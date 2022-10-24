Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Gubernatorial Forum on Agriculture held at the Comanche County Fairgrounds
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Farm Bureau and Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association held a gubernatorial candidate forum on Tuesday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in the Prairie Building. The forum was moderated by the Director of Farm Programming for the Radio Oklahoma Ag Network. Incumbent Republican candidate Governor Kevin...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD police department. A guardian of a student at Southern Hills Elementary reached out to News Channel 6 claiming her granddaughter had been pushed into a desk by a substitute teacher on Oct. 19. The guardian said they filed a report with the WFISD police department and spoke with an officer about the alleged incident.
kswo.com
Meet the candidates running for OK House District 64
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The race for Oklahoma House of Representatives District 64 is on, with three candidates campaigning to earn your vote. About 34,000 people in Comanche County, mostly in the Lawton area, are represented by the seat. Newcomer Zachary Walls is running as an Independent to unseat Republican Representative Rande Worthen, who’s been in the position for several years.
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt recognizes new veteran legislation at ceremonial signing in Lawton
LPD needs your help finding the suspect in this image, who they believe was involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. New photos released in OSBI investigation near Harrah. Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST. The Oklahoma...
kswo.com
Man sentenced to 81 years for gun charges
STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man was sentenced to a total of 81 years in prison Tuesday after pointing a gun at another person and asking a teenager to take the fall for an illegal gun charge. 35-year-old Michael Eugene Jackson Jr. was sentenced after being found...
newschannel6now.com
Manuel Mendoza sentenced to 40 years
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison after a Wichita County jury found him guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. Manuel Mendoza will serve 20 years for the aggravated sexual assault of a child charge...
kswo.com
Lawton police confirm death after domestic incident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police confirmed Tuesday one person died from injuries sustained during an incident last week. Police said they were called to a home near 18th and Taylor for a domestic incident on Oct. 18. They confirmed Tuesday one person had died from injuries inflicted by a second person, who is now under investigation.
kswo.com
Alternate location proposed for new transit center in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The location of the Lawton Area Transit System’s new transit center location is still up in the air. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers presented an alternate location to Lawton City Council members at a Transit Trust Meeting Tuesday afternoon. People who ride the bus are...
Man arrested after discovery at car dealership
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man found himself behind bars after he told police officers he was looking to purchase a vehicle. Charles Heacox was taken to jail on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, after a call came into Wichita Falls Police Department dispatch about weird behavior at a closed vehicle lot. Heacox was […]
kswo.com
Agreement allows Lawton Animal Welfare to re-home animals for Walters
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An agreement approved by Lawton City Council at Tuesday’s meeting will allow Lawton Animal Welfare to continue providing services to the City of Walters. Lawton already provided euthanasia to Walters for animals that couldn’t be adopted out. This mutual contract will let Lawton re-home the...
kswo.com
Bernita Taylor receives Lawton Outstanding Citizen of the Month award
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During Tuesday’s council meeting, a Lawton resident was honored for her hard work in the community. Bernita Taylor received the Outstanding Citizen of the Month award. For 20 years, Taylor has given back to Lawton through her organization, the MIGHT Community Development and Resource Center.
Victim of deadly bike hit-and-run identified
A hit-and-run wreck involving a bicycle claimed the life of one Wichita Falls man Monday morning.
kswo.com
Pedestrian struck by car on 27th St, transported to hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was closed for a short period of time on 27th St. in Lawton on Tuesday after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred on 27th St. and B Ave, a little after noon on Tuesday. According to our photographer on the scene,...
WFPD releases new details in Sunday night shooting
The Wichita Falls Police Department has released new details about a shooting that left one man hospitalized.
kswo.com
City of Duncan announces road closure for water main repair
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Duncan officials have announced a road closure at Stoneridge Lane and Springdale Lane, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26. starting at 7 a.m., as crews work to make repairs to a water main. Officials hope the roads will be re-opened by the end of the day...
Is There Really A Difference Between The Lawton Walmarts?
I moved to Lawton in 2006, and the first thing I learned about this town was everyone calls the bigger Walmart the "ghetto" Walmart. Sixteen years later, it still perplexes me. Here's a simple truth. In the eyes of the average everyday Target shopper, every Walmart is a "ghetto" Walmart......
33-Year-Old Laramie James Reid Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wichita falls Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Taft and Southwest Parkway at around 7 p.m.
southwestledger.news
Distributor of tainted hand sanitizer files for bankruptcy
OKLAHOMA CITY — The company that distributed some, if not all, of the hand sanitizer stored at three Bordwine Development sites in Grady County has ceased operations and filed for bankruptcy. A flurry of complaints and lawsuits allege its products were contaminated with methanol blamed for several injuries and...
Motorcyclist identified in Wichita Falls fatal crash
The motorcyclist in Wichita Falls' 17th vehicle crash-related death.
