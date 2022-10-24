ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rommie Williams
2d ago

once they left their property, the property owners shouldn't have followed them. which is why they got charged

WIS-TV

Teen suspect arrested in deadly Ripplemeyer Avenue shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at North Pointe Estates. Kevin Darnell Jowers, Jr., is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. On Aug. 23, CPD responded to Ripplemeyer Avenue...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

19-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they've arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a killing that took place over the summer at the North Point Estates in Columbia. Kevin Darnell Jowers is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Investigators say...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police searching for store break-in suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department are looking for a man linked to a convenience store break-in. The unidentified suspect is accused of stealing almost $2,000 worth of tobacco products on Oct. 24 from Gaz-Bah store, say deputies. The convenience store is located at 3400 Devine St. If...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Suspected gunman arrested after shots fired at Sumter County Fair

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to hearing shots fired in the parking lot across the street from Sumter County Fair on Saturday night, Oct. 22. According to officials, a fair employee described the suspect and where the suspect was last...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man charged after shots fired near Sumter County Fair

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man has been arrested after deputies say he fired shots near the Sumter County Fair. It happened on October 22. Sumter County deputies say they were patrolling the county fair when they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot across the street. The fair was temporarily locked down while deputies searched.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office alerts citizens of phone scams

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has alerted the community about ongoing attempts to scam citizens out of money, in a news release published on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, alerts have been posted about callers attempting to obtain funds from citizens by telling them...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting a week ago on Washington Road. Reginald Eugene Johnson, 32, of Augusta, was fatally shot late Oct. 17 at 3024 Washington Road, a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins location just west of Interstate 20. Johnson was pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m.
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Early morning shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning shooting left one person dead and another injured Sunday. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to an apartment complex at around 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Dr on reports of a shooting. Investigators found a man...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Broad River corrections worker arrested for trafficking meth

The South Carolina Department of Correction's (SCDC) Inspector General released arrest warrants Monday for a food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges. Javaris Marquies Da’Sant, 20, of Columbia, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana and providing contraband to prisoners. Da'Sant was also fired from his job.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SCDC food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The SCDC Inspector General has announced an SCDC food warehouse worker is facing charges for sneaking drugs and contraband to prisoners. Officials say, Javaris Marquies Da’Sant, 20, of Columbia, is being charged with trafficking in methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, and providing contraband to prisoners.
COLUMBIA, SC

