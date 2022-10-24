Philips has previewed four gaming monitors ahead of 2023 releases. While the company has released numerous gaming monitors until now, it has presented the 27M2C5500W, 34M2C7600MV, 34M2C8600 and 42M2N8900 under the new Evnia series. According to Philips, it settled on Evnia as it consists of the Greek words 'eu' and 'nous', which translate as 'well mind' and 'smart thinking'. In a press release, the company explains that 'Evnia' is often used when discussing luck and that it hopes its monitor recreates this by supporting 'the joy of gaming for all'.

1 DAY AGO