ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Focus Daily News

Texas Tribune Announces Sonal Shah as New Chief Executive Officer

With Nearly Three Decades of Experience Across Nonprofit, Public & Private Sectors, Shah Will Lead the Tribune Into Its Next Phase of Growth, Focusing on Long-Term Financial & Organizational Sustainability. AUSTIN, TX – The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization, today announced the selection of Sonal Shah to serve...
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Children’s Aquarium Dallas At State Fair of Texas

DALLAS — Looking for the best activities and adventures for kids at the State Fair of Texas 2022? The Children’s Aquarium Dallas brings animals from the oceans and rivers of the world to families visiting Fair Park along with plenty of hands-on, hands-wet animal adventures. The historic Aquarium...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

HHSC Extends Emergency SNAP Benefits For October

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $329.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of October. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Millions of...
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy