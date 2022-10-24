Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting girlfriend with stroller

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law .

Incidents

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect threw an object at his vehicle while traveling west on I-20. The object hit his windshield, causing around $300 worth of damage.

5600 block of Meadow Drive – Assault Family Violence

Two victims claim they were assaulted by a known suspect.

1600 block of Delano Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by a known suspect.

600 block of Bacon Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A Garmin GPS and cord were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary

1200 block of Park Avenue – Theft of Property

A stove was reported stolen from a north Abilene residence.

2500 block of Button Willow Avenue – Theft of Property

A victim reported two packages stolen from a south Abilene residence, containing goods worth $300.

300 block of Garth Ridge Drive – Theft of Property

$700 worth of wire was reported stolen in south Abilene.

6200 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by a known suspect.

2400 block of Westmoreland Street – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported criminal trespass and the suspect also damaged property.

2700 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property

A victim reported a cell phone was stolen in north Abilene worth $1,200.

2300 block of W Stamford Street – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a weapon was pointed at him during an assault by a known suspect.

5400 block of S 7th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she had been assaulted by her grandson, who lived with her.

2400 block of N Willis Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her sister assaulted her. She did not wish to press charges.

3300 block of N 18th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her.

800 block of Burger Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend.

6600 block of Picadilly Street – Assault

A victim reported her mother slapped her in the face, causing her pain.

1100 block of Cabernet Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported a computer and headphones were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked in north Abilene.

600 block of Shelton Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported a firearm and accessories were stolen during a vehicle burglary.

800 block of Canyon Court – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury

A victim reported his stepson threatened him, putting him in fear of injury or death.

2600 block of S 7th Street – Assault

A victim reported an unknown female assaulted her during an argument about their dogs.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

An assault report was taken for an incident in north Abilene.

00 block of Lakewood Drive – Assault Family Violence

2800 block of Hickory Street – Harassment

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend was sending her threatening messages.

2400 block of Burger Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by her boyfriend in north Abilene.

200 block of Westmoreland Street – Assault

A victim reported her boyfriend threw a stroller at her, causing her pain.

800 block of Vine Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault after a disturbance in south Abilene.

5400 block of Taos Drive – Assault Family Violence

A boyfriend and girlfriend had been arguing with each other about cheating, and during this argument, the boyfriend assaulted the girlfriend, giving her a bloody nose.

00 block of Lakewood Drive – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance in progress in north Abilene and found a woman had been assaulted by her brother.

3500 block of S Clack Street – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a criminal mischief call at a local business and found a window to a car had been smashed, likely by the victim’s ex-husband.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A suspect was seen loading $178 worth of groceries into a cart and trying to leave without paying.

400 block of Lynwood Lane – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported they were assaulted by a known suspect.

1300 block of Palm Street – Criminal Mischief

An unknown male broke a glass window to a victim’s residence.

800 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property

An unknown female took dog food, tide pods, cleaner, and toiletries from a north Abilene store by leaving out the back door.

5200 block of Questa Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported $750 was stolen from her during a cyber transaction.

1200 block of S San Jose Drive – Assault

Officers responded to a report of an assault and a stolen vehicle.

1800 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a cell phone and case were stolen from a south Abilene residence.

Arrests

Joseph Garcia – Driving While Intoxicated

Garcia was pulled over for speeding in a school zone. Officers smelled the odor of marijuana and he admitted he had smoked before he left his house. He failed field sobriety tests and refused to give a blood sample.

Joseph Okeeffe – Theft of Property

Okeeffe was stopped for a traffic violation and was found to have an active warrant.

Michael Cechvala – Public Intoxication

Cechvala was contacted during a call for service and was displaying signs of being intoxicated. He also admitted to having smoked methamphetamine.

Carlos Salinas – Possession of Controlled Substance

Salinas was contacted during a traffic stop and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A small amount of cocaine was found in his pocket.

Frank Gutierrez – Warrant, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Gutierrez was contacted while sitting in a vehicle for having a known warrant. He was also found to be in possession of a handgun and is a known gang member. He’s also under the age of 21.

Isaiah Pena – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle

Pena was pulled over for a traffic stop for expired registration. He ignored officers’ commands to stop.

Jameisha Brown – Warrant

Brown was trying to get access to Dyess AFB and was found to have an active warrant.

Jose Rodriguez – Warrant

Rodriguez was contacted at his residence in reference to an outstanding warrant.

Jeffrey Wood – Knowingly Alter License Plate, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Wood was pulled over for not signaling while turning and was found to have an alerted license plate from another state. He also couldn’t prove the vehicle was insured.

NAME REDACTED – Public Intoxication

A suspect was contacted at a city park after hours. Officers observed the odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle and was exhibiting signs of being high. He was issued a citation for public intoxication.

Lewayne Mayes – Assault Family Violence

Mayes is accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend multiple times in the face during an argument. Her tooth was chipped.

Wesley Anthony – Assault Family Violence

Anthony is accused of grabbing his girlfriend by the neck and throwing her into a wall during an argument. She did have visible injuries.

Jream Smith – Theft of Property

Smith was seen concealing items worth $780 in a tote bag then leaving a store without making attempts to pay for the items.

Jeremiah Greene – Theft of Property

Greene was acting as a lookout while suspects were concealing $780 worth of items in a tote bag then leaving a store without making attempts to pay for the items.

Cody Helmers – Public Intoxication

Helmers was contacted during a trespass in progress and officers noticed he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for Public Intoxication.

David Cotton – Public Intoxication

Cotton was contacted during a trespass in progress and officers noticed he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for Public Intoxication.

Wayne Gilmer – Public Intoxication

Gilmer was contacted during a call for service and was exhibiting signs of being intoxication, including running away from police. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Timmy Gilbreath – Evading Arrest Detention, Public Intoxication

Gilbreath was stopped for riding his bike with no lights on. He continued to ride away instead of stopping. Once officers caught him, he was showing signs of being intoxicated and two bottles of partially full liquor were found on his person. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Victoria Tapia – Driving While Intoxicated

Tapia was contacted during a traffic stop for not having a license plate lamp. She was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests.

Gregory Yeldell – Warrant

Yeldell was contacted during a call for service and found to have an active warrant.

James King – Public Intoxication, Failure to Identify, Warrant

King was contacted during a call for service. He was found acting paranoid and exhibiting other signs of being intoxication on methamphetamine. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others. He refused to ID himself to police and had to be identified through fingerprints.

Melissa Flowers – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Flowers was contacted during a traffic stop and officers smelled the odor of marijuana. She was found to have an active warrant and 25 grams of methamphetamine was found in her possession.

James Swinney – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Display Expired License Plate

Swinney was contacted for not having his lights on when required. He was unable to provide insurance or registration for his vehicle. He was arrested.

Maria Sanchez – Driving While Intoxicated

Sanchez was contacted for speeding and officers noticed she was showing signs of being intoxicated. She failed multiple field sobriety tests and her blood was drawn via search warrant.

Joe Ponce – Driving While Intoxicated

Ponce was contacted after crashing into a fence. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He said he was coming from the mall, which had closed 7 hours prior, and he had urinated on himself. His blood was drawn at the hospital.

MISDEMEANOR CITATION – Public Intoxication

A suspect was issued a citation for being intoxicated and assaulting a homeless woman.

Joshua Pierce – Warrant

Pierce was contacted after he broke a window and was trying to get into a residence without permission. He was found hiding in an empty apartment building and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Christian Morales – Assault Family Violence

Morales is accused of hitting his sister in the head during an argument. She did have visible injury.

Mark Gutierrez – Theft of Property, Criminal Trespass

Gutierrez was seen loading a basket full of $178 worth of goods at an Abilene grocery store then tried to leave without paying.

Eric Garcia – Warrant

Garcia was pulled over for having expired tags and was found to have an active warrant.

Andrew Pedroza – Warrant

Pedroza was contacted during a crash and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Emerill Elrod – Warrant

Elrod was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an outstanding warrant.

Jerrod Cotton – Evading Arrest

Cotton was stopped for riding a bicycle with no lights on after dark. He fled on bicycle then on foot and was arrested after he fell.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.