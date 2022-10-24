Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMO News
New federal program recruiting volunteers to address public health shortages
SEATTLE — The COVID-19 pandemic exposed a lot of vulnerabilities and inequities, leaders say. Now there's a new partnership to recruit and train the next generation of leaders to respond to the nation's public health needs. AmeriCorps is teaming up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)...
KOMO News
Beyond the Podium: Meet the candidates running to become King County's next prosecutor
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Two candidates vying to be the next King County Prosecutor joined KOMO's Beyond The Podium. Jim Ferrell and Leesa Manion are the two candidates running for the position. Ferrell is currently the Mayor of Federal Way and Manion is currently the Chief of Staff under...
KOMO News
Wait times continue to grow in emergency departments of Seattle Children's Hospital
A spike in the number of children infected with respiratory viruses has triggered a spike in wait times at the emergency departments of some local hospitals. "The emergency department at Seattle Children's and every hospital is chock-full," Dr. Indi Trehan, an ED attending physician at Seattle Children's, said last week. "We have seen people in hallways... the wait times are really long,"
KOMO News
What parents can do to keep their kids healthy as RSV cases spike
SEATTLE, Wash. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are filling up hospitals in western Washington and across the country. It's so bad that it's being considered a triple threat, along with COVID-19 and the flu. RSV is catching many parents off guard. RSV is a common-cold virus...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
seattlemet.com
Bivalent Boosters: Side Effects, Safety, and More
The new omicron-specific boosters are here, with those as young as five now eligible for the updated shot. But the uptake, even in very vaccinated King County, has been less than ideal. "We have well over 1.5 million or more people that are eligible for the booster, but really, we're...
KOMO News
Tacoma considers ordinance to raise license fees for businesses in the city
TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma City Councilmembers are debating an ordinance that if passed, would increase annual license fees for businesses in the city. The current ordinance reads: “for gross income thresholds between $12,000 and $250,000, the fee will increase from $110 to $130; for gross income thresholds between $250,001 and $1,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $300; for gross income thresholds between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,000; and for gross income thresholds over $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,500.”
KGMI
Election flyer causes rift on County Council
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A rift has formed in Whatcom County government over political activities during this campaign. County Council member Todd Donovan has declared that he won’t participate in any executive session with Sheriff Bill Elfo or members of his department because of Elfo’s political endorsements. Donovan...
Physicians in Seattle, Tacoma see unprecedented volume of children with respiratory illnesses
SEATTLE — After weeks of poor air quality and seasonal changes, physicians in Seattle and Tacoma say they’re seeing unprecedented volumes of children with respiratory illnesses. Numbers from Mary Bridge Children's Hospital show that 60% of the visits to the Emergency Department are respiratory-related. “Anybody who has a...
‘Giving people tools to save their life’: Vending machine provides free Narcan, fentanyl test strips
SEATTLE — In an ongoing effort to combat drug overdoses across the county, King County Public Health and Peer Seattle have teamed up and are providing people in Capitol Hill with access to a vending machine that provides Fentanyl testing strips and Narcan. The vending machine also supplies safe...
Seattle Pacific University's lawsuit dismissed as discrimination investigation continues
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A federal judge has dismissed Seattle Pacific University's (SPU) lawsuit over the Washington Attorney General's inquiry into the school's hiring practices. Attorney General Bob Ferguson confirmed his office was investigating SPU over whether a policy prohibiting faculty and staff from engaging in same-sex sexual activity constitutes illegal discrimination.
‘Unacceptable and discriminatory act’ condemned at WWU
University police investigating recent antisemitic incident on campus.
capitolhillseattle.com
Race for King County Prosecutor comes down to diversion vs. rolling back reforms
With its local Democratic incumbents running unopposed at the state level, the biggest political race facing Capitol Hill voters in the November 8th election just might be the one major battle where an incumbent is stepping aside. Two Democrats are on the ballot to take over for the retiring Dan...
KOMO News
Amazon, Seahawks team up with Operation Warm to provide students with coats, shoes
WHITE CENTER, Wash. — With the weather changing, hundreds of kids now have a way to stay warm. Amazon and the Seattle Seahawks partnered with Operation Warm to gift 440 students brand-new coats and shoes Tuesday morning in Beverly Park. Operation Warm, a national nonprofit, has served more than...
q13fox.com
Court docs: Bremerton coach fired for praying on the field must be reinstated by March
BREMERTON, Wash. - A Bremerton football coach who was fired for praying on the field during games must be reinstated to his former position by March of 2023 and is entitled to "reasonable attorneys' fees" from the school, according to court documents. Joseph Kennedy's case about his firing made it...
KUOW
Value Village goes before Washington Supreme Court
Washington's case against Bellevue-based thrift store chain Value Village is now before the state's Supreme Court. The state claims the thrift store ran misleading advertisements that made it appear to be a nonprofit. That's not true, according to Value Village attorney Jim Grant who spoke before the justices Tuesday. "There...
My Clallam County
Clallam County Commissioner charged with DUI
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Commissioner Bill Peach was booked and released on a DUI Tuesday night after posting $10,000 bail. Clallam County Prosecutor Mark Nichols told KONP that he outsourced the matter to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in order to avoid a conflict of interest.
King County looks to double conservation property tax
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County voters will decide on a proposed property tax increase that would restore funding to a conservation program. King County Proposition 1 will appear on the November general election ballot. If approved by voters, it would restore its conservation futures tax in 2023 at a rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or an estimated $21.75 more per year.
610KONA
EV School Buses–the 4 BIG Drawbacks…and Maybe a 5th
Earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris was in Seattle, as the Feds announced a new $1 billion-dollar EV school bus program. While touting the clean, pollution-free aspect of these vehicles, and how they are the wave of the future, Harris, the EPA, and others did not mention the drawbacks.
FBI and DEA seize over 300k fentanyl pills & over 1k pounds of meth in WA and CA
Eleven people were arrested in Washington and California on Tuesday, in connection to three drug trafficking groups responsible for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and 330,000 fentanyl pills. The two indictments charge 11 people after a search and seizure of 14 locations in Washington and California, where two...
Comments / 6