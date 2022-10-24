ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS

FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Humble Pie, Canucks Changes Coming?

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Greetings from one of the most beautiful cities in North America. The Pittsburgh Penguins digested their humble pie on Wednesday. Things are unsettled with the Penguins’ Friday opponent, the Vancouver Canucks. President Jim Rutherford admitted on TV that he didn’t know the Canucks owner had given coach Bruce Boudreau a two-year contract. The New York Islanders placed former top prospect Kiefer Bellows on waivers. The Minnesota Wild won’t hit the NHL trade market, but when will Patrick Kane?
Breaking: Jason Zucker Injured, Sam Poulin Will Make NHL Debut

CALGARY, Alberta — It’s been since Dec. 20, 2014 that a Pittsburgh Penguins first-round pick made his NHL debut with the Penguins. Then it was 2012 first-rounder Derrick Pouliot. Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, 2019 Penguins first-rounder Sam Poulin will break the drought and make his NHL debut against the Calgary Flames.
Penguins Rocky Road Trip Woes, Lose to Calgary 4-1

CALGARY, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2-1) finally found their stride in western Canada, but their deficit was too great. Trailing 3-0 in the second period, the Penguins began peppering the Calgary Flames (5-1-0) with shots. In a twist of irony, Calgary scored two goals on four shots in the second period and beat the Penguins 4-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Get Humbled, J.T. Miller Terse Dismissal to Jersey-Tossers

EDMONTON, Alberta — We’re off to Calgary shortly after finishing the Daily. It’s been a wild couple of days in the hockey world. The Pittsburgh Penguins were humbled by the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. The Penguins didn’t know whether to cry or wind their watch. J.T. Miller derisively or dismissively responded to Canucks fans who tossed their jerseys onto the ice. Carey Price seems to be a man fighting a reality he knows but doesn’t accept. And Phil Kessel tied the NHL ironman record, but his 400th goal was overturned.
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers- 10/26/22

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The St. Louis Blues‘ three-game winning streak to open the 2022-23 season was snapped on Monday when they were shut out 4-0 by the Winnipeg Jets. The offense was shorthanded, missing both Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad, while Thomas Greiss made his first start wearing the blue note, stopping 39 of 42 shots (the final goal was an empty-netter). His 39 saves set a franchise record for goalies playing their first game with the Blues.
