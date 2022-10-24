Read full article on original website
WAFF
Chattanooga news anchor turned children’s book author
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Greg Funderburg is a man of many talents! He’s someone who can do more than just write news scripts, he’s shown that he can also write children’s books. Funderberg is a news anchor in Chattanooga and recently wrote ‘Jeremiah’s New Beginning.’...
WTVC
Shopping with Goodwill of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You never know what you'll find when you shop at Goodwill in the greater Chattanooga area. The Daily Refresh's Sierra Waggoner took a trip to the East Brainerd location and had a fun time!. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
Popular Cherokee County barbecue restaurant could be closed for months after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A beloved barbecue restaurant in Cherokee County is temporarily closed after catching on fire over the weekend. “It’s one of the first restaurants in Canton,” said customer Jack Dulaney. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We got a call...
WTVC
Husky mistaken for coyote shot in Chattanooga during owners' wedding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A husky named Beowulf is recovering after someone who thought he was a coyote shot him in the snout. Beowulf's owners were getting married at the time. Matt Slayton says Beowulf, who's 7 years old, somehow got loose of his collar and escaped his home. He...
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
WTVC
Hughes Retirement Group has a plan for your future
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Rick Hughes talks about how many people don't have a strategy when it comes to retirement. Hughes Retirement Group has a plan, so you don't have to be concerned about your future or money. Stay connected with Hughes Retirement Group. (423) 460-8857. ______________. Follow This N...
Canton BBQ restaurant damaged after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A popular barbecue restaurant in Canton was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, Cherokee County fire officials said. Cherokee County fire officials arrived at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Sunday just after 1 a.m., finding pressurized smoke coming from the building. According to fire officials,...
chattanoogapulse.com
Witches & Warlocks To Fill Tennessee River On Saturday, October 29th
River City Company and Outshine Adventure are calling all witches, warlocks and wizards for the inaugural Witch & Warlock Paddle on Saturday, October 29th. Participants are welcomed to come out for a spooktacular paddle adventure on Halloween weekend. The paddle event is open to kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards as...
mymix1041.com
Sweet Caroline Cheesecakes New Location Grand Opening
We were joined by Brain Patterson with Sweet Caroline Cheesecakes to talk about their new location next to Shane’s Rib Shack at the Cleveland Towne Center (Target Shopping Center). They will be hosting a grand opening for the new location on Thursday at 10:00 am. Address: 4488 Frontage Road,...
WATE
‘A Forgotten Community’ exhibit in Athens shares history of Free Hill Community
ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — Have you heard of the Free Hill community in Athens? A producer with the Center for Rural Strategies is working to spread knowledge about this often-forgotten community. Athens Area Council for the Arts is hosting the “Free Hill: Renewal and Rememory” exhibit created by Xandr...
WDEF
New details revealed in Rossville murder
WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday afternoon concerning the death of Dakota Bradshaw, who was killed in Rossville, Georgia, nearly three months ago. Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds were both charged with his murder back in August. The preliminary hearing took place at the...
iheart.com
Creepy Clown Doll with Unsettling Note Left on Tennessee Woman's Doorstep
In a weird story out of Tennessee, a woman discovered a creepy clown doll had been left on her doorstep by a mysterious stranger and attached to the toy was a rather unsettling and ominous note. According to a local media report, the bizarre incident recently occurred in the city of Chattanooga when the unnamed resident opened her front door and saw a haunting harlequin figurine looking up at her. As if this was not unnerving enough, upon closer inspection, she saw that the doll came with a truly worrisome message which read "Neighbor. He is your problem now. I am sorry I can't do this anymore."
fox5atlanta.com
Thief used stolen wallet to buy gas, Dalton police say
DALTON, Ga. - Dalton police are searching for a man they believe used a stolen bank card to pay for his gas earlier in October. The bank card was swiped along with a wallet from a parked car at the Lakeshore Park playground on Oct. 2. The owner of that...
mymix1041.com
$200,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Cleveland, TN
There are two unknown winners from the Tennessee Lottery drawing held Monday. One of them bought a ticket in Cleveland and won $200,000!. Another in Gray, TN, which is in Washington County, won $50,000. Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the...
WTVC
Chattanooga charter school looking to open in Knoxville
CHATTANOOGA,Tenn — Chattanooga Preparatory School announced they are opening a new school in Knoxville, according to our ABC affiliate WATE-TV. Brad Scott, the CEO of the Chattanooga Prep tells WATE they hope to open the school in 2024, with all tuition for students paid for. Scott says the school...
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional Championships
The Harrison High School marching band is among 11 Georgia high school bands traveling to Alabama for the Bands of America regional championship competition on Oct. 29 at Jacksonville State University. Other Georgia high schools scheduled to participate include Hillgrove, Kennesaw Mountain, Lakeside, Lambert, McEachern, Mill Creek, Pope, River Ridge, Walton, and Wesleyan.
1 Person Died In a Motor Vehicle Crash In Floyd County (Floyd County, GA)
The Police officers reported a motor vehicle accident near Floyd County l on saturday. The crash involved a Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on Georgia 20, near mile marker 27.
WTVC
Amid dry conditions, Apison building catches fire, spreads to woods Monday night
APISON, Tenn. — An outbuilding caught fire in Apison Monday night, spreading to the surrounding woods. No one was hurt. It's a reminder of the level of risk fire is amid dry conditions we've seen for the last few weeks. The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department says their volunteers were...
WTVC
Wanted suspect in Hamilton County flees from police after crash in East Ridge
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Officers in East Ridge were close to arresting a man wanted for violent crimes in Hamilton County, but police say he ran away after a crash. A post on the East Ridge Police Department's Facebook page says on Tuesday afternoon, officers tried to stop a vehicle with Marc Smith at the wheel.
townelaker.com
Is Cherokee’s Real Estate Market Crashing?
What we don’t know, we often invent. Here are some statements I’ve heard recently, which may contain partial truths, and yet, not the full picture of the Cherokee County real estate market. Have you thought or wondered some of these same things?. “Prices are so inflated! I will...
