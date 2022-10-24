ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Section Avenue in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Section Avenue in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Troopers: Man dies in overnight single-car fatal crash in Brown County

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the early-morning hours on Wednesday on Martin Alexander Road at Tri-County Highway in Brown County. Troopers say a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by 39-year-old Brian D. Heitman, was traveling northeast...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fire and rescue respond to crash in the Village of Bainbridge

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Bainbridge fire and rescue responded to a crash in the 400 block of East Main Street in the village. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was smoking. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The Guardian could not confirm if there were any...
BAINBRIDGE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FLORENCE, KY
WDTN

Jamestown man killed in Clinton County crash

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Jeffery Bruggeman of Jamestown was driving a black Honda CRV southeast on SR 73 in Greene Township. Just before 8:50 a.m., Bruggeman drove left of center and collided with a white pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old. Both cars then went off the road and landed in a ditch.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton firefighter injured in weekend house fire

DAYTON — A Dayton firefighter was injured while on scene of a house fire over the weekend. Crews were on the scene of a house fire in the 1000 block of Bellaire Ave Saturday when the incident happened. During fire operations, the firefighter fell through the floor of an...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with entrapment on Erie Avenue in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with entrapment on Erie Avenue in Hyde Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighters on scene of a working structure fire in Forest Park

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County firefighters are on scene of an active structure fire in Forest Park, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Hamilton County dispatchers, crews are still on the scene on the 11400 block of Ramondi...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

