Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Smile in Rare Public Outing Ahead of the Singer’s Album Release

Taylor Swift stepped out with her longtime love this week ahead of her much-anticipated album release. She and Joe Alwyn were seen on a casual stroll in New York City on Monday. The singer put her own spin on the preppy trend, wearing an oversized black sweater over a pink-and-blue checkered miniskirt paired with Calzedonia tights. She carried a brown shoulder bag and wore her signature red lip and rosy makeup.
Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"

Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Show Off Their Fall Date Style During a Very Rare Outing in NYC

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline. Less than four days before Midnights’ release, Taylor Swift and her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, signaled to paparazzi and fans alike that their love story is still very much ongoing. Swift and Alwyn were photographed walking in New York City on Monday with their fall fashion on display. Swift wore a plaid mini skirt, long dark sweater, and dark Calzedonia tights with hoop earrings. Alwyn, meanwhile, wore a green sweater, jeans, and black-rimmed glasses. He also carried a notebook because why not?
Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Taylor Swift Is All Smiles As She Goes Shopping With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of ‘Midnights’ Release

Cue “Welcome to New York!” Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted going for a stroll through the Big Apple on Monday, October 17. The pair seemed like they were in good spirits as they went out shopping in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Taylor, 32, and Joe, 31, both looked happy in casual, fall fashion, just days before the world gets to hear the singer’s new album Midnights.
Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston: The Way They Were

So long, Hiddleswift! Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston called it quits on their whirlwind romance in September 2016 after three months of dating — but the memory of their brief love affair lives on. At the time of their breakup, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “[Taylor] was the...
Remember When Taylor Swift Made A Dad Rock Album?

There’s a new Taylor Swift album out called Midnights, but for people of a certain age, the goal is to keep knowledge about Swiftie-online discourse on a need-to-know basis only. And for that demographic of indie rock parents who love vinyl (probably dads who fit the stereotypes of this brilliant Mcsweeney’s article), there’s only one Taylor album: Folklore.
Charlize Theron Says ‘The Old Guard 2’ is a “Big Movie”

An early saving grace of the pandemic was Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s superhero action film, The Old Guard. Based on a graphic novel by Greg Rucka and starring Charlize Theron in the lead role, the film chronicled the modern adventures of several centuries-old warriors, who survived for years with the help of unexplained regenerative healing abilities. The project was a surprise hit for Netflix, and one of the first major movies to release directly on streaming following the global shutdown. Less than a year after the first film’s debut, The Old Guard 2 was given the green light, with Theron and the majority of the cast set to return.
Penn Badgley Recreates Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Video With His ‘You’ Character In Hilarious 1st TikTok: Watch

Gossip Girl and You actor Penn Badgley, 35, loves Taylor Swift‘s new album, Midnights, as much as we do! The Netflix star even took to TikTok on Oct. 24 to recreate the 32-year-old’s music video for her new song “Anti-Hero”, which was released via YouTube on Oct. 21. In the now-viral video, Penn is seen running to his front door only to find his character, Joe Goldberg, standing on the other side. “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem it’s me,” his alter-ego sings to a stunned Penn.
Kristen Bell's Whole Family Co-Slept Until Her Kids Were Big

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are never shy about being real, which is especially refreshing coming from a celebrity couple. Some of the things they’ve shared have gotten praise, giggles, or eye rolls, or even tons of mom shaming for no real reason. And that was the same when the parents of two revealed in February of 2022 that their whole family was still co-sleeping.
