Jenison, MI

Mississippi River drought hits record level, revives supply chain concerns: report

The Mississippi River is set to face a number of problems due to low water levels that could impact the supply chain during a crucial period of recovery. The National Weather Service Memphis Office released projections that the river will drop to 11.1 feet below sea level – a record low for the river that could end up creating significant problems for the shipping industry that uses it as a main artery for trade along the middle of the country.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Man, teen shot by masked gunman in northwest DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man and a teen were shot Wednesday night by a masked gunman in northwest D.C. The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue. Offices say the gunman wore a black mask, blue hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans. Anyone with...
WASHINGTON, DC
Here's how Initiative 82 could transform DC's restaurant industry

WASHINGTON - This November will mark the second time in roughly four years that D.C. voters can decide how tipped workers get paid. Just four years ago, a similar bill passed but the D.C. Council ultimately overturned it. Initiative 82 would require D.C. employers to pay $16.10 an hour to...
WASHINGTON, DC

