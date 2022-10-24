Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Smile in Rare Public Outing Ahead of the Singer’s Album Release
Taylor Swift stepped out with her longtime love this week ahead of her much-anticipated album release. She and Joe Alwyn were seen on a casual stroll in New York City on Monday. The singer put her own spin on the preppy trend, wearing an oversized black sweater over a pink-and-blue checkered miniskirt paired with Calzedonia tights. She carried a brown shoulder bag and wore her signature red lip and rosy makeup.
NYLON
Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"
Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
During Taylor Swift's first late night interview since the release of her record-breaking album "Midnights," the singer-songwriter teases a possible upcoming tour while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.
Elle
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Show Off Their Fall Date Style During a Very Rare Outing in NYC
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline. Less than four days before Midnights’ release, Taylor Swift and her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, signaled to paparazzi and fans alike that their love story is still very much ongoing. Swift and Alwyn were photographed walking in New York City on Monday with their fall fashion on display. Swift wore a plaid mini skirt, long dark sweater, and dark Calzedonia tights with hoop earrings. Alwyn, meanwhile, wore a green sweater, jeans, and black-rimmed glasses. He also carried a notebook because why not?
Fans Believe Taylor Swift Just Revealed the Name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Fourth Child
Did Taylor Swift just sneakily namedrop Blake Lively's and Ryan Reynolds' youngest daughter?. Some fans sure think so. The superstar released her newest album, Midnights, today, and eagle-eared Swifties quickly latched on to a name featured on the record. It happens quickly in Track 5—"You're On Your Own, Kid"—with just...
Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Taylor Swift Is All Smiles As She Goes Shopping With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of ‘Midnights’ Release
Cue “Welcome to New York!” Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted going for a stroll through the Big Apple on Monday, October 17. The pair seemed like they were in good spirits as they went out shopping in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Taylor, 32, and Joe, 31, both looked happy in casual, fall fashion, just days before the world gets to hear the singer’s new album Midnights.
Days After Accusing Her Mom Of Hitting Her, Britney Spears' Instagram Has Gone Dark Again
On October 10, Britney Spears took to her Instagram and alleged that Lynne Spears, her mother, slapped her for staying out too late while Lynne watched her sons. Now, Britney’s Instagram has gone dark again. TMZ posted a screenshot of the caption where Britney told the story about her...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston: The Way They Were
So long, Hiddleswift! Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston called it quits on their whirlwind romance in September 2016 after three months of dating — but the memory of their brief love affair lives on. At the time of their breakup, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “[Taylor] was the...
George Clooney and Julia Roberts Detail Their ‘Really Bad’ Kiss in Front of His Wife and Kids
Hollywood pals Julia Roberts and George Clooney have created a lifetime of memories while working together over the years. The Ticket to Paradise costars revealed an incredibly awkward moment they shared on the set of their latest film involving George’s wife, Amal Clooney. During an interview on Today on...
Giddy Up! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Teen Emme Shopping For Halloween
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting their teen Emme ready for Halloween! On Saturday, October 22, the newlyweds stepped out with the 14-year-old to shop in Los Angeles for some country western inspired looks, presumably for the spooky holiday on the horizon. Article continues below advertisement. The family seemed...
Taylor Swift Explains The Cameos And Easter Eggs In New Music Video For 'Bejeweled'
Taylor Swift's most recent music video "Bejeweled" takes her love for cameos and Easter eggs to a new level.
Remember When Taylor Swift Made A Dad Rock Album?
There’s a new Taylor Swift album out called Midnights, but for people of a certain age, the goal is to keep knowledge about Swiftie-online discourse on a need-to-know basis only. And for that demographic of indie rock parents who love vinyl (probably dads who fit the stereotypes of this brilliant Mcsweeney’s article), there’s only one Taylor album: Folklore.
murphysmultiverse.com
Charlize Theron Says ‘The Old Guard 2’ is a “Big Movie”
An early saving grace of the pandemic was Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s superhero action film, The Old Guard. Based on a graphic novel by Greg Rucka and starring Charlize Theron in the lead role, the film chronicled the modern adventures of several centuries-old warriors, who survived for years with the help of unexplained regenerative healing abilities. The project was a surprise hit for Netflix, and one of the first major movies to release directly on streaming following the global shutdown. Less than a year after the first film’s debut, The Old Guard 2 was given the green light, with Theron and the majority of the cast set to return.
Penn Badgley Recreates Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Video With His ‘You’ Character In Hilarious 1st TikTok: Watch
Gossip Girl and You actor Penn Badgley, 35, loves Taylor Swift‘s new album, Midnights, as much as we do! The Netflix star even took to TikTok on Oct. 24 to recreate the 32-year-old’s music video for her new song “Anti-Hero”, which was released via YouTube on Oct. 21. In the now-viral video, Penn is seen running to his front door only to find his character, Joe Goldberg, standing on the other side. “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem it’s me,” his alter-ego sings to a stunned Penn.
Kourtney Kardashian 'Blacked Out' During Vegas Wedding To Travis Barker
Kourtney shared some new details about her Las Vegas "wedding" on 'The Kardashians.'
Kristen Bell's Whole Family Co-Slept Until Her Kids Were Big
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are never shy about being real, which is especially refreshing coming from a celebrity couple. Some of the things they’ve shared have gotten praise, giggles, or eye rolls, or even tons of mom shaming for no real reason. And that was the same when the parents of two revealed in February of 2022 that their whole family was still co-sleeping.
Fatherly
38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
Comments / 0