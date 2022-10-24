Read full article on original website
Sun Times: Tunney Considering Run At Chicago Mayor
Chicago Alderman Tom Tunney (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Retiring Alderman Tom Tunney is considering the idea of running for Mayor of Chicago. The Sun Times reports former City Council colleague Richard Mell is encouraging the North Side alderman of joining the crowded field of candidates seeking to replace Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Mell has been letting everyone know that Tunney will announce his candidacy the day after the November 8th general election.
Former Joliet Police Chief Sues City of Joliet & City Manager
The former chief of police for the city of Joliet has filed a lawsuit against the city and is seeking damages. Dawn Malec is claiming her constitutional due process rights were violated and her reputation damaged by the city of Joliet. Malec joined the Joliet Police Department in 1994, and rose through the ranks and was named chief of police in 2021.
Man Accused of Attack Inside Joliet Apartment
A 34-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Sunday afternoon after allegedly hitting another individual during an argument. It was at 3:04 pm that Joliet Police Officers were called to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center due to a possible battery victim receiving treatment. Officers learned that the adult male had been pushed to the ground and struck in the face several times following an argument in an apartment in the 200 block of Madison Street. Joliet Police learned that Archaye Raine may have been the perpetrator.
Joliet Hospital Requesting Illinois Nurses Association To “Stop Illegal Work Stoppages”
Three nurses that were escorted off the campus of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet have NOT been reinstated after they were suspended on Saturday night. On Friday night, the emergency room nurses refused to clock in work due to what they say was insufficient staffing. Hannah is an emergency department nurse at St. Joe’s in Joliet and says the staffing crisis has been going on since 2018. To hear the entire interview click here.
Man Arrested for Stabbing Outside Joliet Club
The Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a homicide earlier in the week. On Monday morning, at 1:01 am,to the Spanish American Club (413 Meeker Avenue) for a report of a stabbing. Shortly after arriving, Officers located 40-year-old Jorge Chiguil-Toto and another 40-year-old male on the ground outside of the bar and determined both had suffered injuries caused by a knife. It is believed that both victims were stabbed following an altercation with a male suspect inside the bar.
One Killed in Stabbing Outside Joliet Club
An early Monday morning stabbing in Joliet has left one man dead and one man injured. It was just after 1:00 am that Joliet Police were called to the Spanish American Club (413 Meeker Avenue) after receiving an emergency call involving a reported stabbing. Shortly after arriving, Officers located two 40-year-old males on the ground outside of the bar that had suffered stabbing injuries.
Joliet Man Charged with Cruelty to Animals
WJOL News has learned that a 22-year-old Joliet man has been charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals after an incident involving a dead dog inside his apartment. It was on Monday afternoon, at 2:52 pm, that Joliet Police were called to the 100 block of Clement Street for a reported disturbance involving a dog in an upstairs apartment. Officers learned that a dog had been overheard in extreme distress as well as a male screaming at the dog coming from the upstairs unit.
Nurses At St. Joe’s Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER
Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.
Metra Police Investigating after Two Freight Trains Strike Pedestrian in Joliet
Service on two Metra train lines have resumed following a pedestrian being hit by two freight trains. It was about 3:30 a.m. that a freight train was passing through the Joliet station at 90 E. Jefferson St. and struck a male. Metra spokesperson Michael Gillis tells WJOL that it appears another freight train came through and hit the person again. The second train was stopped at a place that was blocking both the Rock Island and Heritage Corridor Metra trains. There was limited service from New Lenox on the Rock Island train line but the Heritage Corridor was not operational until about 8:30am.
No Decision If and When Our Lady of Angels Will Close
The future of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet remains in limbo. Last week, WJOL reported the nursing and retirement home was likely to close as early as January first of the new year. Sister Jean Bessette chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home confirmed that OLA may close but no timetable established.
Bolingbrook Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation
A Wednesday morning robbery at a Bolingbrook gas station is now under investigation. It was at 6:53 am Bolingbrook Police were called to the Meijer Gas Station on Weber Road for a report of a robbery. The offender entered the gas station and demanded the contents of the cash register. The subject did not display a weapon but had his hand in his pocket.
Will County Celebrates Ribbon Cutting at New Renewable Natural Gas Plant
An overhead view of the Will County Renewable Natural Gas Plant, located next to Prairie View Landfill. Plant is second of its kind in Illinois and first in Chicagoland. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant joined Will County Board Speaker Mimi Cowan and members at a ribbon cutting on Friday, October 21st to celebrate the county’s new Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Plant in Wilmington. The plant will capture and repurpose methane gas emitted from the county-owned Prairie View Landfill, providing a significant source of non-tax revenue for Will County and a carbon-neutral alternative to conventional natural gas.
High School Football Playoffs
Fourteen teams from the Joliet area qualified for the IHSA High School Football Playoffs. Here are the game times for this weekend. WJOL will bring you all the scores Friday night with extended post game coverage following our live broadcast of Plainfield North vs. Rich Township. Class 8A. Conant at...
Trick or Treat Hours And Safety Tips For Halloween
The City of Joliet’s trick-or-treating hours will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022 for those who choose to participate. Bolingbrook Trick or Treating hours will be on October 31st between 4 p.m. and 7p.m. The Village of Plainfield set its trick-or-treating hours...
Utility Work to Require Eastbound I-80 Lane Closure This Week
The Illinois Department of Transportation is testing a utility pipeline along Interstate 80, in Joliet, which will require a temporary daytime closure of one eastbound lane between Houbolt/Hollywood Road and Illinois 7 (Larkin Avenue). Starting Monday, Oct. 24, through Thursday, Oct. 27, eastbound I-80’s left lane will be closed between...
