Raiders’ loss brings joy to Chiefs bye week
Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye week, Chiefs Kingdom was able to watch the Las Vegas Raiders get beat by the New Orleans Saints. Is anyone else having the bye-week blues? I’m glad that the Kansas City Chiefs are getting a much-needed week off from football action, but it’s just not the same when they aren’t playing.
3 more trades Eagles should make to go 17-0
The Eagles are the NFC favorite, but they can increase their chances of winning the Super Bowl even more with these trades. The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated, and stay that way through Week 8. They’ve had their bye, so they sit at 7-0. If they can win their final 10, they will end the year entirely undefeated, which, while difficult and maybe even unlikely, isn’t all that outside of the realm of possibility.
Week 8 Fantasy Football Recap: Huge games for CMC, Henry, Pollard, Kamara & A.J. Brown
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to provide a recap of Sunday’s Week 8 NFL action with an eye towards fantasy football. After a few down weeks for some of fantasy’s brightest stars, this week included some huge games...
Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision
The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
Tyreek Hill has proven he doesn’t need Patrick Mahomes
When Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, many doubted whether he could thrive without Patrick Mahomes. It hasn’t been a problem. Tyreek Hill is thriving, leading the NFL in receiving with his new-look Miami Dolphins. Hey, who needs Patrick Mahomes, anyway?. While most receivers would see their...
Christian McCaffrey gives new meaning to doing it all for 49ers
Against the Los Angeles Rams, Christian McCaffrey was the engine that did it all for the 49ers, scoring three different ways in victory. When the San Francisco 49ers acquired Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, they sought a proven commodity for their backfield. They got something better, a man that could indeed do it all.
NFL coaches who need to update their resume after Week 8
Which NFL coaches and coordinators should start looking for new employment opportunities after their Week 8 showing?. The NFL coaching carousel has already started spinning and more names could be added thanks to the sorry state of coaching we saw around the league in Week 8. Todd Bowles and the...
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order after Week 8
Here’s what the updated NFL Draft order looks like now that we’re through Week 8 of the season. As we hit the halfway point of the NFL season, the playoff picture is finally starting to take shape. There’s obviously a lot of football left to play this year, but the margins are narrowing and cream is rising to the top.
Watch Packers’ Quay Walker get ejected for shoving inactive Bills player
Packers linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday Night Football after he shoved an inactive Buffalo Bills player on the sideline. The Packers have enough problems to deal with on a three-game losing streak. They didn’t need to add a starting linebacker getting ejected to the mix. That’s what they got on Sunday night anyways, and it’s going to make getting out of their slump even more difficult.
Tyler Lockett took a huge shot at Russell Wilson after Seahawks win [UPDATED]
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett appeared to take a shot at former quarterback Russell Wilson while praising Seattle’s current team dynamic. The Seattle Seahawks have been better than anyone expected in 2022 despite trading away star quarterback Russell Wilson. There’s definitely a vibe that the Seahawks are better off without the Pro Bowler. That’s a vibe that’s fed by comments from certain former Seattle defenders with regard to Wilson’s locker room presence.
Sam Ehlinger didn’t help the Colts escape their blazing dumpster fire
As it turns out, going with Sam Ehlinger at quarterback did not improve the Indianapolis Colts. Sam Ehlinger almost brought Texas back, just like he almost won his first game as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback. Injuries, benching, whatever. Matt Ryan would have won this game for the Colts at...
Romeo Doubs sends Packers fans into frenzy with insane TD grab: Best memes and tweets
The Packers fell into a two-score hole against the Bills, but a heroic Romeo Doubs touchdown catch revived Green Bay fans and they went wild. Early on during Sunday Night Football, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers found their backs against the walls trying to hang on against the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen guided the way to two early touchdowns that gave the home team a 14-0 lead and Green Bay undeniably needed an answer.
Drake Maye is the best QB in college football whether you’re ready to admit it or not
It is time that college football fans pay more attention to North Carolina freshman quarterback Drake Maye. As college football enters Week 10, the Heisman conversation is focused on quarterbacks C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Hendon Hooker of the Tennessee Volunteers. The two signal callers are on two undefeated football teams looking to make the College Football Playoff, after all.
Panthers spoil their own Falcons comeback: Best memes and tweets on late-game chaos
The Carolina Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons in overtime in what was quite possibly the dumbest ending to the stupidest NFL game of all time. It’s unclear if anyone will ever fully recover from perhaps the zaniest battle for first place in NFL history. What the Carolina Panthers...
Seahawks bring Giants back down to earth: Best memes and tweets
The Seattle Seahawks continue to show they are for real, as they defeated the 6-1 New York Giant 27-13. Out of the late slate of Week 8 games, there was only one that were between teams with winning records. If anyone told you before the season that it was between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants, you would question them. But, both teams have played some of the best football through the first seven weeks of the season, and looked to continue their positive momentum with a win.
Watch Jaire Alexander, Stefon Diggs get into it before Packers-Bills even starts
Prior to the Buffalo Bills-Green Bay Packers game on Sunday night, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Jaire Alexander got into a verbal back-and-forth. The Buffalo Bills returned from their bye week, and look to continue where they left off on Sunday Night Football, as they host the Green Bay Packers. Unlike the Bills, the Packers are heading in the wrong direction, losing their last three games entering Week 8. Does Green Bay have an upset win in them, even with their struggling offense.
Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason
The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
Updated AFC Playoff picture, AFC Wild Card standings: Titans pass Chiefs in Week 8
Let’s check the pulse on the AFC Playoff Picture and AFC Wild Card standings after the Titans moved past the Chiefs in Week 8. Now that we’re eight weeks into the season, it appears the NFL Playoff Picture on the AFC side of the bracket is starting to come into focus.
