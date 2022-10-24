Read full article on original website
Texas Tribune Announces Sonal Shah as New Chief Executive Officer
With Nearly Three Decades of Experience Across Nonprofit, Public & Private Sectors, Shah Will Lead the Tribune Into Its Next Phase of Growth, Focusing on Long-Term Financial & Organizational Sustainability. AUSTIN, TX – The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization, today announced the selection of Sonal Shah to serve...
Fort Worth Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize
AUSTIN – A Fort Worth resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Oct. 15. The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven #218, located at 19765 U.S. Highway 287 E., in Harrold. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched...
Midlothian PD Dispatcher Assists In Florida With Hurricane Ian Aftermath
MIDLOTHIAN – A dispatcher at the Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch (NEED) stationed at the Midlothian Public Safety Center and an employee of the City of Midlothian recently headed to Florida to do her part after the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. The telecommunicator, Karen Parrott deployed to assist in...
Children’s Aquarium Dallas At State Fair of Texas
DALLAS — Looking for the best activities and adventures for kids at the State Fair of Texas 2022? The Children’s Aquarium Dallas brings animals from the oceans and rivers of the world to families visiting Fair Park along with plenty of hands-on, hands-wet animal adventures. The historic Aquarium...
HHSC Extends Emergency SNAP Benefits For October
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $329.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of October. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Millions of...
Spice Up Your Ranch Water With Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno Tequila
There was a time when I kept tequila stocked in my bar for margaritas. I didn’t drink it straight or mix it in other drinks. That changed the first time we had friends over that requested a ranch water. At the time I was fairly new to Texas and thought they were referring to a brand of bottled water. I know, I know, total newbie.
Carter BloodCare sends 120+ units of blood to support emergency health care needs in areas hard-hit by Hurricane Ian
Texans urged to pitch in to help fellow Americans by giving blood and platelets now. Bedford, Texas (Sept. 30, 2022) – Carter BloodCare is urging Texans to schedule blood or platelet donations as soon as possible to help those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Ian. The Texas-based blood...
Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex.
