Read full article on original website
Related
scvnews.com
UPDATE: Deputies Ask for Public’s Help to Find Missing At-Risk Person, Now Found
LASD thanks the public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Mrs. Sumner. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating the above at-risk missing person. At-risk missing person, Evelyn Andrea Sumner, a resident of Los Angeles County, was last seen on Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:06 a.m, on the 23800 block of McBean Parkway in the city of Valencia.
scvnews.com
Hart District Release 2022 State Test Results in English, Math, Science
The William S. Hart Union School District has released the California Department of Education preliminary results of district performance in the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math. California Science Test results have also been released. The test scores reflect the academic performance of students in California...
scvnews.com
The LA County Sheriff’s Department Reminds Drivers to Beware and Be Alert for Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween Night
As Halloween creeps closer, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats. “We want our community to have a fun night out on Halloween, but to also stay safe and make...
scvnews.com
Supervisor Barger Calls for Solidarity, Support in Wake of Attacks on Jewish Community
Recent antisemitic comments, demonstrations and fliers distributed in some portions of Los Angeles County have spurred action by Supervisor Kathryn Barger in partnership with the L.A. County Commission on Human Relations’ LA vs Hate initiative, a countywide anti-hate program that offers free resources and uses art to strengthen safety, inclusion, and healing.
scvnews.com
Oct. 25: City Council Meets to Discuss No Stopping Zones, Shade Structure
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd....
scvnews.com
City Launches Community Needs Assessment Survey
Each year, the city of Santa Clarita launches the Community Needs Assessment, which enables the public to provide input on pressing issues related to human supportive services, housing and infrastructure. Available now through Dec. 2, the Community Needs Assessment guides the use of Community Development Block Grant funding, which is...
scvnews.com
Oct. 25: Saugus School District Board Meeting
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita Transit Installs Solar-powered Info Systems
Residents and visitors traveling throughout the City of Santa Clarita will now enjoy new amenities at nearly five dozen Santa Clarita Transit bus stops. In accordance with the Santa Clarita 2025 strategic plan’s theme of Sustaining Public Infrastructure, the city is in the process of replacing 57 battery-operated real-time bus information units at bus stops with a new solar-powered systems.
scvnews.com
Oct. 28: Trick or Treat Village at L.A. County Parks in SCV
Join Los Angeles County Parks this Halloween season as they transform the parks into haunted houses of horror!. The Trick or Treat Village will feature game booths, free candy, live concerts, costume contests and dances you do until the moon turns full!. You can also expect movie nights, pumpkin carving...
scvnews.com
‘S.W.A.T’ to Feature SCAA Mural in Old Town Newhall
The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s colorful wall mural on its gallery building at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall will be featured in the CBS television show “S.W.A.T.”. The mural was painted on the side of the SCAA Gallery and portrays plein air artists, sketch artists and...
scvnews.com
Nov. 16: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce last After Hours Mixer of the year will be held Nov. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, located at 21516 Golden Triangle Road in Santa Clarita. Tickets are $15 for members and $30 for non-members. Last Call!...
scvnews.com
Nov. 20: The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event
The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event at The Canyon Santa Clarita is a 1940’s style audience-interactive, radio, comedy broadcast/reading of “A Christmas Carol” in the spirit of “Prairie Home Companion.”. The event features talent from some of your favorite films and TV, like “Fear The Walking...
Comments / 0