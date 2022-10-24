Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious food.
Candidate For Tennessee Governor Arrested At Voting Site
Charles Van Morgan was arrested after police responded to calls of a disturbance.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
Record fish caught in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Tennessee from Land Big Fish.
County by county sample ballots for Middle Tennessee
Tennessee election commissions post sample ballots before each race for voters to review.
WSMV
Advocate pushes for states to adopt trailer registration system
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is drawing attention to the fact that some types of trailers in Tennessee do not need a registration, and he explains how this rule is now helping some thieves. The Tennessee Department of Revenue lists a number of trailers that do not require a...
WTVC
Hunting for a reason hits home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Years ago I produced a series of reports for NewsChannel 9 called, "Hunting for a Reason." It was all about the innate - some might say primal - desire many people have for hunting, either for sport or food. Of course I count myself among that number, having hunted and/or trapped wild animals in Tennessee my entire life. But it has always admittedly been a recreational pastime - hunting because I wanted to and, in fact, felt that primal desire to do so to feed my family.
radio7media.com
37th Annual Tennessee Country Christmas
THE 37TH ANNUAL TENNESSEE COUNTRY CHRISTMAS WILL BE HELD SATURDAY (NOVEMBER 12) AT 6 IN GYM NUMBER 3 AT ROTARY PARK. THE EVENT WILL FEATURE ENTERTAINMENT THROUGHOUT THE EVENING AND A BAKED GOODS AUCTION. PROCEEDS FROM THE FUNDRAISER WILL BENEFIT THE 33RD ANNUAL SPIRIT OF SANTA PROGRAM WHICH PROVIDES CLOTHING AND TOYS FOR CHRISTMAS FOR LOCAL CHILDREN IN NEED. ADMISSION IS FREE BUT DONATIONS OF CANNED FOOD AND UNWRAPPED TOYS AND KIDS CLOTHING ARE ENCOURAGED. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL 931-242-2248 OR 931-242-1219.
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee gas prices fall six cents
Gas prices across Tennessee fell for the second week in a row, dropping six cents, on average, over last week to $3.31. Henry County has the least expensive average gas price in the state at $3.10 while the most expensive average price is $3.59 in Williamson County. Elsewhere in Northwest...
Amendment 1: What it means for Tennessee’s ‘Right to Work’
What Amendment 1 would mean for Tennessee's "right to work" laws, unions in the state, and more.
natureworldnews.com
210 Pounds Black Bear Euthanized Following Attack That Injured a Tourist in Tennessee
According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, a black bear that broke into the house in the middle of the night on Saturday injured a visitor who was on vacation in Tennessee. The black bear was later trapped and euthanized by authorized officials. Around 11:00 PM, according to TWRA officers,...
WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
kbsi23.com
TN man wanted in 5 counties
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
TN city among 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
WATE
Tennessee Forestry Division restricts outdoor burning statewide
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cold front bringing gusty winds is anticipated to amplify the dry conditions across the state, prompting the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry to restrict outdoor burning Tuesday. Officials are actively monitoring conditions. The state has required outdoor burn permits since Oct. 15...
WTVC
Shooting Hunger feeding Tennessee’s children
Tennessee — It was several years ago when Bryan Wright came home one winter afternoon during Christmas break and found his wife, a teacher, sitting in their living room crying. His first thought was of a typical husband, “What have I done now?”. Taking a moment to gather...
crossvillenews1st.com
TENNESSEE WILL NOT ADD COVID-19 TO LIST OF RECOMMENDED VACCINES TO ATTEND SCHOOL SAYS GOV. LEE
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A CDC advisory committee is officially recommending all states to add COVID-19 to the list of recommended vaccines for children going to school, but it doesn’t look like Tennessee is going to follow that advice. The move would put the COVID-19 shot on the...
iheart.com
Creepy Clown Doll with Unsettling Note Left on Tennessee Woman's Doorstep
In a weird story out of Tennessee, a woman discovered a creepy clown doll had been left on her doorstep by a mysterious stranger and attached to the toy was a rather unsettling and ominous note. According to a local media report, the bizarre incident recently occurred in the city of Chattanooga when the unnamed resident opened her front door and saw a haunting harlequin figurine looking up at her. As if this was not unnerving enough, upon closer inspection, she saw that the doll came with a truly worrisome message which read "Neighbor. He is your problem now. I am sorry I can't do this anymore."
IRS tax changes could mean hundreds of dollars for you
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennesseans know high inflation is causing all kinds of costs to soar. So how about some good news tied to the uptick?. The IRS announced it's making adjustments in response to that inflation, which could save you hundreds of dollars. First things first: these are...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
