The Seattle Seahawks continue to show they are for real, as they defeated the 6-1 New York Giant 27-13. Out of the late slate of Week 8 games, there was only one that were between teams with winning records. If anyone told you before the season that it was between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants, you would question them. But, both teams have played some of the best football through the first seven weeks of the season, and looked to continue their positive momentum with a win.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO