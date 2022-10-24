Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Section Avenue in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Section Avenue in Norwood.
WLWT 5
Troopers: Man dies in overnight single-car fatal crash in Brown County
EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the early-morning hours on Wednesday on Martin Alexander Road at Tri-County Highway in Brown County. Troopers say a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by 39-year-old Brian D. Heitman, was traveling northeast...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Eaton Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Eaton Avenue in the City of Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at Dixie Highway and Wildrose Street in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injury at Dixie Highway and Wildrose Street in Edgewood.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fire and rescue respond to crash in the Village of Bainbridge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Bainbridge fire and rescue responded to a crash in the 400 block of East Main Street in the village. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was smoking. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The Guardian could not confirm if there were any...
Seaman man killed in single-car accident
Media Release The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single-vehicle, fa
Man killed in Brown County crash
The crash happened just after midnight Wednesday on Martin Alexander Road at the Tri-County Highway.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead after car crashes into utility pole causing wires to fall on school bus in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and a tree, causing wires to fall onto a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday. It happened around 12:30 p.m. when Blue Ash police said a vehicle traveling on Kenwood Road veered off the road, hitting a utility pole and a tree.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence.
Tear gas helps smoke out Indiana fugitive from home to end standoff, Preble County sheriff says
PREBLE COUNTY — An Indiana fugitive wanted on a robbery charge was found hiding in the attic of a home on U.S. 127 in Lewisburg on Wednesday night to end a standoff that lasted nearly 8 hours, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at East Kemper Road and Tennyson Drive in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury at East Kemper Road and Tennyson Drive in Sharonville.
Jamestown man killed in Clinton County crash
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Jeffery Bruggeman of Jamestown was driving a black Honda CRV southeast on SR 73 in Greene Township. Just before 8:50 a.m., Bruggeman drove left of center and collided with a white pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old. Both cars then went off the road and landed in a ditch.
Driver killed in wrong-way crash on SR 4 in Riverside identified
RIVERSIDE — The identity of a man killed in a wrong-way crash on state Route 4 in Riverside last week has been released. On Wednesday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the man as Elifas Lopez-Rivera, 27, of New Carlisle. The crash happened on Oct.16 in the area of...
WLWT 5
Police identify woman killed in Union Township condo fire; Man in serious condition
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a condo fire in Union Township Monday night. According to officials, around 8 p.m. firefighters were on the scene of an incident in the 400 block of Maple Port Way at the Maple Leaf Condominium Complex.
Dayton firefighter injured in weekend house fire
DAYTON — A Dayton firefighter was injured while on scene of a house fire over the weekend. Crews were on the scene of a house fire in the 1000 block of Bellaire Ave Saturday when the incident happened. During fire operations, the firefighter fell through the floor of an...
Greene County man identified as victim of deadly crash in Clinton County Monday morning
GREENE TWP., Clinton County — State troopers identified a Jamestown man as the victim of a deadly crash on state Route 73 in Clinton County Monday morning. Jeffrey Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown was identified as the man killed in...
Search underway for Miami County trailer theft suspects
Surveillance video captured two male suspects driving a late 1990 or early 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado which was tan or gold in color stealing the trailer.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with entrapment on Erie Avenue in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with entrapment on Erie Avenue in Hyde Park.
WLWT 5
Firefighters on scene of a working structure fire in Forest Park
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County firefighters are on scene of an active structure fire in Forest Park, Wednesday afternoon. According to Hamilton County dispatchers, crews are still on the scene on the 11400 block of Ramondi...
