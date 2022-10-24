ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringgold, GA

WAFF

Chattanooga news anchor turned children’s book author

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Greg Funderburg is a man of many talents! He’s someone who can do more than just write news scripts, he’s shown that he can also write children’s books. Funderberg is a news anchor in Chattanooga and recently wrote ‘Jeremiah’s New Beginning.’...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Shopping with Goodwill of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You never know what you'll find when you shop at Goodwill in the greater Chattanooga area. The Daily Refresh's Sierra Waggoner took a trip to the East Brainerd location and had a fun time!. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Hughes Retirement Group has a plan for your future

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Rick Hughes talks about how many people don't have a strategy when it comes to retirement. Hughes Retirement Group has a plan, so you don't have to be concerned about your future or money. Stay connected with Hughes Retirement Group. (423) 460-8857. ______________. Follow This N...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Canton BBQ restaurant damaged after fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A popular barbecue restaurant in Canton was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, Cherokee County fire officials said. Cherokee County fire officials arrived at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Sunday just after 1 a.m., finding pressurized smoke coming from the building. According to fire officials,...
CANTON, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

Witches & Warlocks To Fill Tennessee River On Saturday, October 29th

River City Company and Outshine Adventure are calling all witches, warlocks and wizards for the inaugural Witch & Warlock Paddle on Saturday, October 29th. Participants are welcomed to come out for a spooktacular paddle adventure on Halloween weekend. The paddle event is open to kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Sweet Caroline Cheesecakes New Location Grand Opening

We were joined by Brain Patterson with Sweet Caroline Cheesecakes to talk about their new location next to Shane’s Rib Shack at the Cleveland Towne Center (Target Shopping Center). They will be hosting a grand opening for the new location on Thursday at 10:00 am. Address: 4488 Frontage Road,...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

New details revealed in Rossville murder

WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday afternoon concerning the death of Dakota Bradshaw, who was killed in Rossville, Georgia, nearly three months ago. Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds were both charged with his murder back in August. The preliminary hearing took place at the...
ROSSVILLE, GA
iheart.com

Creepy Clown Doll with Unsettling Note Left on Tennessee Woman's Doorstep

In a weird story out of Tennessee, a woman discovered a creepy clown doll had been left on her doorstep by a mysterious stranger and attached to the toy was a rather unsettling and ominous note. According to a local media report, the bizarre incident recently occurred in the city of Chattanooga when the unnamed resident opened her front door and saw a haunting harlequin figurine looking up at her. As if this was not unnerving enough, upon closer inspection, she saw that the doll came with a truly worrisome message which read "Neighbor. He is your problem now. I am sorry I can't do this anymore."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Thief used stolen wallet to buy gas, Dalton police say

DALTON, Ga. - Dalton police are searching for a man they believe used a stolen bank card to pay for his gas earlier in October. The bank card was swiped along with a wallet from a parked car at the Lakeshore Park playground on Oct. 2. The owner of that...
DALTON, GA
mymix1041.com

$200,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Cleveland, TN

There are two unknown winners from the Tennessee Lottery drawing held Monday. One of them bought a ticket in Cleveland and won $200,000!. Another in Gray, TN, which is in Washington County, won $50,000. Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga charter school looking to open in Knoxville

CHATTANOOGA,Tenn — Chattanooga Preparatory School announced they are opening a new school in Knoxville, according to our ABC affiliate WATE-TV. Brad Scott, the CEO of the Chattanooga Prep tells WATE they hope to open the school in 2024, with all tuition for students paid for. Scott says the school...
KNOXVILLE, TN
DeanLand

Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional Championships

The Harrison High School marching band is among 11 Georgia high school bands traveling to Alabama for the Bands of America regional championship competition on Oct. 29 at Jacksonville State University. Other Georgia high schools scheduled to participate include Hillgrove, Kennesaw Mountain, Lakeside, Lambert, McEachern, Mill Creek, Pope, River Ridge, Walton, and Wesleyan.
HARRISON, TN
townelaker.com

Is Cherokee’s Real Estate Market Crashing?

What we don’t know, we often invent. Here are some statements I’ve heard recently, which may contain partial truths, and yet, not the full picture of the Cherokee County real estate market. Have you thought or wondered some of these same things?. “Prices are so inflated! I will...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA

