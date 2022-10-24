LASD thanks the public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Mrs. Sumner. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating the above at-risk missing person. At-risk missing person, Evelyn Andrea Sumner, a resident of Los Angeles County, was last seen on Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:06 a.m, on the 23800 block of McBean Parkway in the city of Valencia.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO