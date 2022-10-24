ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

WHO 13

Council Bluffs Jefferson citing “no direct evidence” of racism alleged by Des Moines school

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A day after both principals shared a conversation about the events that transpired after the Hoover-Jefferson football game the Council Bluff Community School District said it doesn’t believe that acts of aggressiveness lie solely on Jefferson students. The district’s Chief Communications Officer Diane Ostrowski sent the following statement to WHO 13 […]
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
iheart.com

Drake University Surpasses Half-Way Mark In $225 Million Fundraising Goal

(Des Moines, IA) -- Drake University has passed the half-way mark on a major fundraising campaign. Drake has raised 150-(M) million dollars toward it's goal of 225-(M) million dollars. Donations are going toward scholarships, renovations, outreach programs and additional projects. The fundraiser runs thru October of next year. The campaign...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Residency requirement for Iowa lawmakers is difficult to enforce

With under two weeks to go before the midterm elections, KCCI investigates wanted to know if candidates moved due to redistricting are living in their new district. A collaboration with our news partners, KCRG TV-9, looked to see if candidates in the state were doing just that. Senate President Jack...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Newton mayor suspends city council meeting when activist takes the podium

NEWTON, Iowa — A self-proclaimed activist in Newton says he has been taken into custody again after another tense exchange during a city council meeting. Earlier this month, Noah Petersen was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting. During his three minutes to speak, Petersen criticized the police department.
NEWTON, IA
KCCI.com

Nevada's Ben Franklin store to close in November

NEVADA, Iowa — The Ben Franklin store in Nevada has announced that it is closing in mid-November. It is one of the last remaining Ben Franklins in the state and thesecond of the long-time chain that will be closing soon in central Iowa. Manager Sheila Smith says she has...
NEVADA, IA
KCCI.com

Governor names Todd Jacobus as new Iowa Veterans’ Home Commandant

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has nominated Todd Jacobus, a retired Army colonel, to lead the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs. Jacobus has also been nominated to become the new Commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Jacobus served in the Army and National Guard for...
IOWA STATE
waukeeschools.org

Principal Justmann Named IHSPA Administrator of the Year

The Iowa High School Press Association (IHSPA) has named Principal Cary Justmann of Waukee High School as Administrator of the Year. The award is presented annually at the IHSPA fall conferences to an outstanding school administrator to acknowledge their support of journalism education within their school or district. Angela Hogan, an English and journalism teacher at Waukee High School, nominated Principal Justmann.
WAUKEE, IA
K92.3

The Festive Iowa Village Among America’s Best Christmas Towns

Another holiday season is just about upon us. Once November starts, it's game over for fall, and hello yuletide season. Stores and shops blaring Christmas music, businesses offering deals galore, and holiday lights going up on storefronts and apartments everywhere. It's really hard to not like the holiday season, isn't...
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Breaking ground on new Easter Lake project

Polk County is about to break ground on yet another large conservation project on Des Moines’ south side. Once the project is complete, Easter Lake will become an even more popular attraction in Central Iowa. Kami Rankin, Deputy Director of Polk County Conservation, shares project details. The groundbreaking is...
POLK COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Does taking a public oath of office mean anything?

John and Terri Hale own The Hale Group, an Ankeny-based advocacy firm focused on making Iowa a better place for all. Contact: terriandjohnhale@gmail.com. It was October 1973. A recent college graduate took the oath of office as an employee of the federal government in Ottumwa, Iowa. He swore to “…support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic….”
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

New thrift store helps Des Moines’ homeless

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines’ newest thrift store is a place to find a deal and help local homeless people at the same time. Thriftmart opened on Thursday at 2324 Euclid Ave. It carries everything from furniture to home décor and clothing. Local nonprofit Joppa operates...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines nail salon owner beaten by customer

DES MOINES, Iowa — A south side Des Moines nail salon owner was assaulted on the job. Her attacker left her bruised and bloodied. "I'm so scared. Scared of everything. At night, I cannot sleep,” said Mau Deng, owner of Rachael’s Nails and Spa. Deng is scared...
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

Iowa research universities slip in U.S. News global rankings

IOWA CITY — In new international university rankings out Tuesday comparing an expanding number of research institutions and their scholarly impact across multiple disciplines, both of Iowa's ranked universities continued to lose ground — with Iowa State University sliding 26 spots. The University of Iowa fell six spots...
IOWA STATE

