Watch: What Sidney Crosby and Mike Sullivan Said After Loss to Oilers (+)
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins were not very good on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers blitzed them for 47 shots and six goals, despite a 3-1 Penguins lead in the second period. Edmonton beat the Penguins 6-3 at Rogers Place, and the quiet locker room emptied quickly. Here’s...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS
FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Humble Pie, Canucks Changes Coming?
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Greetings from one of the most beautiful cities in North America. The Pittsburgh Penguins digested their humble pie on Wednesday. Things are unsettled with the Penguins’ Friday opponent, the Vancouver Canucks. President Jim Rutherford admitted on TV that he didn’t know the Canucks owner had given coach Bruce Boudreau a two-year contract. The New York Islanders placed former top prospect Kiefer Bellows on waivers. The Minnesota Wild won’t hit the NHL trade market, but when will Patrick Kane?
Breaking: Jason Zucker Injured, Sam Poulin Will Make NHL Debut
CALGARY, Alberta — It’s been since Dec. 20, 2014 that a Pittsburgh Penguins first-round pick made his NHL debut with the Penguins. Then it was 2012 first-rounder Derrick Pouliot. Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, 2019 Penguins first-rounder Sam Poulin will break the drought and make his NHL debut against the Calgary Flames.
Oilers Zoom Past Penguins, Letang & Dumoulin Struggle in 6-3 Loss
EDMONTON, Alberta — Goals in the final minutes of a period are especially damaging. The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-1-1) gave up a pair in the second period, and a two-goal lead quickly became a two-goal deficit. Edmonton Oilers (3-3-0) zoomed past the Penguins for a 6-3 win at Rogers Place.
Penguins Takeaways: Volatility, Carryover & Sam Poulin in Loss to Flames
CALGARY, Alberta — It was not the Pittsburgh Penguins’ best effort. One day after getting shelled by the Edmonton Oilers, the Penguins were quickly put away by the Calgary Flames. The Penguins trailed 3-0 by the early second period and never challenged, though they fired 21 shots in the second period.
Penguins Rocky Road Trip Woes, Lose to Calgary 4-1
CALGARY, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2-1) finally found their stride in western Canada, but their deficit was too great. Trailing 3-0 in the second period, the Penguins began peppering the Calgary Flames (5-1-0) with shots. In a twist of irony, Calgary scored two goals on four shots in the second period and beat the Penguins 4-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.
Penguins Takeaways: ‘We Got Outplayed,’ Slow, Sloppy Loss to EDM
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins cured their poor start ills. However, they traded a good start for terrible second and third periods. The Edmonton Oilers looked like world beaters even without a point from Connor McDavid and took the Penguins to the woodshed, 6-3 at Rogers Place. The...
Overconfidence & Suprise: Carter Admits What Hampered Penguins
CALGARY, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost two games in a row. After the first period against the Calgary Flames Tuesday, the Penguins had been outshot, 58-22, over their last three periods and outscored, 7-0. First, the Edmonton Oilers, then the Calgary Flames unloaded a steady stream of shots and scoring chances.
Molinari: Looking For a Flaw in Penguins? Well, Here It Is
The Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-0-1 as they prepare to play in Edmonton tonight, look like a pretty good hockey team. Their offense has been prolific and balanced. It has produced six goals no fewer than four times in the first six games, in part because all 12 forwards have scored at least once.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Get Humbled, J.T. Miller Terse Dismissal to Jersey-Tossers
EDMONTON, Alberta — We’re off to Calgary shortly after finishing the Daily. It’s been a wild couple of days in the hockey world. The Pittsburgh Penguins were humbled by the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. The Penguins didn’t know whether to cry or wind their watch. J.T. Miller derisively or dismissively responded to Canucks fans who tossed their jerseys onto the ice. Carey Price seems to be a man fighting a reality he knows but doesn’t accept. And Phil Kessel tied the NHL ironman record, but his 400th goal was overturned.
Blues Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers- 10/26/22
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The St. Louis Blues‘ three-game winning streak to open the 2022-23 season was snapped on Monday when they were shut out 4-0 by the Winnipeg Jets. The offense was shorthanded, missing both Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad, while Thomas Greiss made his first start wearing the blue note, stopping 39 of 42 shots (the final goal was an empty-netter). His 39 saves set a franchise record for goalies playing their first game with the Blues.
PENGUINS FAN THROWS MOST UNNECESSARY JERSEY TOSS OF ALL-TIME, LEON DRAISAITL THROWS IT BACK
Throwing a team's jersey on the ice is a major statement of disapproval that almost always causes a stir. Even when the throw itself makes sense, it is a questionable act. You paid for the threads (which ain't cheap, by the way) just to throw them on the ice and probably give one of the arena staff a free jersey. Awesome.
