(Des Moines, IA) — Students’ reading and test scores have declined nationally, but not in Iowa. The National Assessment of Educational Progress reports that average math and reading scores for fourth and eighth graders are lower than they were in 2019. They say the shift to virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic likely factors into the lower scores. Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement this morning, noting that there was “no significant change” in Iowa students’ test scores. Iowa students returned to classrooms in August 2020, which Reynolds credits for their consistent scoring.
New test results from The National Assessment of Educational Progress show decline in 4th and 8th-grade math and reading nationally. Despite the decline, Nebraska and Iowa scored among the best.
Several area schools are voting today as part of the 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Poll. Thousands of students across Iowa will cast ballots for their preferred candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and Iowa Governor. More than 190 schools have registered to participate, including the West Delaware School District, as...
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
With under two weeks to go before the midterm elections, KCCI investigates wanted to know if candidates moved due to redistricting are living in their new district. A collaboration with our news partners, KCRG TV-9, looked to see if candidates in the state were doing just that. Senate President Jack...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Accountants and auditors with the Office of Auditor of State no longer need a four-year degree. “There’s currently a nationwide shortage of accountants and auditors, and Iowa’s no exception,” said Jennifer Bradley, Vice President of Academic Affairs for Kirkwood Community College.
(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections. These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page. TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We...
The Iowa Department of Education released the results of their online school accountability reporting system called the Iowa School Performance Profiles. This is the first year since 2019 that new schools are being identified for additional support to meet the requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Washington...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Temperatures will slowly climb from the upper 50s today into the middle 60s this weekend and eventually low 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday next week. We'll be cloudy today and cloudy on Sunday too otherwise any of the rain that will see today should be light and largely stay in the northwestern quarter of the state. We'll be breezy today with pleasant conditions and sunshine as we end the work week.
DES MOINES, Iowa – If the Iowa Youth Straw Poll is any indication, incumbents will have a good election night in a couple of weeks. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says 16,629 K-12 students from more than 140 schools participated in the straw poll, where students were invited to vote for their preferred candidates in Iowa’s U.S. Senate, U.S. House and gubernatorial races.
Devin Anderson was a football player and the captain of the soccer team at Avoca, Hancock, Shelby, Tennant, and Walnut High School in the small town of Avoka, Iowa. He grew up in the western-Iowa town with a population of 1,300 with his mother Brooke Anderson and his two younger brothers — Drew, 13 , and Drake, 14. Devin was a good student and kid, Brooke said.
A new report projects that climate change will limit corn yield growth throughout Iowa over the next decade and beyond. The Environmental Defense Fund report assembled 20 different climate models to look at the impacts of climate change on yields of corn in Iowa, soybeans in Minnesota and winter wheat in Kansas by 2030 and 2050. The nonprofit environmental advocacy group zoomed in on more localized data, allowing farmers to see what the percentage change of yields in their county could look like with climate change.
When Governor Kim Reynolds made news in May by pleading with supporters to help her get her "own" attorney general and a state auditor who wouldn't scrutinize her actions, Republican Party of Iowa state chair Jeff Kaufmann defended the appeal. In a written statement, Kaufmann said the governor "should be promoting Republican candidates up and down the ticket," because "Iowans know how worthless our current state auditor, state treasurer and attorney general have been."
Iowans have until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 to request their absentee ballot in this year’s election. It’s also the last day to preregister to vote. But don’t worry: voters can register at their polling locations on Election Day, and Iowans looking to vote early can still head to their local county auditor’s office or satellite location to cast a ballot.
Whether you’re trick-or-treating in your own community, or you’d like to join another town this year, we have the information you need to get ready for collecting Halloween treats across Central Iowa in 2022. Friday, October 28. Perry: 6-8 p.m. Saturday: October 29. Bondurant: 6-8 p.m. Dawson: 4-6...
What's in a name? If you live in a certain place, it pays for you to know how to pronounce it. Visitors are allowed to mess up sometimes, but there are some towns here in the Hawkeye State that even the natives can't get right. Others, there is just no excuse for. Like when people say "Warshington" when they're affectionately referring to Washington. Sometimes, "Coralville" comes out as "Coraville". You wonder how much their longtime residents and natives actually like that. Let's try to start with getting these 14 straight.
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The Hawkeye State is home to some truly wonderful parks. Some of the most popular include Lake Manawa, Backbone, and the Yellow River State Forest. But not all Iowa parks are created equal. In fact, it's puzzling as to why this one was created in the first place. We often...
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates there will be about 136,000 jobs in accounting and auditing every year for the next ten years. Dubuque's mayor says the city will see more firefighters thanks to its new budget for this year. One-on-one with Christina Bohannan, candidate for Iowa’s 1st congressional district...
It’s the spooky season. We love to be scared. Halloween decorations dot lawns across Des Moines. Over the weekend, I spotted a giant, inflatable baby on a north-side lawn with a mouth full of blood-smeared fangs. Magazines are full of directions for making cheese-cloth ghosts and punch-bowl ice in the shape of severed hands. Horror […] The post Candidates are trying to scare you. Don’t fall for it. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
