Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 2 days ago
The Washington Capitals (3-3-0) and New Jersey Devils (3-2-0) meet Monday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Capitals vs. Devils odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

Washington is 3-1-0 since starting the season with a pair of losses. All 3 wins were on home ice. The Capitals are 0-2-0 on the road; they are opening a 4-game road stretch with this game.

The Devils have won 3 in a row since opening the season with back-to-back losses. New Jersey has allowed a league-low 21.2 shots per game, and the Devils have allowed just 1 powerplay goal in 15 attempts.

Capitals at Devils odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:13 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Capitals +105 (bet $100 to win $105) | Devils -130 (bet $130 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Capitals +1.5 (-220) | Devils -1.5 (+175)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -120 | U: -101)

Capitals at Devils projected goalies

Charlie Lindgren (0-1-0, 3.18 GAA, .923 SV%, 0 SO) vs. Mackenzie Blackwood (3-1-0, 2.02 GAA, .904 SV%, 0 SO)

Lindgren hops between the pipes for just a 2nd time this season. Lindgren owns a .914 SV% across 30 career games.

Blackwood is coming off stopping 21 of 22 pucks against the San Jose Sharks Saturday. The 25-year-old netminder owns a .949 OPS over his last 2 starts.

Capitals at Devils picks and predictions

Prediction

Devils 4, Capitals 2

Lindgren has not played since Oct. 13. New Jersey is on a nice roll and has been getting scoring from diverse sources over its win streak.

From an expected-goals and puck-possession standpoint, the Devils are a moderate play at this price.

BACK NEW JERSEY (-130).

Lots of juice here. The return on New Jersey is not high enough to warrant a play: PASS.

Lindgren getting the start adds some gray area here. The last 3 Capitals games have hit 7 or more goals, but the Devils have been responsible in their own end.

AVOID.

