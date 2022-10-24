The Mississippi River is set to face a number of problems due to low water levels that could impact the supply chain during a crucial period of recovery. The National Weather Service Memphis Office released projections that the river will drop to 11.1 feet below sea level – a record low for the river that could end up creating significant problems for the shipping industry that uses it as a main artery for trade along the middle of the country.

