Jackson County, OK

kswo.com

Gubernatorial Forum on Agriculture held at the Comanche County Fairgrounds

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Farm Bureau and Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association held a gubernatorial candidate forum on Tuesday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in the Prairie Building. The forum was moderated by the Director of Farm Programming for the Radio Oklahoma Ag Network. Incumbent Republican candidate Governor Kevin...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD police department. A guardian of a student at Southern Hills Elementary reached out to News Channel 6 claiming her granddaughter had been pushed into a desk by a substitute teacher on Oct. 19. The guardian said they filed a report with the WFISD police department and spoke with an officer about the alleged incident.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Meet the candidates running for OK House District 64

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The race for Oklahoma House of Representatives District 64 is on, with three candidates campaigning to earn your vote. About 34,000 people in Comanche County, mostly in the Lawton area, are represented by the seat. Newcomer Zachary Walls is running as an Independent to unseat Republican Representative Rande Worthen, who’s been in the position for several years.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Man sentenced to 81 years for gun charges

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man was sentenced to a total of 81 years in prison Tuesday after pointing a gun at another person and asking a teenager to take the fall for an illegal gun charge. 35-year-old Michael Eugene Jackson Jr. was sentenced after being found...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

Manuel Mendoza sentenced to 40 years

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison after a Wichita County jury found him guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. Manuel Mendoza will serve 20 years for the aggravated sexual assault of a child charge...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Lawton police confirm death after domestic incident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police confirmed Tuesday one person died from injuries sustained during an incident last week. Police said they were called to a home near 18th and Taylor for a domestic incident on Oct. 18. They confirmed Tuesday one person had died from injuries inflicted by a second person, who is now under investigation.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Alternate location proposed for new transit center in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The location of the Lawton Area Transit System’s new transit center location is still up in the air. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers presented an alternate location to Lawton City Council members at a Transit Trust Meeting Tuesday afternoon. People who ride the bus are...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Man arrested after discovery at car dealership

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man found himself behind bars after he told police officers he was looking to purchase a vehicle. Charles Heacox was taken to jail on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, after a call came into Wichita Falls Police Department dispatch about weird behavior at a closed vehicle lot. Heacox was […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Agreement allows Lawton Animal Welfare to re-home animals for Walters

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An agreement approved by Lawton City Council at Tuesday’s meeting will allow Lawton Animal Welfare to continue providing services to the City of Walters. Lawton already provided euthanasia to Walters for animals that couldn’t be adopted out. This mutual contract will let Lawton re-home the...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Bernita Taylor receives Lawton Outstanding Citizen of the Month award

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During Tuesday’s council meeting, a Lawton resident was honored for her hard work in the community. Bernita Taylor received the Outstanding Citizen of the Month award. For 20 years, Taylor has given back to Lawton through her organization, the MIGHT Community Development and Resource Center.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Pedestrian struck by car on 27th St, transported to hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was closed for a short period of time on 27th St. in Lawton on Tuesday after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred on 27th St. and B Ave, a little after noon on Tuesday. According to our photographer on the scene,...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

City of Duncan announces road closure for water main repair

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Duncan officials have announced a road closure at Stoneridge Lane and Springdale Lane, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26. starting at 7 a.m., as crews work to make repairs to a water main. Officials hope the roads will be re-opened by the end of the day...
DUNCAN, OK
Z94

Is There Really A Difference Between The Lawton Walmarts?

I moved to Lawton in 2006, and the first thing I learned about this town was everyone calls the bigger Walmart the "ghetto" Walmart. Sixteen years later, it still perplexes me. Here's a simple truth. In the eyes of the average everyday Target shopper, every Walmart is a "ghetto" Walmart......
LAWTON, OK
southwestledger.news

Distributor of tainted hand sanitizer files for bankruptcy

OKLAHOMA CITY — The company that distributed some, if not all, of the hand sanitizer stored at three Bordwine Development sites in Grady County has ceased operations and filed for bankruptcy. A flurry of complaints and lawsuits allege its products were contaminated with methanol blamed for several injuries and...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Jury finds Manuel Mendoza guilty

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Manuel Mendoza was found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault and two counts of indecency with a child by contact after the jury deliberated for several hours in the 78th District Court Friday night. Jurors began deliberating about 3:20 Friday afternoon and came back with a verdict shortly after 7 p.m.Mendoza was […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

