. Claims Chinese Intelligence Seeking Confidential Huawei Information Were Duped by FBI Double Agent

Top U.S. law enforcement authorities revealed three newly unsealed cases Monday involving Chinese intelligence agents they say engaged in “malign influence efforts” targeting the United States. One allegedly involving a failed attempt to bribe a U.S official to give up confidential information related to Huawei, a global telecommunications company based in China.

