Samsung's Maintenance Mode comes to international smartphones via One UI 5
Android Business Galaxy S Launch Smartphone Software. Some South Korean smartphone users may have been relieved to receive a new One UI feature rated to lock personal data down should the device in question need to visit a repair center. Now, the OEM has announced that the option has gone global.
Xiaomi Redmi Smart TV X86: 86-inch and 4K Smart TV launches with 20 W built-in speakers
Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Smart TV X86 during today's Redmi Note 12 series launch event. Having also announced the Book Air 13 and new Redmi projectors, the Redmi Smart TV X86 is undoubtedly the largest device presented today. Specifically, the Smart TV measures 1.92 x 1.10 metres, within which Xiaomi has included an 86-inch display.
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 in four colours and four memory options
Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 12 Pro in China, where it starts at CNY 1,699 (~US$237) with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Available with up to 12 GB of RAM, the Redmi Note 12 Pro has the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, a 50 MP camera with OIS and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports OIS, among other features.
Xiaomi Redmi Projector and Redmi Projector Pro launch in China
The Xiaomi Redmi Projector and Redmi Projector Pro are now available to pre-order in China. As expected, the gadgets have a native 1080p resolution, with the standard model featuring a black and white casing, while the Pro device is all-black. However, some leaked details, such as the brightness, did not match those since confirmed by Xiaomi. For example, both devices use LED and LCD technology to produce up to 150 ANSI lumens brightness, projecting images up to 100-in (~254 cm) wide thanks to a 1.2:1 throw ratio.
Nothing ear (stick) TWS earbuds launch with a new design, improved battery life and US availability on release
The long-hyped ear (stick) TWS buds with claims that their newly re-designed charging case is like "nothing else on the market" - although OEMs such as Creative might have something to say about that. Then again, the new tube-like accessory is somewhat distinguished by the opening mechanism. It incorporates the...
Xiaomi Redmi XT 4K gaming TV unveiled with 4 ms response time and 120 Hz refresh rate
The Xiaomi Redmi XT 4K TV series has been unveiled in China, with 55-in, 65-in and 75-in models. The product is billed as a gaming TV, with features such as a 120 Hz refresh rate, support for VRR, and MEMC motion smoothing technology. The gadget is listed as AMD FreeSync Premium certified with a 4 ms response time and ALLM.
Xiaomi Redmi Projector announced with expected brightness up to 850 ANSI lumens
Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Projector, which will be available to pre-order in China from October 27. Teaser posters suggest that two models will be available: entry-level and Pro variants. A product listing on JD.com indicates that the regular DLP projector will have up to 600 lumens brightness, while the Pro model will have a maximum brightness of 850 ANSI lumens. The Pro projector also appears to support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections, but the standard model does not. Alternatively, you could connect to the gadgets via a USB 2.0 port.
MSI Summit E16 Flip A12UDT: 2-in-1 laptop with gaming qualities
Alder Lake Business Convertible / 2-in-1 Geforce MSI Review Snippet Thunderbolt Touchscreen Windows. In the Summit E16 Flip, which is a 2-in-1 laptop from the business segment, MSI uses an elegant, slim, black metal case that doesn't show any major weaknesses. The built-in combination of an Alder Lake Core i7-1280P...
DJI Mavic 3 Classic: Extensive leak outlines telephoto camera removal and cheaper launch price ahead of 'Explore Vivid' launch event
The Mavic 3 Classic has leaked again, DJI's next drone. Based on information provided by Roland Quandt and WinFuture, the Mavic 3 Classic should be cheaper than the regular model, but mainly because of an omitted feature. Meanwhile, DJI has now confirmed the date and time of its next hardware launch event.
Vivo X80, X70 Pro Plus and X70 Pro (Global Editions) are slated to get Android 13 betas from November 2022
Vivo's Android-based UI for its smartphones goes by the name of OriginOS Ocean - however, that applies in China alone, whereas devices sold outside that market persist in running the potentially objectionably-named Funtouch OS (or FOS) out of the box. OriginOS Ocean upgrades to Android 13 in its latest iteration;...
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 AnTuTu listing highlights significant performance gains over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000+
Multiple rumours from the past few weeks suggested that MediaTek is all set to launch the Dimensity 9000's immediate successor, the Dimensity 9200, in November, right around when Qualcomm plans to take the wraps off its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A Geekbench listing shed some light on the latter's performance. Now we get to see how the Taiwanese chipmaker's flagship offering fares, but on a different benchmark.
Philips Evnia gaming monitors previewed ahead of late 2022 and early 2023 releases
Philips has previewed four gaming monitors ahead of 2023 releases. While the company has released numerous gaming monitors until now, it has presented the 27M2C5500W, 34M2C7600MV, 34M2C8600 and 42M2N8900 under the new Evnia series. According to Philips, it settled on Evnia as it consists of the Greek words 'eu' and 'nous', which translate as 'well mind' and 'smart thinking'. In a press release, the company explains that 'Evnia' is often used when discussing luck and that it hopes its monitor recreates this by supporting 'the joy of gaming for all'.
Samsung 85-in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV discounted by up to US$2,000
The 2022 Samsung 85-in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is currently discounted. Customers in the US can purchase the device for US$2,799.99 at the Samsung online store or US$2,797.99 at Amazon. The offers give 44%, or around US$2,200, off the typical retail price of US$4,999.99. The 4K TV is also discounted in the UK, where customers can buy the gadget for £2,999 (~US$3,473) at Amazon or £3,499 (~US$4,052) at the Samsung store. The device currently sells for £3,999 (~US$4,631) at other retailers and has previously cost as much as £5,299 (~US$6,136).
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus debuts with a 200 MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Xiaomi has now finally unveiled its latest mid-range challengers, the Redmi Note 12 series, in China. The lineup includes four models, of which the most attractive will likely be the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, thanks to its hardware and pricing. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus sports a 6.67-inch...
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G arrives as one of the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 smartphones
The Redmi Note 12 has arrived, the entry-level model in the new Redmi Note 12 series. Equipped with the same display as the Redmi Note 12 Pro, the Redmi Note 12 also has Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 48 MP camera. The Redmi Note 12 starts at CNY 1,199 (~US$167) in China, but an international launch remains pending at this stage.
Montblanc Summit 3 Smartwatch x Naruto arrives with custom animated watch faces
The Montblanc Summit 3 Smartwatch x Naruto has been released. The collaboration celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Naruto anime and manga, with various products available, including the smartwatch. The special edition watch has a patterned black strap with orange stitching, alongside custom animated watch faces featuring the character, with orange details and diamond-shaped hands. The rotating crown and pushers also feature design nods to the Naruto universe.
Xiaomi Book Air 13 to launch with 16:10 OLED display and current generation Intel Core processors in a lightweight design
Xiaomi has started teasing the Book Air 13, which it will officially present on Thursday, October 27, during a wider launch event. For reference, Xiaomi will also introduce the Redmi Note 12 series, including the Redmi Note 12 Pro. Incidentally, Chinese retailer JD.com has already listed some Book Air 13 specifications, as well as a few teaser images.
Comparison review: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro vs. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2
Samsung's Galaxy Bus2 Pro has become even more compact than its predecessor. The audio performance is tuned by AKG and supports 24-bit sound for the first time. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 rely on the support of Devialet's audio specialists, and Sony's LDAC codec is used for a wide transmission bandwidth.
Microsoft releases stable Android 12L update for Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 with new features and improvements
Microsoft has delivered Android 12L for the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2, less than two weeks after the company previewed the OS update. As expected, Microsoft has tweaked Android 12L from the stock version that Google presented in December 2021. With that being said, the version of Android 12L running on the Surface Duo series is much closer to a stock experience than One UI 4.1.1 on the Galaxy Z Fold4.
