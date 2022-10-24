Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies odds, picks and predictions

The Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) welcome the Brooklyn Nets (1-1) to FedEx Forum Monday. Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Nets vs. Grizzlies odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Grizzlies have weathered the early storm without 2 key pieces — G Dillon Brooks and F Jaren Jackson Jr. JJJ will be out until the start of 2023, but Brooks could return soon.

The Grizzlies were destroyed on a nationally-televised game Saturday by the Dallas Mavericks 137-96. Other than that, they took down the Houston Rockets by 7 and beat the New YorkKnicks in overtime by 3.

The Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in their season and home opener 130-108. They then took down the Raptors 109-105.

G Kyrie Irving found his rhythm after a tough 1st game, scoring 30 points. C Nic Claxton was an important factor, scoring 19 points and collecting 11 rebounds.

Nets at Grizzlies odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Nets -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Grizzlies -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

: Nets -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Grizzlies -115 (bet $115 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Nets +1.5 (-117) | Grizzlies -1.5 (-103)

: Nets +1.5 (-117) | Grizzlies -1.5 (-103) Over/Under (O/U): 232.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Nets at Grizzlies key injuries

Nets

G Seth Curry (ankle) out

Grizzlies

G Dillon Brooks (thigh) questionable

(thigh) questionable F Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Nets at Grizzlies picks and predictions

Prediction

Grizzlies 115, Nets 112

BET GRIZZLIES (-115).

The Nets had a rough opener against the Pelicans, but with G Ben Simmons returning and his rust, things looked much better against a solid Toronto Raptors team. The key problems still remain, and that’s on the glass.

The offensive rebounding rate for Memphis is 5th-best in the NBA, and the Nets rank 29th in defensive rebounding rate and were abused on the glass against the Pelicans.

Brooklyn also sits 19th in turnover rate, so taking on a strong defensive side with an isolation-heavy style of play may not bode well for the Nets.

Memphis was 24-9 straight up as a home favorite last season and was 20-13 ATS in those battles as well. Ultimately, taking the Grizzlies is my favorite play in this game.

PASS.

Give me the Grizzlies to win outright in this game and avoid playing the 1.5-point spread.

LEAN UNDER 232.5 (-110).

The Nets want to play through Irving and Kevin Durant which typically means not running a transition-heavy offense.

They sit 21st in the NBA in pace with the Grizzlies ranking 20th. Despite G Ja Morant‘s style of play, there aren’t a lot of others that get out in transition with the young star.

Expect a slower-paced game, and with this a total this high, I would back the Under 232.5 (-110).

