electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Crypto firm Fireblocks launches Payments Engine
Crypto firm Fireblocks has announced the launch of its Payments Engine, a new suite of tools that enables payment service providers (PSPs) to provide a blockchain agnostic solution for merchants, creators and entrepreneurs to accept, manage and settle digital asset payment transactions across any place. Checkout.com, which was the early...
salestechstar.com
ibex Receives 2022 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine
Wave X recognized for innovative customer service technology and improving the customer experience. ibex, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Wave X as a 2022 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.
TradeCentric, Coupa Collaborate on eProcurement Solutions
Integration and automation provider TradeCentric and business spend management platform Coupa Software are enhancing their collaboration to help businesses discover solutions that optimize their spend and reduce risk. With this collaboration, TradeCentric is strengthening its presence on the Coupa App Marketplace, a platform that connects businesses with certified solutions for...
crypto-economy.com
Blockchain.com Launches Crypto Debit Card in Partnership with VISA
Blockchain.com announced a new debit card in partnership with Visa that helps customers pay with crypto easier. According to the announcement tweet, the debit card comes with various benefits. It doesn’t charge fees for the customers. The card will be accepted everywhere that Visa cards are supported. Besides, you will earn 1% back on all purchases.
technode.global
Hong Kong's WATI raises $23M from Tiger Global, Shopify
Hong Kong customer and sales engagement tool WATI (WhatsApp Team Inbox) has on Wednesday announced a $23 million series B funding round to scale the team and product and reach more businesses globally. WATI said in a statement the funding round was led by Tiger Global with participation from existing...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
ffnews.com
Raisin partners with ClearBank to strengthen UK platform
Global leader for the savings and investment market, Raisin, has announced the migration of its UK platform to ClearBank, the enabler of secure accounts, real-time clearing, and embedded banking for financial institutions. ClearBank will underpin the FSCS protected account Raisin UK customers use to manage money they wish to deposit...
ffnews.com
SWIFT and MonetaGo deliver major milestone in fight against trade finance fraud
SWIFT and MonetaGo have achieved an important milestone in the global fight against fraud and duplicate financing, with the live launch of the Trade Financing Validation Service provided by MonetaGo over the global SWIFT network. This is the first third party service, in trade, available through the SWIFT API channel.
fintechfutures.com
Dutch fintech start-up Floryn lands €65m from NatWest
Dutch lendtech Floryn has raised €65 million in senior debt financing from UK bank NatWest. The start-up says it intends to use the money to strengthen its position as “the most cost-effective alternative to banks” and expand its customer segment. Founded in 2016, Floryn offers small and...
How UCaaS Is Changing Commercial Communications
Unified Communications as a Service, or UCaaS, is a type of subscription-based cloud service that encompasses a variety of communications tools. This can include VoIP phone systems, video conferencing, instant messaging, and more. By consolidating these different services into one platform, businesses can save money and improve efficiency. UCaaS is...
nftgators.com
Binance Labs Invests in Web3 Security Startup Ancilia
Binance Labs led the undisclosed pre-seed round as part of its strategy to ramp up security in web3. Ancilia is one of the companies looking to offer automated real-time threat detection and protection SaaS to web3 projects. Yi He, Co-Founder of Binance and Head of Binance Labs said enhancing security...
PropTech Pioneer Tour24 Names Dorota Firek as VP of Marketing, Announces Deployment of Platform to ECI Group
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Tour24, a mobile app that offers renters an easy way to tour apartments and gives property management teams the ability to seamlessly manage tours, today announced that ECI Group has started deployment of its platform across its entire portfolio. According to Atlanta-based multifamily owner and developer ECI, 85 percent of tours organized through Tour24 are completed on the day that they are scheduled – and 72 percent occur within an hour. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005244/en/ Dorota Firek, VP of Marketing, Tour24 (Photo: Business Wire)
techunwrapped.com
W3volution is born, ambassador platform of Web 3.0 and the Blockchain ecosystem
With the purpose of bring Web 3.0 closer to society and industryis born the w3volution platform, a startup that makes a multi-format commitment developing three lines of activity: content creation, community and demand activation, and meetings and transformation consultancy. Its activity will include training reports, workshops, events and conferences, among other actions.
getnews.info
CharmVerse: The Web3 Platform Powering Token Communities
CharmVerse is the solution for token communities to work together, vote and get rewarded with tasks, docs, bounties and votes. CharmVerse is the ultimate solution for token communities to work together, vote, and get rewarded with tasks, docs, bounties, and votes. CharmVerse is set to revolutionize the way tokenized communities collaborate and govern. The VC-backed Web3 operations platform was founded in 2021 by a handful of experienced tech entrepreneurs, passionate about the innovative prospects of blockchain technology. Ever since the start-up has drawn attention from all over the space to position itself as one of the pioneers in tokenized communities’ empowerment.
salestechstar.com
Kinaxis Expands in Asia with New System Integrator and Reseller Partnerships
To support its growing customer base, Kinaxis welcomes 12 new System Integrators and Value Added Resellers across Asia. Kinaxis Inc, the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, continues to broaden customer value in collaboration with its partner ecosystem by welcoming 12 new System Integrators, Value Added Resellers (VAR) and Referral partners across Asia; bringing the total to 27 Asia-based partners, as well as partners who operate globally, to support the growing region.
salestechstar.com
Shoplazza, a Global leading eCommerce Platform, Officially Introduced to North American Tech Network at Disrupt
Shoplazza, a global Shopping Cart SaaS Pioneer, has officially introduced its innovations and technology to the North American Tech Network at TechCrunch Disrupt from October 18 to 20. Disrupt is one of the most influential conference events in the tech industry in North America. Shoplazza has partnered with TechCrunch Disrupt to showcase how our all-in-one eCommerce solutions and partner ecosystem empower our 360,000+ global merchants.
futurumresearch.com
T-Mobile Launches Advanced Industry Solutions to Facilitate and Empower Smart Retail, Cities, Manufacturing, and Logistics Businesses
Analyst Take: In the everything-is-connected era, T-Mobile’s launch of its Advanced Industry Solutions, intended to maximize the 5G network and speed the development of smart retail, cities, factories, municipalities and logistics might well be a game-changer for many, reducing complexity and lowering barriers to entry for organizations of all sizes and in multiple industries.
financefeeds.com
Blockchain.com launches Visa Card powered by Marqeta’s open APIs
Blockchain.com has debuted a Visa Card, initially available to US residents, that allows users to spend their crypto or cash within their Blockchain.com Wallet without fees and earn 1% back in crypto anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. The Visa Card already had 50,000 waitlist sign-ups already at launch and...
