First look: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks odds and lines

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The New York Giants (6-1) are on the road in Week 8 to the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) Sunday. Kickoff from Lumen Field is at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Giants vs. Seahawks odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Giants won their 4th consecutive game Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17 on the road as 3-point underdogs. QB Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass and rushed for another. He and RB Saquon Barkley both rushed for more than 100 yards.

The Seahawks won their 2nd straight game and took the NFC West lead with a 37-23 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers as 5.5-point underdogs. Rookie RB Kenneth Walker III rushed for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns and QB Geno Smith tossed a pair of touchdown passes as well.

Giants at Seahawks odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 11:37 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Giants +133 (bet $100 to win $133) | Seahawks -165 (bet $165 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Giants +3.5 (-130) | Seahawks -3.5 (-+105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Giants 6-1 | Seahawks 4-3
  • ATS: Giants 6-1 | Seahawks 4-3
  • O/U: Giants 1-5-1 | Seahawks 4-3

Giants vs. Seahawks head-to-head

Dating back to 1976, the Giants and Seahawks have only played each other 19 times.

The Giants have a slim 10-9 all-time advantage and won the last matchup 17-12 on the road in 2020. The Seahawks had won the 4 previous meetings.

This will be Jones’ first career start against the Seahawks. It will also be Smith’s first career start against the Giants.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

